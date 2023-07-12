Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mochinut Sugarloaf

6575 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 401

Duluth, GA 30097

Food

Rice Hotdog

Original (#1)

$3.99

Original Half & Half (#2)

$4.99

Original Mozzarella (#3)

$5.99

Potato Original (#4)

$5.25

Potato Half & Half (#5)

$5.75

Potato Mozzarella (#6)

$6.25

Crispy Ramen (#7)

$5.25

Hot Cheetos Original (#8)

$5.25

Hot Cheetos Half & Half (#9)

$5.75

Hot Cheetos Mozarella (#10)

$6.25

Crunch Cereal Original (#11)

$4.99

Crunch Cereal Half & Half (#12)

$5.25

Donut

Donut 1 piece

$3.25

Donut 3 piece

$9.00

Donut 6 pieces

$16.50

Donut dozen

$30.00

Special Buy 1 dozen donut get 1 donut free

$30.00

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$1.00

Shaved Ice

$4.50

Shaved Ice large Cup

$5.50

Beverages

Boba Tea

Coffee

$5.50

Brown Sugar

$6.00

Ube

$5.50

Matcha

$5.50

Milk Tea

$5.50

Thai Tea

$5.50

Matcha Strawberry

$6.50

Strawberry

$6.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.25

Ramune

Ramune

$3.95

Soda

Soda

$1.95

Lemonade/Tea

Lemonade/ Tea

$3.95

UCC Coffee

UCC Coffee

$3.25

Merch

Branded Merchandise

Branded Merchandise

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
