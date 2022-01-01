- Home
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar Southcenter Mall
4,114 Reviews
$$
1150 Southcenter Mall
Tukwila, WA 98188
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
Guacamole Dip
Our perfect recipe made with ripe avocados, lime, cilantro, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cotija cheese
Taquitos de papa
Cheesey potato rolled taquitos with corn and poblanos.
Taquitos App
Bacon Wrapped Jalpenos
Stuffed with spiced cream cheese
Mexican Grilled Corn
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
Fiesta Queso Dip
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
Shrimp Ceviche
Fresh marinated shrimp with lime and chile
Nachos Chingones
Chips, refried beans, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Flautas App
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
Burritos/Enchiladas
El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
Classicas (Red Sauce)
Asada (Ranchera Sauce)
Verdes (Green Sauce)
Creamy Chipotle
Creamy Poblano
Shrimp (Chipotle Cream Sauce)
Chicken Mole (Mole Sauce)
Spinach & Portobello
Impossible Burrito
Tacos.Fajitas.Molcajetes
Mexico City Tacos
Cilantro, red onions, tomatillo salsa
El Chingon
Steak, queso, onions, guacamole, cilantro and salsa casabel
Ribeye Tacos
Queso, poblanos, onions, avocado, cilantro
Del Patron Steak & Bacon Tacos
Queso, red onion, avocado, cilantro
Impossible Crispy Tacos
Plant-based meat, lettuce, cheese, cream, pico de gallo
Tulum Chicken Tacos
Chile rubbed chicken, jack cheese, tulum sauce, escabeche onions, guacamole and cilantro
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Escabeche pickled onions, cilantro
Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos
Flour tortillas, queso, guacamole, cilantro, lime
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled with corn tortillas or dos equis beer battered with flour tortilla. Mayo, cabbage, crema mexican, pico de gallo, pickled onions.
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Steak mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fresh Vegetable Fajitas
Fresh Vegetable mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Tequila Flaming Fajitas
Moctezuma signature fajitas with chicken, shrimp & steak flamed table side with tequila.
Chicken/Asada/Shrimp Molcajete
Authenic mexican spicy stew made with chicken, asada & shrimp combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream
Carne Asada Molcajete
Authenic mexican spicy stew made with carne asada combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream
Shrimp Molcajete
Authenic mexican spicy stew made with shrimp combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream
Chicken Molcajete
Authenic mexican spicy stew made with chicken combined with poblano peppers, onions, chorizo, green onions and cheese served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream
Birria Beef Tacos
Slow-braised beef, cheese, corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, rice, delicious consumé dipping broth. (ad lime and chili to your liking)
Surf&Turf Tacos
Queso, poblanos, onions, avocado, cilantro
Favoritos de la Casa
Carne Asada Adobada
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Surf & Turf Asada
Top grade skirt steak paired with bacon-wrapped succulent pranws, with pico de gallo, guacamole, tortillas
Asada Y Chile Relleno
Carne asada or grilled pollo a la parrilla
Carne Asada
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Original Chile Rellenos
battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with cheese topped with crema Mexicana, cilantro and Relleno sauce
Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Chimichanga Del Mar
With Shrimp, topped with chipolte cream sauce, mushrooms, avocado, crema mexicana
Flautas Plate
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
Carnitas Michoacan
1/2 pound of slow braised pork carnitas in garlic, oregano, oranges, mexican spices with pico de gallo, pickled red onion escabeche, guacamole, tortillas
Gourmet Parilla Bowl
Mexican rice bowl with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, red onion escabeche, corn salsa roja
Pollo A La Parrilla
Chicken breast marinated in mexican spices with guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas
Habanero-Mango Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, red & green peppers, corn, mushrroms, sweet habanero sauce, poblano rice, black beans, spinach, tortillas
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken breast, mole sauce made with chile nuts and chocolate, crema mexicana, rice, beans, tortillas
Pollo Al Tequila
Chicken breast in a tequila-jalapeno cream sauce with onions, poblanos, corn, zuchinni
Camarones Cancun
Cheese stuffed prawns, wrapped in bacon served with veggies, rice, beans tortillas
Camarones Al Tequila
Tequila flambeed shrimp, garlic-jalapeno sauce, poblanocorn zuchinni, onions, red bell peppers
Habanero Mango Prawns
La Roca Steak
Thick top grade skirt steak served on a siziling hot lava cooking stone and serve with red onions, rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas
Ensaladas Y Sopas
Mexican Chopped Salad
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
Cilantro-Lime Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, spring/iceberg lettuce mix, avocado, queso fresco, roasted red pepper, cucumber, toasted pumpkin seed, tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Carne Asada Salad
Fire-grilled skirt steak, spring/iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, avocado, jack cheese, black beans, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Roasted tomato and pasilla chile broth, chicken, crispy tortilla, avocado, mexican cheese
Avocado Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, caesar dressing
Parrilla Taco Salad
The classic with grilled carne asada steak, black beans, corn tomatoes, tortilla strips, guacamole, sour cream, choice of dressing
Pozole
Traditional jalisco pozole is a flavorful stew made of pork, chiles, garlic, onions, secret family spices and hominy
Combinations
Sides
Kids Menu/Brunch
Kids Quesadilla
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Enchilada
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Taco
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Burrito
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Tostada
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Nacho
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Chicken Tenders
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Cheeseburger
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Hamburger
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kid Grilled Cheese
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Party Platters
Combo Fiesta Platter
Serves 10-12 guest. Our most popular platter is arranged with chicken and beef taquitos, flautas, and cheese quesadillas. Includes guacamole and sour cream
Crispy Flautas Platter
15 Flautas (30 Halves). Rolled crispy flour tortills filled with jack cheese and seasoned chicken or shredded beef. Includes guacamole and sour cream
Fajitas Platter
A platter for 10 guest. Steak or chicken fajitas with tortillas. Includes rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Authentic Mexico City Taco Bar
Minimum order for 10 guests, 30 tacos. Barbacoa shredded beef, pork carnitas or grilled chicken comes with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas, house made salsa (verde or roja), cilantro, onion, limes, chips and salsa mesa. Accompanied with beans and rice. Each additional guest $16.99. Add guacamole for $4 more per guest. Upgrade to carne asada for $2.75 more per guest.
Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.
Burrito Wraps Platter
Portion of 6 burritos (12 Halves) Shredded chicken, barbacoa shredded beef or grilled veggies burritos wrapped with rice, beans and cheese.
Quesadilla Platter
A platter of 24 slices. Add multiple of 6 $8.99 Any combination of Barbacoa shredded beef or shredded chicken
Enchilada Platter
Homemade Tamales Platter
A platter of one dozen handmade tamales made from scratch with fresh ingredients from old family recipes. Made with shredded chicken or slow roasted pork
Guacamole Salsa & Chips Platter
For 10 guest. Add protions for 5 or more guest $15.99 Homemade crispy tortilla chips, chunky guacamole and salsa
Beans Platter
Portion for 8-10 guest. Vegan black beans, pinto or refried beans
Rice Platter
Portion for 8-10 guest. Vegan poblano cilantro or mexican rice.
Salsa Jar
Homemade salsa
Churros Platter
Portion for 10 guest.
Beer
TK Margaritas
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA 98188