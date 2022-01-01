Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar Southcenter Mall

4,114 Reviews

$$

1150 Southcenter Mall

Tukwila, WA 98188

Popular Items

Chips & 6oz Salsa
Gourmet Parilla Bowl
El Burrito Especial

Starters

Guacamole Dip

$11.99

Our perfect recipe made with ripe avocados, lime, cilantro, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cotija cheese

Taquitos de papa

$10.49

Cheesey potato rolled taquitos with corn and poblanos.

Taquitos App

$10.49
Bacon Wrapped Jalpenos

$11.99

Stuffed with spiced cream cheese

Mexican Grilled Corn

$9.99

Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro

Fiesta Queso Dip

$9.99

Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro

Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.99

Fresh marinated shrimp with lime and chile

Nachos Chingones

$12.49

Chips, refried beans, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Flautas App

$11.99

Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema

Burritos/Enchiladas

El Burrito Especial

$17.49

Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana

Classicas (Red Sauce)

$17.99
Asada (Ranchera Sauce)

$20.49
Verdes (Green Sauce)

$17.99
Creamy Chipotle

$17.99
Creamy Poblano

$17.99
Shrimp (Chipotle Cream Sauce)

$20.99
Chicken Mole (Mole Sauce)

$17.99
Spinach & Portobello

$16.99

Impossible Burrito

$20.49

Tacos.Fajitas.Molcajetes

Mexico City Tacos

$15.99

Cilantro, red onions, tomatillo salsa

El Chingon

$17.99

Steak, queso, onions, guacamole, cilantro and salsa casabel

Ribeye Tacos

$19.99

Queso, poblanos, onions, avocado, cilantro

Del Patron Steak & Bacon Tacos

$17.99

Queso, red onion, avocado, cilantro

Impossible Crispy Tacos

$17.99

Plant-based meat, lettuce, cheese, cream, pico de gallo

Tulum Chicken Tacos

$16.99

Chile rubbed chicken, jack cheese, tulum sauce, escabeche onions, guacamole and cilantro

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$16.99

Escabeche pickled onions, cilantro

Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos

$19.99

Flour tortillas, queso, guacamole, cilantro, lime

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.99

Grilled with corn tortillas or dos equis beer battered with flour tortilla. Mayo, cabbage, crema mexican, pico de gallo, pickled onions.

Chicken Fajitas

$20.99

Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$24.99

Steak mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$24.99

Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$22.99

Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.99

Shrimp mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fresh Vegetable Fajitas

$17.99

Fresh Vegetable mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas

Tequila Flaming Fajitas

$25.99

Moctezuma signature fajitas with chicken, shrimp & steak flamed table side with tequila.

Chicken/Asada/Shrimp Molcajete

$24.49

Authenic mexican spicy stew made with chicken, asada & shrimp combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream

Carne Asada Molcajete

$23.49

Authenic mexican spicy stew made with carne asada combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream

Shrimp Molcajete

$25.49

Authenic mexican spicy stew made with shrimp combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream

Chicken Molcajete

$21.49

Authenic mexican spicy stew made with chicken combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream

Birria Beef Tacos

$18.49

Slow-braised beef, cheese, corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, rice, delicious consumé dipping broth. (ad lime and chili to your liking)

Surf&Turf Tacos

$17.99

Queso, poblanos, onions, avocado, cilantro

Favoritos de la Casa

Carne Asada Adobada

$28.99

Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas

Surf & Turf Asada

$25.49

Top grade skirt steak paired with bacon-wrapped succulent pranws, with pico de gallo, guacamole, tortillas

Asada Y Chile Relleno

$24.49

Carne asada or grilled pollo a la parrilla

Carne Asada

$24.49

Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas

Original Chile Rellenos

$18.99+

battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with cheese topped with crema Mexicana, cilantro and Relleno sauce

Chimichanga

with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Chimichanga Del Mar

$24.49

With Shrimp, topped with chipolte cream sauce, mushrooms, avocado, crema mexicana

Flautas Plate

$15.99

Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema

Carnitas Michoacan

$18.99

1/2 pound of slow braised pork carnitas in garlic, oregano, oranges, mexican spices with pico de gallo, pickled red onion escabeche, guacamole, tortillas

Gourmet Parilla Bowl

Mexican rice bowl with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, red onion escabeche, corn salsa roja

Pollo A La Parrilla

$19.99

Chicken breast marinated in mexican spices with guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas

Habanero-Mango Chicken

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast, red & green peppers, corn, mushrroms, sweet habanero sauce, poblano rice, black beans, spinach, tortillas

Mole Poblano

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast, mole sauce made with chile nuts and chocolate, crema mexicana, rice, beans, tortillas

Pollo Al Tequila

$19.99

Chicken breast in a tequila-jalapeno cream sauce with onions, poblanos, corn, zuchinni

Camarones Cancun

$23.99

Cheese stuffed prawns, wrapped in bacon served with veggies, rice, beans tortillas

Camarones Al Tequila

$23.99

Tequila flambeed shrimp, garlic-jalapeno sauce, poblanocorn zuchinni, onions, red bell peppers

Habanero Mango Prawns

$23.99
La Roca Steak

$25.99

Thick top grade skirt steak served on a siziling hot lava cooking stone and serve with red onions, rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas

Ensaladas Y Sopas

Mexican Chopped Salad

$18.49

Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch

Cilantro-Lime Chicken Salad

$18.49

Grilled chicken, spring/iceberg lettuce mix, avocado, queso fresco, roasted red pepper, cucumber, toasted pumpkin seed, tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Carne Asada Salad

$21.49

Fire-grilled skirt steak, spring/iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, avocado, jack cheese, black beans, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99+

Roasted tomato and pasilla chile broth, chicken, crispy tortilla, avocado, mexican cheese

Avocado Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, caesar dressing

Parrilla Taco Salad

The classic with grilled carne asada steak, black beans, corn tomatoes, tortilla strips, guacamole, sour cream, choice of dressing

Pozole

$16.49

Traditional jalisco pozole is a flavorful stew made of pork, chiles, garlic, onions, secret family spices and hominy

Combinations

Two item Combo

$16.99
Three item Combo

$18.49

Sides

Basket of Chips

$2.50
Chip & Guacamole

$6.00
Chips & 6oz Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Salsa Jar

$7.50

House Dressing Jar

$6.00
Salsa Jar

$7.50

Side Chicken Tamal

$6.99Out of stock

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side Guacamole 4oz

$3.50

Side Pork Tamal

$6.99

Side Salsa 4 oz

$2.50

Dessert

Homeade Vanilla Flan

$7.99
Classic Churros

$8.99

Kids Menu/Brunch

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Enchilada

$6.95

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Taco

$6.95

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Burrito

$6.95

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Tostada

$6.95

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Nacho

$5.95

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.49

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side

Party Platters

Combo Fiesta Platter

$51.49

Serves 10-12 guest. Our most popular platter is arranged with chicken and beef taquitos, flautas, and cheese quesadillas. Includes guacamole and sour cream

Crispy Flautas Platter

$51.49

15 Flautas (30 Halves). Rolled crispy flour tortills filled with jack cheese and seasoned chicken or shredded beef. Includes guacamole and sour cream

Fajitas Platter

$91.49

A platter for 10 guest. Steak or chicken fajitas with tortillas. Includes rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Authentic Mexico City Taco Bar

$161.99

Minimum order for 10 guests, 30 tacos. Barbacoa shredded beef, pork carnitas or grilled chicken comes with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas, house made salsa (verde or roja), cilantro, onion, limes, chips and salsa mesa. Accompanied with beans and rice. Each additional guest $16.99. Add guacamole for $4 more per guest. Upgrade to carne asada for $2.75 more per guest.

Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter

$51.49

A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.

Burrito Wraps Platter

$36.49

Portion of 6 burritos (12 Halves) Shredded chicken, barbacoa shredded beef or grilled veggies burritos wrapped with rice, beans and cheese.

Quesadilla Platter

$31.49

A platter of 24 slices. Add multiple of 6 $8.99 Any combination of Barbacoa shredded beef or shredded chicken

Enchilada Platter

$31.49
Homemade Tamales Platter

$51.49

A platter of one dozen handmade tamales made from scratch with fresh ingredients from old family recipes. Made with shredded chicken or slow roasted pork

Guacamole Salsa & Chips Platter

$36.49

For 10 guest. Add protions for 5 or more guest $15.99 Homemade crispy tortilla chips, chunky guacamole and salsa

Beans Platter

$16.49

Portion for 8-10 guest. Vegan black beans, pinto or refried beans

Rice Platter

$16.49

Portion for 8-10 guest. Vegan poblano cilantro or mexican rice.

Salsa Jar

$7.50

Homemade salsa

Churros Platter

$17.49

Portion for 10 guest.

Beer

Carta Blanca

$6.75
Corona

$6.00
Corona Light

$6.00
Corona Premier

$6.00Out of stock
Dos Equis Amber

$6.00
Dos Equis Lager

$6.00
Sol

$6.00
Tecate Lager

$6.00Out of stock
Victoria

$6.00

TK Margaritas

14 Hands Pinot Grigio Can

$10.00
14 Hands Rose Can

$10.00
14 Hands Red Can

$10.00
TK 32 oz Classico Margarita

$35.00
TK 32 oz Acapulco

$35.00
TK .5 GL Acapulco

$75.00
TS Caddy Margarita

$11.99
TS SK Caddy Margarita

$11.99
TK Passion-Guava Marg

$12.99
TK La Pinta Marg

$11.99
TK Margarita Flight

$17.99

Soda

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.99

Bottled Beverage

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Grapefruite

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

NA Beverage

Horchata

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA 98188

Directions

Gallery
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

