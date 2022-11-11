Mochinut Frisco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Originated from Hawaii, Mochinut is one of the fastest-growing mochi donut brands. More than just a donut, by creating a happy union with Japanese Mochi, Its unique shape and chewiness deliver happiness to each bite.
Location
13355 DALLAS PKWY #500, FRISCO, TX 75034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper
No Reviews
2281 E. University Dr Suite 10 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurant
Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
No Reviews
2111 E University Dr #10 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurant