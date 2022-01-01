Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mod Espresso

10 Reviews

485 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Iced Turtle Latte
Latte
Americano

Hot

Fresh Brew

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$3.50

Latte

$5.00
Turtle Latte

Turtle Latte

$5.50

espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups

Lavender Honey Latte

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.50

espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet lavender syrup and honey

Damman Tea

$4.00

SEASONAL Pumpkin Spice

$5.50

SEASONAL Maple Cinnamon

$5.50

Iced

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Iced Americano

$4.50

iced espresso shot with filtered water.

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.50

iced espresso shot with milk topped with a light layer of foam.

Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$5.50

Iced espresso shot with milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet lavender syrup and honey over ice

Iced Turtle Latte

Iced Turtle Latte

$5.50

Iced espresso shot with milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups over ice

Iced Tea

$5.00

Afogato

$5.00

SEASONAL Iced Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

SEASONAL Iced Maple Cinnamon

$6.00

Hot Specialty

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.50

London Fog

$5.00Out of stock

Damman Tea

$4.00

Seasonal

$6.00

Iced Specialty

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Japanese green tea with your choice of milk

Iced Strawberry Matcha

$6.50

Iced London Fog

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Black Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

Water

Water

$0.50

Sparkling Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mod Espresso is a warm welcome to Modern Relik, with the scent of coffee and fresh breads greeting clients as they enter. A neighborhood spot where locals stop each day for a quick shot of espresso or a long, lingering conversation with friends. Mod Espresso also showcases Modern Relik table-top wares that are available in the store for purchase.

485 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118

