Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20006

LOMO SALTADO
CHICKEN FRIED RICE (CHAUFA POLLO)
GRILLED CHICKEN FRESCA SALAD

Our Special

CAUSA ACEVICHADA

CAUSA ACEVICHADA

$13.00Out of stock

Ceviche on top of Whipped Potato, Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper

CAUSA LIMENA

CAUSA LIMENA

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad on top of Whipped Potato, Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

Out of stock

Savory empanadas with your choice of protein and olives, raisins, boiled egg (2 pieces)

TAMAL DE POLLO (Chicken Tamal)

TAMAL DE POLLO (Chicken Tamal)

$7.00

Peruvian corn-based dough filled with pulled chicken breast, boiled egg, peanuts, Peruvian pepper, kalamata olive, topped with shaved red onions (contains nuts)

Salads

Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Avocado, Olive Oil and Lime Dressing.
CRISPY CHICKEN FRESCA SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN FRESCA SALAD

$11.00

Breaded Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)

FRESCA SALAD

FRESCA SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Olive Oil and Lime Dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN FRESCA SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN FRESCA SALAD

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)

SHRIMP FRESCA SALAD

SHRIMP FRESCA SALAD

$13.00

Panca Marinated Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing) (Contains Shellfish)

STEAK FRESCA SALAD

STEAK FRESCA SALAD

$13.00

Panca Marinated Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)

Ceviches & Jaleas

CEVICHE CLASICO

CEVICHE CLASICO

$12.00

White Fish Lime Marinated, Red Onions, Cilantro, Sweet Potato

CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$13.00

White Fish Lime Marinated, Poached Shrimp, Poached Calamari, "Aji Limo", "Aji Amarillo", Peruvian Corn Cancha, Choclo, Cilantro, Caramelized Sweet Potato - Contains Shellfish-

CEVICHE ROCOTO

CEVICHE ROCOTO

$13.00

White Fish Lime Marinated "a la minute", Cilantro, Red Onions, Sweet Potato, Choclo, Cancha, Creamy "Rocoto" Sauce

JALEA MIXTA

JALEA MIXTA

$13.00Out of stock

Breaded Fried Shrimp, Calamari, Fish with Yucca, and Tartar Dipping Sauce - Contains Shellfish, Gluten-

JALEA PESCADO

JALEA PESCADO

$12.00Out of stock

Breaded Fried Fish with Yucca, and Tartar Dipping Sauce- Contains Gluten, Shellfish-

Stir-Fry (Saltados)

LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$13.00

Beef Medallions Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, Homemade French Fries (Contains Soy Sauce)

POLLO SALTADO

POLLO SALTADO

$12.00

Chicken Breast Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, Homemade French Fries (Contains Soy Sauce)

CHANCHO SALTADO

CHANCHO SALTADO

$12.00

Pork Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, Homemade French Fries (Contains Soy Sauce)

CAMARON SALTADO

CAMARON SALTADO

$13.00

Shrimp Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, Homemade French Fries (Contains Soy Sauce)

Stir-Fry Veggies

BEEF STIR-FRY VEGGIES

BEEF STIR-FRY VEGGIES

$14.00

Beef Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Red Peppers, Snow Peas, Red Onions, Cilantro (Contains Soy Sauce)

CHICKEN STIR-FRY VEGGIES

CHICKEN STIR-FRY VEGGIES

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Red Peppers, Snow Peas, Red Onions, Cilantro (Contains Soy Sauce)

BBQ PORK STIR-FRY VEGGIES

BBQ PORK STIR-FRY VEGGIES

$13.00

BBQ Pork Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Red Peppers, Snow Peas, Red Onions, Cilantro (Contains Soy Sauce)

SHRIMP STIR-FRY VEGGIES

SHRIMP STIR-FRY VEGGIES

$14.00

Shrimp Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Red Peppers, Snow Peas, Red Onions, Cilantro (Contains Soy Sauce)

VEGETARIAN SALTADO

VEGETARIAN SALTADO

$12.00

Veggie Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Red Peppers, Snow Peas, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Broccoli, Garlic, Cilantro (Contains Soy Sauce)

Fried Rice (Chaufas)

BEEF FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CARNE)

BEEF FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CARNE)

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

CHICKEN FRIED RICE (CHAUFA POLLO)

CHICKEN FRIED RICE (CHAUFA POLLO)

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

PORK FRIED RICE (CHAUFA DE CERDO)

PORK FRIED RICE (CHAUFA DE CERDO)

$12.00

Pork Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

SHRIMP FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CAMARONES)

SHRIMP FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CAMARONES)

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Shellfish, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

VEGGIE FRIED RICE (CHAUFA VEGGIE)

$11.00

Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

Pasta (Tallarin Criollo)

BBQ PORK TALLARIN CRIOLLO

$13.00

BBQ Pork Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Noodles, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, (Contains Soy Sauce)

BEEF TALLARIN CRIOLLO

BEEF TALLARIN CRIOLLO

$13.00

Beef Medallions Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Noodles, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, (Contains Soy Sauce)

CHICKEN TALLARIN CRIOLLO

CHICKEN TALLARIN CRIOLLO

$12.00

Chicken Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Noodles, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, (Contains Soy Sauce)

SHRIMP TALLARIN CRIOLLO

SHRIMP TALLARIN CRIOLLO

$13.00

Shrimp Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Noodles, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, (Contains Soy Sauce)

Sides

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00

Portion of steamed white rice

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

Homemade French Fries

CANCHA

CANCHA

$2.00

Toasted Peruvian Corn

YUCCA WITH TARTAR SAUCE

YUCCA WITH TARTAR SAUCE

$4.00

Fried Yucca with Peruvian Spiced Mayo Dipping Sauce

FRIED RICE

$3.00

CHOCLO SIDE

$2.00

Poached Peruvian Corn

SIDE NOODLES

$3.00

Noodles Sauteed

Desserts

PICARONES

PICARONES

$6.00

Peruvian Doughnuts (4 units), comes with Peruvian Dipping Syrup (Gluten, Sauce Contains Honey)

ALFAJORES

ALFAJORES

$6.00

Traditional Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche (3 units) (contains dairy)

Beverages

APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice Bottles, 12 oz bottle

CHICHA MORADA

CHICHA MORADA

$3.00

Purple Corn Drink, 16 oz bottle

COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$2.50

20 oz bottle

COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.50

20 oz bottle

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50

20 oz bottle

FANTA ORANGE

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

20 oz bottle

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.50
INCA KOLA

INCA KOLA

$2.50

12 Oz can

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.50

20 oz bottle

SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50

20 oz bottle

SWEETENED BLACK TEA

SWEETENED BLACK TEA

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea Bottles, 18.5 oz bottle

WATER BOTTLE

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

16.9 oz bottle

Plastic Utensils

Following items are included by request only due to local sustainability mandates

CHIFA DC ONLINE MENU

CANTONESE-PERUVIAN DISHES

CANTONESE-PERUVIAN DISHES

Appetizers

WANTAN FRITO

WANTAN FRITO

$7.00

Fried Wontons (6 pieces) filled with Peruvian-Chinese Spiced Pork with Side of Tamarind Dipping Sauce (Contains Gluten)

WONTON SOUP

WONTON SOUP

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Wonton in a chicken-base soup, Scallions, Sesame oil

Stir-Fry Noodles (Tallarin Saltados)

BEEF TALLARIN CHIFA

BEEF TALLARIN CHIFA

$13.00

Beef Medallions, Chow Mein Noodles, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Peruvian-Cantonese Sauce, Sesame seed (Contains Soy Sauce, Gluten)

POLLO TALLARIN CHIFA

POLLO TALLARIN CHIFA

$12.00

Chicken, Chow Mein Noodles, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Peruvian-Cantonese Sauce, Sesame seed (Contains Soy Sauce, Gluten)

PORK TALLARIN CHIFA

PORK TALLARIN CHIFA

$12.00

BBQ Pork, Chow Mein Noodles, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Bell Pepper, Scallions, Peruvian-Cantonese Sauce, Sesame seed (Contains Soy Sauce, Gluten)

SHRIMP TALLARIN CHIFA

SHRIMP TALLARIN CHIFA

$13.00

Shrimp, Chow Mein Noodles, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Scallions, Peruvian-Cantonese Sauce, Sesame seed (Contains Shellfish, Soy Sauce, Gluten)

VEGGIE TALLARIN CHIFA

$11.00

Chow Mein Noodles in a Peruvian-Cantonese Sauce, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Sesame Seed (Contains Soy Sauce, Gluten)

Fried Rice (Chaufas)

BEEF FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CARNE)

BEEF FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CARNE)

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

CHICKEN FRIED RICE (CHAUFA POLLO)

CHICKEN FRIED RICE (CHAUFA POLLO)

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

PORK FRIED RICE (CHAUFA DE CERDO)

PORK FRIED RICE (CHAUFA DE CERDO)

$12.00

BBQ Pork Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

SHRIMP FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CAMARONES)

SHRIMP FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CAMARONES)

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Shellfish, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

VEGGIE FRIED RICE (CHAUFA VEGGIE)

$11.00

Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)

Sweet & Sour

CHICKEN TI PA KAY

CHICKEN TI PA KAY

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Sweet & Sour, Red Pepper, Snow Peas, Bok Choy, Pineapple, Sesame seed(Contains Gluten)

CHANCHO CON TAMARINDO (PORK)

CHANCHO CON TAMARINDO (PORK)

$12.00

Peruvian-style Chinese BBQ Pork, Bell Pepper, Snow Peas, Pineapple in a Sweet-and-Sour Sauce, Sesame Seed

KAM LU WANTAN (PORK & WONTON)

KAM LU WANTAN (PORK & WONTON)

$13.00

Pork and Chicken Sweet & Sour, Pork Wontons, Tamarind Sauce, Red Pepper, Snow Peas, Sesame seeds (Contains Gluten)

Chef’s Special

CHICKEN CHIJAUKAY (BROWN SAUCE)

CHICKEN CHIJAUKAY (BROWN SAUCE)

$13.00

Crispy Breaded Chicken Thigh in a Cantonese-Peruvian Brown Sauce, Red Peppers, Scallions, Sesame seed (Contains Gluten)

Sides

CANCHA

CANCHA

$2.00

Toasted Peruvian Corn

CHOCLO SIDE

$2.00

Poached Peruvian Corn

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

Homemade French Fries

FRIED RICE

$3.00

SIDE NOODLES

$3.00

Noodles Sauteed

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00

Portion of steamed white rice

YUCCA WITH TARTAR SAUCE

YUCCA WITH TARTAR SAUCE

$4.00

Fried Yucca with Peruvian Spiced Mayo Dipping Sauce

Desserts

PICARONES

PICARONES

$6.00

Peruvian Funnel Cake/Doughnuts (4 units), comes with Peruvian Dipping Syrup (Gluten, Sauce Contains Honey)

ALFAJORES

ALFAJORES

$6.00

Traditional Peruvian Cookies filled with Dulce de Leche (3 units) (Contains Dairy, Gluten)

Beverages

APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice Bottles, 12 oz bottle

CHICHA MORADA

CHICHA MORADA

$3.00

Purple Corn Drink, 16 oz bottle

COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$2.50

20 oz bottle

COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.50

20 oz bottle

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50

20 oz bottle

FANTA ORANGE

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

20 oz bottle

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.50
INCA KOLA

INCA KOLA

$2.50

20 oz bottle

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz bottle

SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50

20 oz bottle

SWEETENED BLACK TEA

SWEETENED BLACK TEA

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea Bottles, 18.5 oz bottle

WATER BOTTLE

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

Bottle 16.9 Oz

Plastic Utensils

Following items are included by request only due to local sustainability mandates

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mochica Express Concept (Traditional Peruvian) and Chifa DC Concept (Cantonese-Peruvian)

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20006

