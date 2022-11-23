Restaurant header imageView gallery

MOD Burger Co

495 South Gloster Street

Tupelo, MS 38801

Popular Items

MOD Cheeseburger
MOD Bacon Cheeseburger
Jalapeno Pepper Jack

Burgers

MOD Burger

$9.00

MOD Burger, no cheese, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

MOD Cheeseburger

$9.50

MOD Burger, American cheese, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice side.

MOD Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

MOD Burger, American cheese, Bacon, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Jalapeno Pepper Jack

$9.50

MOD Burger, fresh sautéed jalapeños, Pepper Jack cheese, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Shroomy Swiss Burger

$10.50

MOD Burger, Swiss Cheese sautéed mushrooms, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

DERBY DAY

$10.50

MOD Burger topped with Pimento Cheese, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

SWAG Burger

$11.00

MOD Burger topped with fried cheese, Ranch dressing, 1/4 pound patty with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

MAC ATTACK

$10.50

MOD Burger topped with creamy macaroni and cheese. Served with your choice of side.

BACON JAM

$10.50

MOD Burger topped with Bacon Jam. With standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Peanut "Better" Burger

$10.50

MOD Burger topped with creamy Peanut Butter/Maple spread and bacon. Served with your choice of side.

BIG CHEDDAR

$10.50

MOD Burger topped with fresh shredded cheddar and bacon. With standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

EGGERS BE CHEESERS

$10.50

MOD Burger topped with a fried egg and American Cheese. Served with your choice of side.

TEXAS HACK

$11.00

MOD Burger topped with fried onions, Bacon, jalapenos, BBQ sauce and cheddar. With standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

MUSHROOM VEGGIE

$8.50

Sautéed Mushrooms and melted Swiss. With standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side. ****THIS IS A VEGGIE BURGER - NO MEAT

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE

$9.00

Black Bean veggie patty, Pepper Jack Cheese. With standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

6 traditional wings and choice of side.

8 Wings

$10.00

8 traditional wings and choice of side.

10 Wings

$12.00

10 traditional wings and choice of side.

12 Wings

$14.00

12 traditional wings and choice of side.

Other Stuff

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, bell pepper, tomato, red onion, cucumbers and shredded cheddar. Choose no meat or add grilled chicken or fried chicken.

BLT

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast with standard toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickle and MOD Burger Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

CHICKEN RANCHERO

$9.50

Fried Chicken Strips, cheesy Ranch, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted sub roll and your choice of side.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with sautéed onions, cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato served on a sub and your choice of side.

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Grilled steak with sautéed onions, cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato served on a sub and your choice of side.

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$9.00

3 fried strips, dipping sauce and your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Ranchero

$9.50

Fried Chicken Strips, cheesy Ranch, Buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted ub roll and your choice of side.

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

6 crispy fried shrimp on a toasted sub roll with let, tom, mayo and Comeback Sauce

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$9.50

Greek seasoned grilled chicken on Gyro bread, with Taziki sauce, lettuce, tom, onion and choice of side

Bevvies

Drink 16 oz

$2.25

We have Coke products and tea. When you come in to pick up your order, you make your own drink.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bonus / Sides

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$6.00

Basket of fries topped with shredded Cheddar, bacon bits and Ranch on the side. Serves 1 to 2 people.

Stadium Nachos

$5.00

Cheese Sticks (5)

$6.00

Fries

$2.00

Cajun Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Cheddar Fries

$5.00

Nacho Fries

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$6.00

8 Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our signature creamy, spicy sauce

Cookies

$1.35

Kids Meals

Hamburger Slider

$5.50

Hamburger Slider served plain with fries.

Cheeseburger Slider

$6.00

Cheeseburger Slider served plain with fries.

Bacon CB Slider

$6.50

Bacon Cheeseburger Slider served plain with fries.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

2 fried strips with fries and a dipping sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled cheese on sliced white bread and fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

MOD Burger Co is an exciting new Burger Joint located in the heart of Tupelo, MS the All American City. Come by and enjoy the best burger experience of your life. We cant wait to serve you.

Location

495 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

Directions

