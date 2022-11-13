The Mod Olive
115 N. Main Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
Appetizers
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Large Mushroom Caps stuffed with our Deviled Crab and topped with a little garlic lemon butter and asiago
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Mac and Cheese
Fried Olives
Stuffed, breaded and fried....ask your server for details
Gorgonzola Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon and Chives,
Greek Wings with Lemon and Feta
served with Tzatziki sauce for dipping
Manchego and Fig Bruschetta
A great combination of a sweet and savory snack
Meatballs
Ground Beef and Pork, Breadcrumbs, Fresh Herbs and Parmesan with Marinara
Mod Relish Tray
A Classic starter with Homemade Tapenade, Deviled Eggs, Fried Olives, Picked Veggies and whatever else we can find ... ask your server
Poutine
Crinkle cut fries, cheese curds and brown gravy
Shrimp Cocktail
A half pound of steamed jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon wedges
Sichuan Wings
Sticky, spicy and delicious, topped with chopped peanuts and chili flakes
Sloppy Tots
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy housemade dip served with toast rounds
Stuffed Potato Skins
Choice of Either Chili, Cheddar and Candied Jalapenos or Reuben Style with Shredded Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss
Teriyaki Pork Skewers on Grilled Pineapple
Grilled teriyaki marinated pork skewers and served with grilled a grilled pineapple wedge
Soups & Salads
French Onion Crock
A large crock of slow simmered onions and broth topped with a toast round and melted Gruyere
Crock of Chili
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of Day
Side Classic Wedge Salad
Side Caesar Wedge Salad
House Chopped Salad
Cold Plate
Chef Salad
Greek Salad
Pulled Pork and Apple
Pulled Pork, Apples, Shredded Cheddar and Pickled Onions over Mixed Greens with an Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Mediterranean Pasta Salad w Chicken
Bowtie pasta with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Feta tossed in a Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette
Brown Derby Cobb Salad
Entree Grilled Caesar with Sundried Tomatoes
Olive Oil Brushed Grilled Romaine Wedges with Grilled Chicken, topped with Caesar dressing, sundried tomatoes, croutons, and shaved Parmesan
Balsamic Caprese Quinoa Salad
Meltdowns
A Day At the Fair
All the Way from Buffalo
Big Fat Greek Sammie
Chicken Avo-clubo
Fish Sticks
Grilled & Crabby
Crab Salad, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar
Honey Brie
Honey, Brie, Spinach, Pears and Grilled Chicken
Hot Italian
Kummonawanna Grill Ya
Teriyaki Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Candied jalapenos and Muenster
Mac Attack
Meatloaf Mash
Missile Crisis
Mushroom Melt
Parma's A B*****!!!
Fried Chicken or Meatballs, Pesto, Fried Cheese Sticks. Marinara, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic and Provolone
Senor Elvis
Sorta Like Thanksgiving
The 4 Cheese
The Pizza Dude
The Rubenesque
The Square Dog
Win Win Chik'n Din
Subs
Honey Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork, thick cut breaded onion rings, signature bbq sauce and sharp Cheddar
Monsieur Philly Dip
Slow Roasted Beef with Onions and Provolone with au Jus for dipping
Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage, green and red peppers and marinara
The Pastromo
Tuna Melt
House made Tuna Salad, grilled tomatoes, and Melted Swiss