Mochica Express & Chifa DC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mochica Express Concept (Traditional Peruvian) and Chifa DC Concept (Cantonese-Peruvian)
Location
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw
No Reviews
1802 Belmont Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Michele's - 1201 K Street Northwest
No Reviews
1201 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant