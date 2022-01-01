Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mockingbirds Cafe

1024 Central Ave

Excello, OH 45044

Chicken

Impossible Burger Combo

$15.00

Impossible Nugs -combo 12

$15.00

All American

$12.00

Burger Special

$14.00

4 piece

$4.00

8 piece

$7.00

12 piece

$10.00

16 piece

$12.00

Impossible Nugs - 8

$10.00

Door Dash Chicken

DD 8 piece

DD 16 piece

DD 32 piece

DD Rolling 8

DD 32 Family Pack

DD Tyga Tots

DD Sweet Potato Tyga Tots

DD 6 cookie bites

SUBS

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Loaded Gc

$10.00

Club

$10.00

Genoa Salami

$10.00

Italian

$10.00

Pork & Peppers

$10.00

Roast Beef

$10.00

Spicy Capicola

$10.00

The Club Salad

$10.00

The Italian Salad

$10.00

Turkey Pesto

$10.00

Door Dash Subs

Italian

Turkey Pesto

Club

Genoa Salami

Pork & Peppers

Spicy Capicola

Roast Beef

The Salad

The Club Salad

The Turkey Salad

The Italian Salad

Door Dash Dessert

1 Cannoli

3 Cannoli

DBL Fudge Brownie

SOUP

Soup

$4.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$5.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$9.00

Sides

Fry

$3.00

Potato Skins

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Add Sausage

$1.00

Frozen Beverages

Frappes

$4.00

Milk Shake

$4.75

Baked Goods

Cake

$3.00

Pie

$3.00

Small Brownie

$3.00

Large Brownie

$5.00

Christina's

Cake slice

$7.00

Cookie sandwich

$2.50

Marshmallow pops

$1.50

Milk

$1.25

Soft Serve

Flavor of the Day

$4.00

Breakfast

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Impossible Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Biscuit Sandwich

$2.00

Eggs and Tots

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Chicken and Waffle

$10.00

The Hot Mess

$10.00

Waffle

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Burger

$8.00

B-Burger w/ Fries

$10.00

Sides

2 Sausage Patties

$2.00

Bacon Side 4

$3.00

Bagel & Butter

$2.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Impossible Sausage

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Egg

$1.00

Door Dash Mac and Cheese

Burgalicious (The Wimpy Burger)

$10.00

Classic

$8.00

Feelin' Riskey (Riskey Business)

$12.00

Hottie (Dirty Bird)

$12.00

LBT

$10.00

That Girl (The Crazy Italian)

$10.00

The Club (The Gym Bird)

$12.00

Melts

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.00

Griller Turkey And Cheeee

$8.00

Turkey Melt Combo

$12.00

Grilled Ham And Cheeee

$8.00

Ham Melt Combo

$12.00

Blue Heron

$10.00

DoDo Bird

$10.00

Phoenix

$10.00

Toucan

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Woodpecker

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1024 Central Ave, Excello, OH 45044

Directions

Gallery
Mockingbirds Cafe image
Mockingbirds Cafe image

