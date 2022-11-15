Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar Tenth Acre Farmstead

American
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Bantam, CT, Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar is a restaurant, bar, and market space committed to offering seasonal, globally-inspired fare. Chef and owner Samantha Tilley draws inspiration for her menus from the mockingbird- who masters a wide variety of bird songs- to engage in a global culinary conversation. Her dishes pay homage to her favorite food cultures and memories, while showcasing the bounty of Northwestern Connecticut. Please make a reservation via the box below, or give us a call at 860.361.6730
Location
810 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT 06750
