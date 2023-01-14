  • Home
  • /
  • Daly City
  • /
  • Mochill Mochi Donut Serramonte - 106-M Serramonte Center
A map showing the location of Mochill Mochi Donut Serramonte 106-M Serramonte CenterView gallery

Mochill Mochi Donut Serramonte 106-M Serramonte Center

review star

No reviews yet

3 Serramonte Center

Daly City, CA 94015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mochi Donut

Reese's

$3.60

PB&J

$3.60

Nutella

$3.30

Fruity Pebbles

$3.30

Matcha Oreo

$3.30

Dark Choco

$3.00

Matcha

$3.00

Plain

$2.00

Black Sesame

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.30

Salted Caramel

$3.60

Brioshe

Matcha Brioshe

$5.30

Nutella Brioshe

$5.30

Custard Brioshe

$5.30

Cronuts

Sugar Cronut

$4.80

Custard Cronut

$5.30

Strawberry Cronut

$5.80

Banana Cronut

$5.80

Mochi Malasada

Matcha Mochi Malasada

$4.80

Custard Mochi Malasada

$4.80

Nutella Mochi Malasada

$4.80

Coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Hawaiian Latte

$5.75+

Mocha

$5.75+

Americano

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Espresso

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frappucino

Matcha Frappucino

$6.80

Strawberry Frappucino

$5.80

Caramel Frappucino

$7.30

Chocolate Chip Frappucino

$7.80

Coffee Frappucino

$5.30

Pumkin Spice Frappuccino

$6.80

Lokahi Blend

Lokahi Blend

$18.00

Makahiki Blend

Makahiki Blend

$23.00

Kona Blend

Kona Blend

$27.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We serve Japanese style Mochi Donut and Coffee from Honolulu Coffee Company!

Location

3 Serramonte Center, Daly City, CA 94015

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

85°C Bakery Cafe - Daly City
orange starNo Reviews
5-L Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - Pacifica, CA
orange starNo Reviews
330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
The Green Enchilada
orange starNo Reviews
444 Manor Plaza Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza - (Daly City)
orange star4.6 • 4,602
511 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Kan Kiin - 201 Southgate Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
201 Southgate Avenue Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Original Joe's - OJ Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
11 Glenwood Avenue Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Daly City

Blue Line Pizza - (Daly City)
orange star4.6 • 4,602
511 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000699 - Serramonte Center
orange star4.6 • 1,468
127-J Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000745 - Westlake Shopping Center
orange star4.6 • 1,468
340 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Fog City Cafe
orange star4.7 • 535
6185 Mission St Daly City, CA 94014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Daly City
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
No reviews yet
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston