Mochinut Franchisee JW DNU

2222 S havana st

#A

Aurora, CO 80014

Popular Items

Whole Mozzarella
Half Mozzarella
3pc + 1boba

Mochinut w/ Milk Tea

Coffee

$5.50

Thai Tea

$5.50

Brown Sugar

$6.00

Ube

$5.50

Matcha

$5.50

Milk Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Latte

$5.50

Rice Hotdogs

Original

$3.00

Half Mozzarella

$4.00

Half Cheddar

$4.00

Whole Mozzarella

$4.50

Whole Cheddar

$4.50

Mochinut

3 Piece

$9.00

Half Dozen

$16.50

Dozen

$30.00

Gelato Ice Cream

$2.50

Combos

3pc + 1boba

$14.00

6pc + 1boba

$21.00

Ice Cream

Joy

$6.00

Bliss

$7.00

Delight

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
2222 S havana st, #A, Aurora, CO 80014

