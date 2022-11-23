  • Home
Mochinut - Oakridge Mall 925 Blossom Hill Rd suite 1319

925 Blossom Hill Rd suite 1319

San Jose, CA 95123

Donuts

1 pc Donut

1 pc Donut

$3.99
3 pcs Donuts

3 pcs Donuts

$9.99
6 pcs Donuts

6 pcs Donuts

$17.99
12 pcs Donuts

12 pcs Donuts

$34.99

Mochi dogs

Original

Original

$4.99Out of stock
Half & Half

Half & Half

$5.49Out of stock
Mozzarella

Mozzarella

$5.99Out of stock
Potato Original

Potato Original

$5.99Out of stock
Potato Half & Half

Potato Half & Half

$6.49Out of stock
Potato Mozzarella

Potato Mozzarella

$6.99Out of stock
Hot Cheetos Original

Hot Cheetos Original

$5.99Out of stock
Hot Cheetos Half & Half

Hot Cheetos Half & Half

$6.49Out of stock

Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

$5.99Out of stock
Milk Tea Boba

Milk Tea Boba

$5.99Out of stock
Ube Boba

Ube Boba

$5.99Out of stock
Matcha Boba

Matcha Boba

$5.99Out of stock
Thai Tea Boba

Thai Tea Boba

$5.99Out of stock
Coffee Boba

Coffee Boba

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

More than just a donut!

Location

925 Blossom Hill Rd suite 1319, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

