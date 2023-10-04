Mochilicious Foods

K-Dogs

Original

$5.99

Nothin' But Mozzy Cheese

$6.89

Chicken K-Dog

$5.99

Super HOT Hot Link

$7.49

Half 'N Half-Beef Hot Dog

$6.49

Half 'N Half-Super hot hot Link

$7.29

Turkey Dog

$5.99

Mochi Donuts

Gourmet Flavors

$3.25

Black Sesame Coconut

$3.25

Caramel Churro

$3.25

Cookie 'N Cream

$3.25

Matcha Green Tea

$3.25

Strawberry ShortCake

$3.25

Mochi Donut (Bulk)

$3.00

Macarons

Birthday Cake

$2.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.50

Chocolate Hozelnet

$2.50

Cookies & Cream

$2.50

Fruitty Pebbles

$2.50

Thai Tea

$2.50

Coconut Ube

$2.50

Coconut Pandan

$2.50

Lychee Rose

$2.50

Dark Chocolate

$2.50

Red Velvet

$2.50

Blueberry Hibiscus

$2.50

Mocha

$2.50

Chocolate Cake

$2.50

Drinks & Boba

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$5.75

Creme Brulee MilkT

$6.50

Iced Matcha

$6.25

Lavender Lemonade

$5.75

Okinawa

$5.55

Rose Castle

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75

Strawberry Ooyoo

$6.50

Taro MilkT

$5.55

ThaiT

$5.50

Tiger MilkT

$5.80

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Raspberry Hibiscus

$5.00

Black Tea

$5.00

Mango Passion

$5.00

Creamy Hibiscus

$5.50

Espresso

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Hot/Iced Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Machiatto

$5.85

Dirty Thai

$7.00

Iced/Hot Latte's

$5.50

Bottled Beverages

Drinks

Monster

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Celcius

$3.00

Mochilicious Eats

Fried Chicken

Gachujang Strips

$8.00

Chicken Deluxe

$8.00

Katsu chicken strips

$8.00

Gochujang Wings

$9.00

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes

$4.25

Buldak Street Food

Buldak Potstickers

$7.00

Sotteok Sotteok

$7.00

Special Request

National Food Fest

Cotton candy

$3.00