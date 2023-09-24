Breakfast All Day

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Guacamole, Roasted Seeds, Rye Bread

Breakfast Taco

$5.00

egg, chimichurri, avocado, Pico de Gallo, pickled onion and your choice of protein Sausage, Skirt Steak, Bacon, Sweet Potato, or no protein

2 Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

egg, chimichurri, avocado, pico de gallo, pickled onion and choice of protein.

Breakfast Kolache

$3.00

Scrambled Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Potato

3 Breakfast Kolache

$8.00

3 breakfast kolaches

Breakfast Kolache and Coffee

$5.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

egg, pico de gallo, jalapeno, picked onion, red pepper crema, salsa, tortilla and choice of protein Sausage, skirt steak, bacon, sweet potato

Breakfast Sammy

$7.00

egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, rye bread

Sides

2 eggs

$3.00

Potato Hash

$5.00

Sweet potato hash

$5.00

bacon

$5.00

Steak

$5.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Chips and Guac

$10.00

Smoothies

Açaí Smoothie

$7.00

Açaí Purée, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mint

Citrus smoothie

$7.00

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Strawberry

From the Garden

The Lawn

$11.00

Red Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, seasonal vegetables, Goat Cheese, Seasonal Fruit, Toasted Seeds, Tomato Marmalade , Parsley Vinaigrette

Kolaches

Big Tex

$3.00

Sausage, Jalapeño, Smoked Cheddar

Vegetarian

$3.00

tomato marmalade, goat cheese

Chicken

$3.00

chicken, chimichurri, smoked cheddar

Choose 3 Kolaches

$8.00

Waffle Cones

Piggly Wiggly Waffle Cone

$11.00

Pork Belly, Avocado, roasted veggies, Maple Citrus Drizzle

Steak Waffle Cone

$11.00

Skirt Steak, avocado, Roasted Veggies, Red Pepper Crema

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Pulled Chicken, Roasted Veggies, Chimichurri , Smoked Cheddar

Pork Taco

$5.00

Chorizo, Rep Pepper Crema,Guac, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Smoked Cheddar , Pico

Steak Taco

$5.00

Skirt Steak, Red Pepper Crema, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Pico De Gallo, Smoked Cheddar

Vegetarian Taco

$5.00

Sweet Potato, Roasted Veggies, Pickled Onion, Avocado Crema, Smoked Cheddar

Double down Tacos

$5.00

Hard Shell, Soft Shell, Pickled Onion, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeño, Smoked Cheddar. Choice Of Protein: Chorizo, Skirt Steak, Pork Belly, Tofu

Cville taco week special!!!!

$8.00

Steak taco with a side of watermelon salad

Choose 3

$13.00

Side Sauces

Sour Cream

$0.50

Smoked Cheddar Sauce

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Chimmichurri

$1.00

Red Pepper Crema

$1.00

Avocado Crema

$1.00

Sugar Shack

sweet Cream Kolache

$6.00

Sweet Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Seasonal Kolache

$6.00

Liquids

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.00

Glass Bottle

Bottled Cheerwine

$3.00

Glass Bottle

Bottled Water - Sparkling

$4.00

Bottled Water - Still

$2.00

Canned Diet Coke

$2.00

Can

Canned Sprite

$2.00

Can