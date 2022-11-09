Korean
Bagels
Mochinut - San Mateo 250 S B ST.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mochi+Donut Mochi donut is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts, which originated in Hawaii.
Location
250 S B ST., SAN MATEO, CA 94401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Seoul Korean BBQ - 1610 El Camino Real
No Reviews
1610 El Camino Real San Bruno, CA 94066
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in SAN MATEO
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant