Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB 6791 West Happy Valley Road Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

6791 West Happy Valley Road

Peoria, AZ 85383

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Trio
Guac & Plantains
Queso & Chips

Botanas

Ceviche

$16.00

Queso & Chips

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

Carnitas Flautas

$12.00

Guac & Plantains

$12.00

Esquites

$9.00

Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Salsa Trio

$8.00

Queso & Chorizo

$13.00

Chips

$2.00

Plantains

$3.00

Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts Full

$8.00

Half Brussel

$5.00

Full Papa Pequena

$8.00

Half Papas

$5.00

Burritos

Short Rib Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$13.00

Shrimp Diablo Burrito

$16.00

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.00

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Adult Black Bean & Cheese

$10.00

Adult Refried Bean & Cheese

$10.00

Torta & Hot-Dog

Chile Negro Torta

$14.00

Chicken Tinga Torta

$13.00

Al pastor Torta

$14.00

Carnitas Torta

$13.00

Carne Asada Torta

$16.00

Sonoran Hot Dog

$12.00

Lunch Platos

Tampiquena

$18.00

Maria's Chile Relleno

$14.00

El Mochilero

$16.00

Qusadilla

Adult Quesadilla

$10.00

Enchiladas

Chix Tinga Enchiladas

$15.00

Short Rib Enchiladas

$18.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

Veggie Enchilada Stack

$16.00

Bowls

Choice of protein, black beans, corn, cilantro lime rice, romaine, co􀆟ja cheese, agave lime vinaigrette

Chile Negro Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp Diablow Bowl

$16.00

Pork Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Carne Asada Bowl

$16.00

Seasonal Vegetable Bowl

$12.00

Platos/Combinaciones

Prime 18oz Bone-in Rib-eye

$55.00

Al Pastor Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

La Tablita Combinacion

$70.00Out of stock

Chile Enogada

$20.00

Mochilero Mole

$24.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Mochilero Cobb Salad

$13.00

Half Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Half Cobb Salad

$7.00

Ahi-Salad

$18.00

Soups

Pozole

$13.00

Mochilero Tacos

Shrimp Diablo Taco

$7.00

Carne Asada Taco

$7.00

Baja Fish Taco

$7.00

Short Rib Taco

$6.00

Chix Tinga Taco

$6.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Roasted Mushroom Taco

$6.00

Papa Brava Taco

$5.00

Calabacitas Taco

$5.00

Taco Trio

$16.00

None Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Burritos

Kids Black Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Kids Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Kids Taco

Kids Chicken Taco w/cheese

$4.00

Kids Short Rib Taco w/cheese

$4.00

Kids Carne Asada Taco w/cheese

$4.00

Mochilero Sides (Copy)

Side Esquites 4oz

$5.00

Refried Beans 4oz

$4.00

Black Beans 4oz

$4.00

Chicharrones 4oz

$4.00

Side Queso 4oz

$4.00

Side Meats

Side Rice 4oz

$3.00

Side Veggies 6oz

$4.50

Side Tortillas 3 corn

$1.50

Side Guac 4oz

$4.00

Side Avocado 1/4 avo

$2.00

Side Crema 2oz

$1.50

Side Red Enchilada Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Side Green Enchilada Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Side Salsa 2 oz

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Egg

$1.50

Guac 8 oz

$10.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Flan

$7.00

MK Butta Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Ice cream scoop

$4.00

Taco Family Pack

Short Rib & Tinga Family Pack

$45.00

Short Rib Family Pack

$45.00

Tinga Family Pack

$45.00

Asada Family Pack

$50.00

Merch

MK Hat

$25.00

MK Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Directions

Gallery
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image

