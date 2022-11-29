- Home
Modern Asian Kitchen
No reviews yet
1924 W. Division
Chicago, IL 60622
APPETIZERS
Egg Rolls (2)
Our house blend cabbage, celery, shallots, and carrots with homemade sweet & sour sauce
Kimcheesy Rice Balls
Made famous by the Yum Dum Food Truck. Rice mixed with cheddar jack cheese, pureed kimchi, scallions, and jalapeños topped with sriracha aioli
MAK Rangoons (8)
Our mix of imitation crab, cream cheese, and scallions, served with homemade sweet & sour sauce
Pot Stickers (8)
Handmade Pork & cabbage dumplings, pan fried and served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN WANGS
FRIED RICE
SOUPS
SALADS
Small MAK Salad (Gluten-Free)
Petite whole leaves, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, pickled daikon, edamame, house made soy vinaigrette. Gluten free.
Large MAK Salad (Gluten-Free)
Petite whole leaves, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, pickled daikon, edamame, house made soy vinaigrette. Gluten free.
MAK Soba Salad
Petite whole leaves, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, pickled daikon, and edamame topped with soba noodles for a heartier meal. Served with house made soy vinaigrette. Gluten free.
NOODLES
MAK Pad Thai (Gluten-Free)
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots and Spanish onions. Gluten-free & Peanutless
Lo Mein Stir-fry
Oriental style flour noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, Spanish onions, woodear mushrooms, & scallions, lightly tossed in a savory sauce. Protein choice optional
BOWLS (Comes with choice of starch + 1 veggie side)
MAK Chicken
Chicken breast stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic MAK sauce.
MAK Beef
Steak stir fried with scallions and special sweet garlic sauce.
MAK Gogi
Korean style marinated beef with Spanish onions.
General MAK Chicken (Gluten-Free)
Lightly fried chicken breast tossed with a tangy glaze, similar to General Tso's. Gluten free.
General MAK Shrimp (Gluten-Free)
Lightly fried shrimp breast tossed with a tangy glaze, similar to General Tso's. Gluten free.
Salt and Pepper Shrimp (Gluten-Free)
Dry sautéed with Scallions, Garlic, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onions
MAK Pork
Braised pork stir fried with cabbage, peppers and mak hoisin sauce.
MAK ABC (Gluten-Free)
"Awesome Broccoli Chicken" stir fried with a light, mild, and savory sauce
MAK Bim Bop
Our version of a classic Korean dish. Rice/quinoa topped with spring mix, tangy bean sprouts, carrots, cucumbers, pickled daikon, spicy slaw topped WITH GOGI BEEF and a fried egg. House made gochujang hot sauce optional.
Veggie Falafel Bowl [V]
Housemade Falafel (quinoa, chickpea, edamame, brown rice) tossed with our sweet garlic sauce served over rice with your choice of veggie side
MAK Eggplant Skillet [V]
Lightly fried eggplant tossed with bell peppers and onions, in a savory sauce over rice.
MAK Tofu Veggie [V]
Tofu stir fried with seasonal mixed vegetables. Vegetarian.
Veggie Bowl [V]
Choice of three warm and two cold veggies.