Korean
Bagels

Mochinut - San Mateo 250 S B ST.

review star

No reviews yet

250 S B ST.

SAN MATEO, CA 94401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12pc Mochi Donuts
6pc Mochi Donuts
3pc Mochi Donuts

Mochi Donut

1 pc mochi donuts

1 pc mochi donuts

$3.50
3pc Mochi Donuts

3pc Mochi Donuts

$9.00

How would you like your Mochinut? Please choose 3 item(s) ** Choose Flavors (please make sure total number of flavors match with quantity chosen above)**

6pc Mochi Donuts

6pc Mochi Donuts

$16.50

How would you like your Mochinut? Please choose 6 item(s) ** Choose Flavors (please make sure total number of flavors match with quantity chosen above)**

12pc Mochi Donuts

12pc Mochi Donuts

$30.00

How would you like your Mochinut? Please choose 12 item(s) ** Choose Flavors (please make sure total number of flavors match with quantity chosen above)**

Hot Cheeto Crumbs Fries

Hot Cheeto Crumbs Fries

$5.99

Fries with Spicy mayo and Hot Cheeto Crumbs

Honey Butter French Fries

Honey Butter French Fries

$5.99

French Fries with honey butter powder

Hot Dog

1-Original

1-Original

$3.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** A Hotdog with Crispy outside & Soft Chewy Inside

2-Half Mozzarella (Green)

2-Half Mozzarella (Green)

$4.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** *Most Popular* Half 100% all beef hot dog, half mozzarella cheese dipped in our light and fluffy rice flour batter, coated with panko and topped with a variety of sauces.

3-Whole Mozzarella (Yellow)

3-Whole Mozzarella (Yellow)

$4.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog with mozzarella cheese inside

4-Volcano(Red)

4-Volcano(Red)

$4.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** A Powerful Hotdog made with Spicy Sausage Jalapeno and Cheddar Made with pork and beef

5-Hot Cheetos Original

5-Hot Cheetos Original

$4.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog fully covered with flaming hot Cheetos outside and beef sausage inside

6-Hot Cheetos Half&Half(Green)

6-Hot Cheetos Half&Half(Green)

$5.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with hot Cheetos outside and half beef sausage and half mozzarella cheese inside

7-Hot Cheetos Mozzarella (Yellow)

7-Hot Cheetos Mozzarella (Yellow)

$5.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog fully covered with flaming hot Cheetos outside and beef whole mozzarella cheese inside

8-Hot Cheetos Volcano(Red)

8-Hot Cheetos Volcano(Red)

$5.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog fully covered with flaming hot Cheetos outside and inside Naturally smoked SPICY sausage

9-Potato Original

9-Potato Original

$5.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with potato outside and beef sausage inside

10-Potato Half&Half(Green)

10-Potato Half&Half(Green)

$6.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with potato outside and half beef sausage and half mozzarella cheese inside

11-Potato Mozzarella (Yellow)

11-Potato Mozzarella (Yellow)

$6.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with potato outside and whole mozzarella cheese inside

12-Potato Volcano(Red)

12-Potato Volcano(Red)

$6.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with potato outside and smoky natural sausage inside

13- Crispy Ramen Original

13- Crispy Ramen Original

$5.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with crispy ramen outside and beef sausage

14-Crispy Ramen Half&Half(Green)

14-Crispy Ramen Half&Half(Green)

$6.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with crispy ramen outside and half beef sausage and half mozzarella cheese inside

15-Crispy Ramen Mozzarella (Yellow)

15-Crispy Ramen Mozzarella (Yellow)

$6.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with crispy ramen outside and mozzarella cheese inside

16-Crispy Ramen Volcano(Red)

16-Crispy Ramen Volcano(Red)

$6.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Fully covered with crispy ramen outside and naturally smoke spicy sausage cheese inside

17-Takis Blue Original

17-Takis Blue Original

$4.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog fully covered with Takis blue heat outside and beef sausage inside

18-Takis Blue Half&Half(Green)

18-Takis Blue Half&Half(Green)

$5.49

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog fully covered with Takis blue heat outside and half beef sausage & half mozzarella cheese inside

19-Takis Blue Mozzarella (Yellow)

19-Takis Blue Mozzarella (Yellow)

$5.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog fully covered with Takis blue heat outside and whole mozzarella cheese inside

20-Takis Blue Volcano(Red)

20-Takis Blue Volcano(Red)

$5.99

*** Hotdogs usually take 10~15 mins. If there is a long queue, it might take longer *** Crispy hotdog fully covered with Takis blue heat outside and naturally smoke spicy sausage inside

BOBA

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.00
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.00
Thai Tea Milk Tea

Thai Tea Milk Tea

$5.00
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00
Ube Milk Tea

Ube Milk Tea

$5.00
Pineapple

Pineapple

$5.00
Mango

Mango

$5.00
Peach

Peach

$5.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.00
Pomegranate

Pomegranate

$5.00
Mandarin

Mandarin

$5.00
Green Plum

Green Plum

$5.00

This Korean Green Plum juice of delightfully sweet and sour flavored juice, perfect for enjoying ice cold on a hot summer day!

Sparkling Jeju

$5.00

Sparkling Green Grape

$5.00

K-Snack

Banana Kick

Banana Kick

$3.99

Brand Nongshim Product Name Banana Kick Banana Snack Country of Manufacture South Korea Ingredients Corn Grits, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Salt, Casein, Banana Essence, FD & C Yellow #5 Nutrition Facts N/A

Hot Rice Tteokbokki Snack

Hot Rice Tteokbokki Snack

$2.99

Cosmos Hot Rice Tteokbokki Snack 50g

Honey Butter Chip

Honey Butter Chip

$3.99

Honey Butter Chip 60g Different from other chips that are salty, this snack is sweet but not too much. Combined with the taste of butter and honey makes this chip is rich, tasty and be a good snack in a movie night. The chips are thin and crispy that makes every consumer comes back for it.

O Tube-sweet&chili

O Tube-sweet&chili

$7.99

대한민국 Vegetable Oil(Sunflower, Palm & Soybean oil), Potato Flake, Potato Starch, Potato Granule, Modified Starch, Flavour (Chili), Dehydrated Potato Flake, Sweetener N/A

O Tube-Jalapeno

O Tube-Jalapeno

$7.99

Enjoy this jalapeno and cheese flavored O! Tube potato snack!

HAITAI Homerun Ball Chocolate

HAITAI Homerun Ball Chocolate

$3.99

HAITAI Homerun Ball Chocolate Soft Cheese cream Signature chip of HAITAI chips Since original (Homerun Ball)’s release in 1981, Homerun Ball loved to everyone it is served Heavily supervised to pass the food safety standard of S.Korea Small size fits to that of mouth with no flour Keep your room & finger tips as clean as before eating Unique flavor of smoothly melting chocolate as soon as the snack meets you Inside soft Chou, filled with Chocolate Try it both Freeze and Chocolate-melting warm Put in freezer for over 20 minutes to feel Crunchier and Hard Sweet Chocolate Cook with microwave for 30 to 40 seconds to feel softer and crunchier Chou and Melting Sweeter chocolate Keep in cool and dry place Contains Wheat, Milk, Egg, Peanut and Soybean Product of Korea

Ppushu Ppushu Spicy

Ppushu Ppushu Spicy

$2.99

Ppushu Ppushu 3.17oz A tremendously fun snack to eat, Ottogi Ppushu Ppushu is very similar to Ramen Noodles here in the US. You smash them up and sprinkle a packet of seasoning on them. The only real difference is you don't actually cook this noodle snack. Fun to eat, highly addicting, and very tasty - what else do you need to know? You can order Ppushu Ppushu

Ppushu Ppushu Bbq

Ppushu Ppushu Bbq

$2.99Out of stock

Every bite brings extra crunchy and enjoyment of eating Ppushu Ppushu.

Turtle Chips-churros

Turtle Chips-churros

$7.99

Turtle Chips have four layers in each bite The name of the chip comes from it's unique turtle shell shape Choco Churros Turtle Chips have an explosion of flavor that is perfectly sweet

Turtle chip- corn

Turtle chip- corn

$7.99

These Korean 4D potato chips are made with 4-Delicious layers of airy chips to create the ultimate light and crunchy experience. Enjoy the genuine sweet corn flavor in every bite! Common Allergens: Milk, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy.

Turtle chip - chili lime

Turtle chip - chili lime

$7.99

ORION Turtle Chips Flamin' Lime Flavor 5.64oz (160g) 4 layered super crispy structure This snack, composed of four crunchy layers, harmonizes and blends in the flavor of flamin’ lime Contains: milk, soybean, wheat, tomato Avoid sunshine Keep in a cool and dry place Product of Korea

Shrimp Cracker Hot&Spicy

Shrimp Cracker Hot&Spicy

$2.99

Shrimp Cracker Hot&Spicy 2.64oz NONGSHIM Shrimp Cracker Spicy Flavor 2.6oz (75g) Hot & Spicy Newly updated Spicy flavor for Shrimp Cracker lover seek for different experience Spicy & tasty Shrimp cracker is a great side dish Made from fresh flour and ground shrimp for realistic flavor 0g Trans Fat Contains Wheat, Shrimp, Fish, Milk and Soy Product of Korea 농심 매운 새우깡 2.6oz (75g) Barcode : 031146215690

Shrimp chip

Shrimp chip

$2.99
Marine Boy

Marine Boy

$2.99

These baked crackers are so tasty; they'll have you saying Ahoy! Inside the box, you'll find adorable marine animal-shaped crackers. The seaweed flavor of these marine boy crackers adds a yummy salty, fishy flavor. Pack some of these fish and starfish-shaped korepap (or korepab) for your kids' lunches. They also make great snacks for movie night or picnics. Common Allergens: Milk, Eggs, Fish, Shellfish, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy.

Drink

Melon Milk

Melon Milk

$2.99
Coffee Milk

Coffee Milk

$2.99
Banana Milk

Banana Milk

$2.99

Banana Flavored Milk drink

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$2.99
BTS COLD BREW Americano

BTS COLD BREW Americano

$4.99
BTS HOT BREW Coffee Vanilla Latte

BTS HOT BREW Coffee Vanilla Latte

$4.99
Kakao friends-kiwi

Kakao friends-kiwi

$3.99Out of stock

GS Retail Youus Kakao Friends Smoothie

Kakao friends-apple

Kakao friends-apple

$3.99Out of stock

GS Retail Youus Kakao Friends Smoothie

Kakao friends-peach

Kakao friends-peach

$3.99Out of stock

GS Retail Youus Kakao Friends Smoothie

Kakao friends- mango

Kakao friends- mango

$3.99Out of stock

GS Retail Youus Kakao Friends Smoothie

Milkis-Original

Milkis-Original

$2.99Out of stock

Milkis-Apple

$2.99

Milkis- Banana

$2.99

Milkis- Strawberry

$2.99

Milkis-Melon

$2.99
Milkis-Peach

Milkis-Peach

$2.99Out of stock

Yogo Vera Strawberry

$3.99
Yogo Vera - Pineapple

Yogo Vera - Pineapple

$3.99

Yogo Vera Mango

$3.99

Yoga Vera-Peach

$3.99

Sparkling water

$2.99Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mochi+Donut Mochi donut is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts, which originated in Hawaii.

Location

250 S B ST., SAN MATEO, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Mochinut - San Mateo image
Mochinut - San Mateo image
Mochinut - San Mateo image

Map
