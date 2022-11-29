Restaurant header imageView gallery

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division

Chicago, IL 60622

APPETIZERS

Egg Rolls (2)

$5.00

Our house blend cabbage, celery, shallots, and carrots with homemade sweet & sour sauce

Kimcheesy Rice Balls

$5.00

Made famous by the Yum Dum Food Truck. Rice mixed with cheddar jack cheese, pureed kimchi, scallions, and jalapeños topped with sriracha aioli

MAK Rangoons (8)

$8.00

Our mix of imitation crab, cream cheese, and scallions, served with homemade sweet & sour sauce

Pot Stickers (8)

$8.00

Handmade Pork & cabbage dumplings, pan fried and served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN WANGS

Small Chicken Wangs (Gluten-Free)

$8.00

4 pieces. Crispy fried, sweet and spicy sauce. Gluten free.

Large Chicken Wangs (Gluten-Free)

$14.00

8 pieces. Crispy fried, sweet and spicy sauce. Gluten free.

FRIED RICE

Small Fried Rice

$8.00

Traditional favorite with a touch of our sweet garlic MAK sauce. Stir fried with egg, peas, and carrots. Protein Optional.

Large Fried Rice

$10.00

Traditional favorite with a touch of our sweet garlic MAK sauce. Stir fried with egg, peas, and carrots. Protein Optional.

SOUPS

Miso Soup with Tofu

$4.00

Tofu & Scallions

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.00

Tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, egg, vinegar, white pepper

SALADS

Petite whole leaves, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, pickled daikon, edamame, topped with soba noodles for a heartier meal. Served with house made soy vinaigrette. Gluten free.
Small MAK Salad (Gluten-Free)

$6.00Out of stock

Petite whole leaves, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, pickled daikon, edamame, house made soy vinaigrette. Gluten free.

Large MAK Salad (Gluten-Free)

$10.00Out of stock

Petite whole leaves, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, pickled daikon, edamame, house made soy vinaigrette. Gluten free.

MAK Soba Salad

$11.00

Petite whole leaves, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, pickled daikon, and edamame topped with soba noodles for a heartier meal. Served with house made soy vinaigrette. Gluten free.

NOODLES

MAK Pad Thai (Gluten-Free)

$12.00

Rice noodles with bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots and Spanish onions. Gluten-free & Peanutless

Lo Mein Stir-fry

$12.00

Oriental style flour noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, Spanish onions, woodear mushrooms, & scallions, lightly tossed in a savory sauce. Protein choice optional

BOWLS (Comes with choice of starch + 1 veggie side)

MAK Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic MAK sauce.

MAK Beef

$13.00

Steak stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic sauce.

MAK Gogi

$13.00

Korean style marinated beef with Spanish onions.

General MAK Chicken (Gluten-Free)

$12.00

Lightly fried chicken breast tossed with a tangy glaze, similar to General Tso's. Gluten free.

General MAK Shrimp (Gluten-Free)

$14.00

Lightly fried shrimp breast tossed with a tangy glaze, similar to General Tso's. Gluten free.

Salt and Pepper Shrimp (Gluten-Free)

$14.00

Dry sautéed with Scallions, Garlic, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onions

MAK Pork

$12.00

Braised pork stir fried with cabbage, peppers and mak hoisin sauce.

MAK ABC (Gluten-Free)

$12.00

"Awesome Broccoli Chicken" stir fried with a light, mild, and savory sauce

MAK Bim Bop

$12.00

Our version of a classic Korean dish. Rice/quinoa topped with spring mix, tangy bean sprouts, carrots, cucumbers, pickled daikon, spicy slaw topped WITH GOGI BEEF and a fried egg. House made gochujang hot sauce optional.

Veggie Falafel Bowl [V]

$12.00

Housemade Falafel (quinoa, chickpea, edamame, brown rice) tossed with our sweet garlic sauce served over rice with your choice of veggie side

MAK Eggplant Skillet [V]

$12.00

Lightly fried eggplant tossed with bell peppers and onions, in a savory sauce over rice.

MAK Tofu Veggie [V]

$12.00

Tofu stir fried with seasonal mixed vegetables. Vegetarian.

Veggie Bowl [V]

$12.00

Choice of three warm and two cold veggies.

KIDS MENU

