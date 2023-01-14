Mochill Mochi Donut Serramonte 106-M Serramonte Center
No reviews yet
Restaurant info
We serve Japanese style Mochi Donut and Coffee from Honolulu Coffee Company!
Location
3 Serramonte Center, Daly City, CA 94015
Gallery
