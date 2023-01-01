  • Home
  Scottsdale
  Mochilero Kitchen - Scottsdale - 14850 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd #117
Mochilero Kitchen - Scottsdale 14850 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd #117

No reviews yet

14850 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd #117

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Botanas

Pibil Chicharron

$25.00

Bone Marrow

$26.00

Quesabirria

$14.00

Carnitas Flautas

$15.00

Ceviche Acapulco

$14.00

Queso & Chips

$13.00

Queso & Chorizo

$13.00

Nachos

$14.00

Guac & Plantains

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts Full

$12.00

Half Brussel

$6.00

Esquites

$11.00

Full Papa Pequena

$10.00

Half Papas

$5.00

Mochilero Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Salsa Trio

$8.00

Chips

$2.00

Plantains

$3.00

Salsa 8oz

$3.00

Lunch

Burritos

Short Rib Burrito

$19.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$17.00

Shrimp Diablo Burrito

$19.00

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$19.00

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Adult Black Bean & Cheese

$14.00

Adult Refried Bean & Cheese

$14.00

Torta & Hot-Dog

Chile Negro Torta

$14.00

Chicken Tinga Torta

$13.00

Al pastor Torta

$14.00

Carnitas Torta

$13.00

Carne Asada Torta

$16.00

Sonoran Hot Dog

$12.00

Lunch Platos

Tampiquena

$18.00

Maria's Chile Relleno

$14.00

El Mochilero

$16.00

Qusadilla

Adult Quesadilla

$10.00

Dinner

Platos/Combinaciones

La Tablita Combinacion

$90.00

Prime 18oz Bone-in Rib-eye

$60.00

Relleno Veggie Stack

$30.00

Short Rib Birria

$25.00

Duck Mochilero Mole

$24.00Out of stock

Al Pastor Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

Squash Steak

$18.00

Cochinita Pibil Entree

$20.00

Chile Enogada

$20.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Short Rib Enchiladas

$18.00

Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Chix Tinga Enchiladas

$16.00

Veggie Enchilada Stack

$14.00

Ensaladas Y Sopas

Ahi Salad

$19.00

Mochilero Cobb

$18.00

Carne Asada Salad

$17.00

Chicken Carnitas Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Pozole

$15.00

Tortilla Soup

$15.00

Mochilero Tacos

Shrimp Diablo Taco

$7.00

Carne Asada Taco

$7.00

Baja Fish Taco

$7.00

Short Rib Taco

$6.00

Chix Tinga Taco

$6.00

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Roasted Mushroom Taco

$6.00

Papa Brava Taco

$5.00

Calabacitas Taco

$5.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Pork Chicharron Taco

$6.00

Taco Trio

$16.00

Mariscos

Agua Chile

$45.00

Pulpo Achiote

$40.00

Campechana

$30.00

Ahi Tostada

$20.00

Acapulco Cocktail

$14.00

Ceviche Tostada

$10.00

Bowls

Choice of protein, black beans, corn, cilantro lime rice, romaine, co􀆟ja cheese, agave lime vinaigrette

Chile Negro Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp Diablow Bowl

$16.00

Pork Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Carne Asada Bowl

$16.00

Seasonal Vegetable Bowl

$12.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$19.00

Short Rib Burrito

$19.00

Shrimp Diablo Burrito

$19.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$17.00

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Adult Black Bean & Cheese

$14.00

Adult Refried Bean & Cheese

$14.00

Mochilero Sides

Side Esquites 4oz

$6.00

Side Veggies 6oz

$4.50

Side Rice 4oz

$3.00

Black Beans 4oz

$4.00

Refried Beans 4oz

$4.00

Side Queso 4oz

$4.00

Side Guac 4oz

$4.00

Chicharrones 4oz

$4.00

Side Meats

Side Tortillas 3 corn

$1.50

Side Avocado 1/4 avo

$2.00

Side Crema 2oz

$1.50

Side Red Enchilada Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Side Green Enchilada Sauce 4oz

$1.50

Side Salsa 2 oz

$1.50

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Guac 8 oz

$10.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Flan

$7.00

MK Butta Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Ice cream scoop

$4.00

Drinks

None Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$5.00

RedBull

$4.00

RedBull Sugar Free

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Burritos

Kids Black Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Kids Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Kids Taco

Kids Chicken Taco w/cheese

$4.00

Kids Short Rib Taco w/cheese

$4.00

Kids Carne Asada Taco w/cheese

$4.00

Sides

Taco Family Pack

Short Rib & Tinga Family Pack

$45.00

Short Rib Family Pack

$45.00

Tinga Family Pack

$45.00

Asada Family Pack

$50.00

Retail

Merch

MK Hat

$25.00

MK Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14850 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd #117, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

