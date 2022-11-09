Mochinut - San Mateo 250 S B ST.

HAITAI Homerun Ball Chocolate

$3.99

HAITAI Homerun Ball Chocolate Soft Cheese cream Signature chip of HAITAI chips Since original (Homerun Ball)’s release in 1981, Homerun Ball loved to everyone it is served Heavily supervised to pass the food safety standard of S.Korea Small size fits to that of mouth with no flour Keep your room & finger tips as clean as before eating Unique flavor of smoothly melting chocolate as soon as the snack meets you Inside soft Chou, filled with Chocolate Try it both Freeze and Chocolate-melting warm Put in freezer for over 20 minutes to feel Crunchier and Hard Sweet Chocolate Cook with microwave for 30 to 40 seconds to feel softer and crunchier Chou and Melting Sweeter chocolate Keep in cool and dry place Contains Wheat, Milk, Egg, Peanut and Soybean Product of Korea