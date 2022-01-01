Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mod Espresso
10 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mod Espresso is a warm welcome to Modern Relik, with the scent of coffee and fresh breads greeting clients as they enter. A neighborhood spot where locals stop each day for a quick shot of espresso or a long, lingering conversation with friends. Mod Espresso also showcases Modern Relik table-top wares that are available in the store for purchase.
Location
485 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118
