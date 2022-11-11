Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mochinut Frisco

13355 DALLAS PKWY #500

FRISCO, TX 75034

Order Again

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Ube

Boba Drinks

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar

$6.00
Ube

Ube

$5.50
Coffee

Coffee

$5.50
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.50
Match Green Tea

Match Green Tea

$5.50
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Milk (No Boba)

$6.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Originated from Hawaii, Mochinut is one of the fastest-growing mochi donut brands. More than just a donut, by creating a happy union with Japanese Mochi, Its unique shape and chewiness deliver happiness to each bite.

13355 DALLAS PKWY #500, FRISCO, TX 75034

