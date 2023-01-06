  • Home
Mochill Mochi Donut Torrance 3525 W Carson St Room164-L

3525 W Carson St Room164-L

Torrance, CA 90503

Order Again

Mochi Donut

Brownie Crumbles

$3.60

Strawberry

$3.30

Salt Caramel

$3.60

Christmas Red Velvet

$3.60Out of stock

Strawberry

$3.30Out of stock

Nutella

$3.30

Fruity Pebbles

$3.30

S'more

$3.60

Matcha

$3.00

Plain

$2.00

Black Sesame

$3.00

Kinako

$3.00

Brioshe

Matcha Brioshe

$4.80

Nutella Brioshe

$4.80

PB Brioshe

$4.80Out of stock

Strawberry Brioshe

$4.80

Oreo Brioshe

$4.80

Cronuts

Strawberry Cronut

$5.80

Banana Cronut

$5.80

Mochi Sada

Custard Mochi Sada

$4.80

Nutella Mochi Sada

$4.80

French Puff

Matcha French Puff

$3.60

Dark Choco French Puff

$3.60

Coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Hawaiian Latte

$5.75+

Mocha

$5.75+

Americano

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Espresso

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frappucino

Matcha Frappucino

$6.80

Strawberry Frappucino

$5.80

Caramel Frappucino

$7.30

Chocolate Chip Frappucino

$7.80

Coffee Frappucino

$5.30

Pumkin Spice Frappuccino

$6.80

Lokahi Blend

Lokahi Blend

$18.00

Makahiki Blend

Makahiki Blend

$23.00

Kona Blend

Kona Blend

$27.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3525 W Carson St Room164-L, Torrance, CA 90503

Directions

