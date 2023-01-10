Mochinut 100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180

Mochinut imageView gallery
Popular Items

3 Pieces
Half Dozen (6 Pieces)
#10 HOT CHEETOS - MOZZARELLA

Hot dog

Each hot dog is hand crafted and made to order! Please allow 5-10min for order to be completed
#1 HOT DOG

#1 HOT DOG

$5.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#2 POTATO - HOT DOG

#2 POTATO - HOT DOG

$7.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#3 RAMEN - HOT DOG

#3 RAMEN - HOT DOG

$6.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#4 HOT CHEETOS - HOT DOG

#4 HOT CHEETOS - HOT DOG

$6.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#5 TAKIS - HOT DOG

#5 TAKIS - HOT DOG

$6.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#6 SHARKS - HOT DOG

#6 SHARKS - HOT DOG

$6.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 7-10min wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#7 MOZZARELLA

#7 MOZZARELLA

$6.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10 - 15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#8 POTATO - MOZZARELLA

#8 POTATO - MOZZARELLA

$8.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#9 RAMEN - MOZZARELLA

#9 RAMEN - MOZZARELLA

$7.50

Each corn dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#10 HOT CHEETOS - MOZZARELLA

#10 HOT CHEETOS - MOZZARELLA

$7.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#11 TAKIS - MOZZARELLA

#11 TAKIS - MOZZARELLA

$7.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#12 SHARKS MOZZARELLA

#12 SHARKS MOZZARELLA

$7.50

Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!

#13 CHILI CHEESE FRITOS - HOT DOG

#13 CHILI CHEESE FRITOS - HOT DOG

$7.00

All beef corn dog topped with Chili Cheese Fritos & side of cheese sauce

Donuts

3 Pieces

3 Pieces

$10.00
Half Dozen (6 Pieces)

Half Dozen (6 Pieces)

$18.00
Dozen (12 Pieces)

Dozen (12 Pieces)

$33.00

Refreshments

Citronade

Citronade

$6.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water with Honey Citron & Ginger Tea

Iced Horchata

Iced Horchata

$5.00
Ube-licious

Ube-licious

$5.00

Iced Ube Drink

Brown Sugar-rific

Brown Sugar-rific

$5.00

Milk with Brown Sugar - no boba

Thai Tea-xciting

Thai Tea-xciting

$5.00
Iced Matcha-perrfect

Iced Matcha-perrfect

$5.00
Electrifying Iced Coffee

Electrifying Iced Coffee

$5.00
Bottled water

Bottled water

$2.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
La Croix - Berry

La Croix - Berry

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Horizon - Lowfat milk

Horizon - Lowfat milk

$2.50
Arizona ( Iced Tea Lemonade )

Arizona ( Iced Tea Lemonade )

$2.75
Lipton - Iced Tea Peach

Lipton - Iced Tea Peach

$2.75
Lipton - Iced Tea Diet Citrus

Lipton - Iced Tea Diet Citrus

$2.75

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Medium Roast

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Horizon - Chocolate Milk

Horizon - Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Misc.

Extra cheese

$0.50

2oz cup of nacho cheese

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MORE THAN JUST A DONUT

Location

100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

Gallery
Mochinut image
Mochinut image

Map
