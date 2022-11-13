Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Mod Olive

115 N. Main Street

Suffolk, VA 23434

Appetizers

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Large Mushroom Caps stuffed with our Deviled Crab and topped with a little garlic lemon butter and asiago

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Fried Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Fried Olives

$8.00

Stuffed, breaded and fried....ask your server for details

Gorgonzola Waffle Fries

$12.00

Seasoned waffle fries topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon and Chives,

Greek Wings with Lemon and Feta

$13.00

served with Tzatziki sauce for dipping

Manchego and Fig Bruschetta

$9.00

A great combination of a sweet and savory snack

Meatballs

$11.00

Ground Beef and Pork, Breadcrumbs, Fresh Herbs and Parmesan with Marinara

Mod Relish Tray

$14.00

A Classic starter with Homemade Tapenade, Deviled Eggs, Fried Olives, Picked Veggies and whatever else we can find ... ask your server

Order Toast Rounds

$1.50

Poutine

$11.00

Crinkle cut fries, cheese curds and brown gravy

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

A half pound of steamed jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon wedges

Sichuan Wings

$13.00

Sticky, spicy and delicious, topped with chopped peanuts and chili flakes

Sloppy Tots

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy housemade dip served with toast rounds

Stuffed Potato Skins

$11.00

Choice of Either Chili, Cheddar and Candied Jalapenos or Reuben Style with Shredded Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss

Teriyaki Pork Skewers on Grilled Pineapple

$12.00

Grilled teriyaki marinated pork skewers and served with grilled a grilled pineapple wedge

Soups & Salads

French Onion Crock

$7.00

A large crock of slow simmered onions and broth topped with a toast round and melted Gruyere

Crock of Chili

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.00

Side Classic Wedge Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Wedge Salad

$4.00

House Chopped Salad

$4.00

Cold Plate

$11.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Pulled Pork and Apple

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Apples, Shredded Cheddar and Pickled Onions over Mixed Greens with an Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Pasta Salad w Chicken

$15.00

Bowtie pasta with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Feta tossed in a Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette

Brown Derby Cobb Salad

$13.00

Entree Grilled Caesar with Sundried Tomatoes

$10.00

Olive Oil Brushed Grilled Romaine Wedges with Grilled Chicken, topped with Caesar dressing, sundried tomatoes, croutons, and shaved Parmesan

Balsamic Caprese Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Meltdowns

On Grilled Sourdough, Wheatberry, Russian Rye or Gluten Free Bread

A Day At the Fair

$12.00

All the Way from Buffalo

$14.00

Big Fat Greek Sammie

$14.00

Chicken Avo-clubo

$14.00

Fish Sticks

$12.00

Grilled & Crabby

$15.00

Crab Salad, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar

Honey Brie

$14.00

Honey, Brie, Spinach, Pears and Grilled Chicken

Hot Italian

$13.00

Kummonawanna Grill Ya

$14.00

Teriyaki Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Candied jalapenos and Muenster

Mac Attack

$15.00

Meatloaf Mash

$14.00

Missile Crisis

$15.00

Mushroom Melt

$11.00

Parma's A B*****!!!

$15.00

Fried Chicken or Meatballs, Pesto, Fried Cheese Sticks. Marinara, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic and Provolone

Senor Elvis

$11.00

Sorta Like Thanksgiving

$11.00

The 4 Cheese

$11.00

The Pizza Dude

$13.00

The Rubenesque

$15.00

The Square Dog

$13.00

Win Win Chik'n Din

$14.00

Subs

Served on a crusty, Hoagie Roll with choice of a side

Honey Pulled Pork

$14.00

Pulled Pork, thick cut breaded onion rings, signature bbq sauce and sharp Cheddar

Monsieur Philly Dip

$15.00

Slow Roasted Beef with Onions and Provolone with au Jus for dipping

Sausage and Peppers

$13.00

Italian sausage, green and red peppers and marinara

The Pastromo

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

House made Tuna Salad, grilled tomatoes, and Melted Swiss

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.50

California Burger

$14.00

Gorgonzola Bacon Burger

$15.00

Backyard Burger

$16.00

Truffle Kerfuffle Burger

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Served with Choice of One Side, unless otherwise specified, and a choice of salad

12 oz New York Strip

$27.00

Beef Bourguignon over Mashed Potatoes

$22.00

Beef Short Ribs with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$22.00

Beef Stroganoff

$17.00

Chicken Chop Suey

$17.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Country Fried Chicken

$14.00+

Country Fried Steak

$14.00+

Crabcake Dinner

$24.00+

Creamy Tuscan Gnocchi

$17.00

Fish and chips

$15.00

Grilled Chicken with Sundried Tomatoes and Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$17.00

Italian Sausage and Clams

$20.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Meatloaf Wellington

$19.00

Pepper Jelly Glazed Pork Chops

$21.00

Pork Belly Biscuit Platter

$19.00

Pulled Pork Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Open Special

Sides

Side Ambrosia Salad

$3.00

Side Applesauce

$3.00

Side Baked Peaches

$3.00

Side broccoli

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

S