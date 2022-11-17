Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Mod Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

515 N. Palm Canyon #B9

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Popular Items

#61
#65
#66

BREAKFAST

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$16.00

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS

$11.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$15.00

BREAKFAST TACOS

$12.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.00

ROOT VEGGIE HASH

$16.00

BREAKFAST BOWL

$15.00

OSCARS BURRITO

$10.00

ACAI BOWL

$15.00

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$11.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

2 EGGS

$6.00

1 EGG

$3.00

SCRAMBLE TOFU

$6.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$5.00

BACON

$6.00

SAUSAGE

$6.00

FRENCH TOAST & FRUIT

$8.00

WAFFLE & FRUIT

$8.00

1/2 AVOCADO

$5.00

TOAST

$3.00

SIDE MIXED BERRIES

$6.00

GF French Toast & Fruit

$8.00

SIDE SAUTEED GREENS

$6.00

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SMALL EATS

SOUP

$6.00

REG FRIES

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

GUAC + CHIPS + PICO

$15.00

HOUSE SPECIALS

SMALL MIDMOD SALAD

$8.00

LARGE MIDMOD SALAD

$12.00

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

CARIBBEAN PEACH SALAD

$14.00

STUFF AVOCADO

$16.00

AVOCADO IN BOWL

$18.00

TACO SALAD

$14.00

COBB SALAD

$16.00

SALMON BOWL

$16.00

TAJ CURRY BOWL

$14.00

WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

B.L.T. WRAP

$13.00

SANTA FE WRAP

$13.00

TOFU BUDDHA WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$13.00

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$13.00

WILD SALMON WRAP

$14.00

BURGERS / MELTS

MASH SINGLE

$12.00

BEYOND BURGER

$14.00

BEEF PATTY MELT

$16.00

TEMPEH REUBEN

$16.00

EXTRAS

CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$5.00

TUNA SALAD

$5.00

TOFU BUDDAH SALAD

$5.00

TEMPEH PATTY

$5.00

BEYOND PATTY

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

BEEF PATTY

$5.00

4oz GUACAMOLE

$5.00

2oz GUACAMOLE

$3.00

2oz sourcream

$1.00

GINGER MISO

SALSA FRESCA

WASABI SHOYU

2 Tortillas

$1.00

N/A DRINKS

COFFEE

$5.00

HIBISCUS TEA

$4.00

BLACK TEA

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$5.00

Choice

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$5.00

PITAYA LEMONADE

$5.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$4.00

BOX WATER

$4.00

CAN SELTZER

$4.00

ZEVIA

$4.00

TOGO DRINK

$3.66

KOMBUCHA

$6.00

JUICES

GREEN GODDESS

$10.00

GINGERED LEMON

$10.00

BEETS BY GREG

$10.00

16oz JUICE

$10.00

12oz ORANGE JUICE

$8.00

12oz CELERY JUICE

$8.00

SMOOTHIES & COOLDOWNS

ULTRA GREEN

$10.00

VEGAN DATE SHAKE

$10.00

SUPER BERRY

$10.00

TROPICAL MANGO

$10.00

ALMOND MYLK SHAKE

$10.00

CREATE SMOOTHIE

$10.00

STRAWBERRY & LEMON SPRITZER

$8.00

ORANGE GINGER SPRITZER

$8.00

MANGO MINT SPRITZER

$8.00

WELLNESS SHOTS

APPLE CIDER SHOT 4oz

$3.00Out of stock

GINGER SHOT

$3.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$4.00

COFFEE CAKE

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Rice Cake

$4.00

GF BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.00

WRAPS

#61

$11.00

#62

$11.00

#63

$11.00

#64

$11.00

#65

$11.00

#66

$11.00

SALADS

#67

$11.00

#68

$11.00

#69

$11.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

BREAKFAST / LUNCH / Organic- vegan friendly- fresh food- smoothies- fresh pressed juices.

Location

515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Mod Cafe image
Mod Cafe image

