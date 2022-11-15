Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar Tenth Acre Farmstead

899 Reviews

$$

810 Bantam Rd

Bantam, CT 06750

Global Street Food

Achiote Fried Brussels

$16.00

Asian Pork Dumplings

$16.00

Chicaronnes

$10.00

Chilaquilles

$14.00

Adobo Chicken Skewers

$16.00

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Little Gem romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, house croutons, white anchovies, grilled lemon, house Caesar dressing

Farmstead Ranch

$16.00

Little Gem and farm lettuces, corn, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, garden ranch dressing

Chinese Cabbage

$16.00

Tacos

Las Verduras Taco

$16.00

chili lime roast butternut squash, black beans, spiced pepitas, goat cheese, micro cilantro

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Poblano braised shredded chicken, cabbage, charred tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese

Pastor Pork Tacos

$18.00

Pineapple braised pork, cabbage, sweet onion cilantro relish

Achiote Roast Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Achiote oven roast salmon, cabbage, avocado creama, cilantro

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

battered cod, cabbage, pico del gallo, micro cilantro

Oyster Tacos

$20.00

Fried oysters, cabbage, pickled vegetables

Soup

Creamy Tomato

$16.00

Butternut Squash Bisque

$16.00

Turkey and Other

Whole Roast Turkey (10-12lb, Feeds 8-10)

$130.00

Oven Roast Turkey Breast per pound

$18.00

Turkey Leg Braciole per pound

$18.00

Beef Pork and Veal Bolognese per quart

$30.00

Maple Glazed Faroe Salmon per pound

$26.00

Sides

Achiote Brussel Sprouts (Vegan) per pound

$10.00

Roasted Garlic Mash Potatoes per pound

$6.00

Vegan Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Cider Glazed Turnips

$8.00

Candied Tri Color Heirloom Carrots (Vegan) per pound

$9.00

Rosemary Roast Wild Mushrooms

$20.00

Green Bean Casserole per pound

$8.00

Cajun Cornbread Stuffing per quart

$9.00

New England Fruity Stuffing per quart

$8.00

Gravy by the pint

$8.00

Cranberry Pear Ginger Chutney (Vegan) by the pint

$14.00

Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$25.00

Bread & Pies

Signature 6 Grain Sourdough

$10.00

Farmstead Medium Rye

$10.00

Sam's San Francisco Sourdough

$10.00

6" Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$45.00

6" Apple Olive Oil Cake

$30.00

Crumb Top Dutch Apple Pie

$30.00

Classic Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Colleens Pear Ginger Cranberry Pie

$30.00

Signature Chocolate Chunk Cookie Box (6 large cookies)

$10.00

Cranberry Orange Sugar Scones (6 per ) Box

$12.00
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Located in Bantam, CT, Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar is a restaurant, bar, and market space committed to offering seasonal, globally-inspired fare. Chef and owner Samantha Tilley draws inspiration for her menus from the mockingbird- who masters a wide variety of bird songs- to engage in a global culinary conversation. Her dishes pay homage to her favorite food cultures and memories, while showcasing the bounty of Northwestern Connecticut. Please make a reservation via the box below, or give us a call at 860.361.6730

810 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT 06750

