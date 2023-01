Mockingbird

French Fries

$9.00

Still taking them seriously! We only use Kennebec potatoes, with flesh that is firm and low in moisture so they’re never limp and soggy! Served with aioli* & good old Heinz ketchup. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free (Vegan w/o aioli) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.