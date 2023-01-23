Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bagels

Modern Bread & Bagel

review star

No reviews yet

472 Columbus Ave.

New York, NY 10024

BUILD YOUR OWN BAGELS

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.95

Gluten Free. Choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese.

Classic Smoked Salmon Bagel

Classic Smoked Salmon Bagel

$13.95

Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread.

Loaded Smoked Salmon Bagel

Loaded Smoked Salmon Bagel

$15.95

Gluten Free. Bagel, nova smoked salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.

Pastrami Crusted Salmon Bagel

Pastrami Crusted Salmon Bagel

$16.45

Gluten Free. Bagel, pastrami smoked salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.

Vegan Lox Bagel

Vegan Lox Bagel

$12.00

Gluten Free and Vegan Superseed Bagel, Vegan Carrot Lox, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.

Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich

Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion

Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich

Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Za'atar Tuna Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion

Bagel with Hummus

$9.00
Bagel with Smashed Avo

Bagel with Smashed Avo

$9.00

with lemon and cracked pepper

HOT BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

B.E.C

B.E.C

$10.00

Homemade Vegan Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese

Sweet Billy

Sweet Billy

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Goat Cheese, Chili Jam

The Big Show

The Big Show

$11.50

Homemade Vegan Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese

G'Day Mate

G'Day Mate

$10.50

Fried Egg, Avocado, Harissa Aioli

The Shroom

The Shroom

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs & Mushroom Sausage

Two Scrambled Eggs on Toast

Two Scrambled Eggs on Toast

$6.50

Two Eggs Scrambled on your choice of bread

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar blend, homemade onion jam, fried egg

OPEN FACED BAGELS

Smashed Avo

Smashed Avo

$9.50

Lemon & Cracked Blacked Pepper

Avo and Smoke

Avo and Smoke

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Arugula & Pickled Onion. For a vegan option sub out bagel for 5&5 bread and smoked salmon for our homemade vegan lox!

Farmer's Garden

Farmer's Garden

$13.50

Cream cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Olive Oil, Torn Basil, Crispy Capers, Lemon, Dill, Broken Tomato, Black Pepper

Sugarfish

Sugarfish

$17.50

Brown Sugar Cured Salmon, Herloom Tomato, Radish, Dill, Little Gem, Horseradish Cream

Trouty Face

Trouty Face

$17.00

Smoked Trout, Mini Cress, Tomato, Cucumber, Yogurt Dill Sauce, Pickled Onion, Fresh Chili

Delancey

Delancey

$16.50

Hand-Picked Smoked Whitefish Salad, Tomato, Herbs, Creme Fraiche, Shaved Fennel & Celery

SALADS AND BOWLS

Trip To Mykonos Salad

Trip To Mykonos Salad

$15.00

Crispy Fried Feta, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Romaine, Garbanzo Beans, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Marinated Olives, Red Onion, Lemon Oregano Chickpea Vinaigrette

Sababa Bowl

Sababa Bowl

$16.00

Zucchini & Pea Fritters, Chopped Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Cabbage Hummus, Pita Chips, Pickles, Tahini, Schug, Lemon Vinaigrette

Bounty Bowl

Bounty Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Brown Rice, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potato, Chopped Kale, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Avocado, Spicy Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

LEO Bowl

LEO Bowl

$19.00

Smoked Salmon, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Dill, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Sauteed Kale, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Sesame Seeds, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Horseradish Miso Dressing

St Tropez

St Tropez

$14.50

Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Mint, Orange, Goat Cheese, Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Hot Honey Dijon Dressing

SPECIALS

Smoked Salmon, Smashed Avo, Tomato, and Arugula on a Yeast-Free, Grain Free Cheese Roll made with KFP ingredients. Note: the kitchen is not certified KFP.
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, Homemade Vegan Sausage, Hatch Chile Potatoes, Charred Tomato Salsa, Guacamole

Artisan Caprese Sandwich

Artisan Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Garlic Herb Focaccia, Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, EVOO, Pine Nut & Basil Pesto

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$15.00

Eggs Baked in a Middle Eastern Tomato and Red Pepper Sauce, Topped with Feta, and Served with Bagel Thins and Spicy Schug

Loaded Latke Tots

Loaded Latke Tots

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, Chives, Dill, Horseradish Cream

SWEET STUFF

Coconut French Toast Sticks

Coconut French Toast Sticks

$14.00

Coated in shredded coconut with coffee caramel sauce and vanilla coconut custard

Blintz Souffle

Blintz Souffle

$16.00

Hand Rolled Ricotta Crepes Baked in a Cinnamon Custard with Vanilla Creme Anglaise

Short Stack

Short Stack

$16.00

3 Mini Pancakes with Homemade Blueberry Compote and Lemon Curd

EXTRAS

Latke Tots

Latke Tots

$5.95

Soup of the Day

$5.95Out of stock
Truffle Potato Chips

Truffle Potato Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Crudites Cup with Hummus

$6.50Out of stock

DELI CASE

Pastrami Crusted Salmon by 1/4 Lb

Pastrami Crusted Salmon by 1/4 Lb

$12.50
Cold Smoked Salmon by 1/4 Lb

Cold Smoked Salmon by 1/4 Lb

$12.50
White Fish Salad by 1/4lb

White Fish Salad by 1/4lb

$10.00
Tuna Salad (1/2lb)*

Tuna Salad (1/2lb)*

$6.50
Jerusalem Egg Salad (1/2lb)*

Jerusalem Egg Salad (1/2lb)*

$6.50
Israeli Chopped Salad (1/2lb)*

Israeli Chopped Salad (1/2lb)*

$6.00
Fruit Salad (1/2lb)*

Fruit Salad (1/2lb)*

$6.50

Strawberries, Blueberries, Mango, Pineapple

SPREADS

Plain Cream Cheese (1/2lb)

Plain Cream Cheese (1/2lb)

$6.00
Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2lb)

Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2lb)

$6.50
Chive Cream Cheese (1/2lb)

Chive Cream Cheese (1/2lb)

$6.50

Jalepeno Cheddar Cream Cheese (1/2lb)

$6.50
Tofu Cream Cheese (1/2lb) (v)

Tofu Cream Cheese (1/2lb) (v)

$6.50
Smashed Avo (1/2lb) (v)

Smashed Avo (1/2lb) (v)

$6.50
Hummus with Olive Oil and Za'atar (1/2lb) (v)

Hummus with Olive Oil and Za'atar (1/2lb) (v)

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.50

B!ueberry Cream Cheese

$6.50

^ COLD DRINKS

Homemade Iced Tea

Homemade Iced Tea

$3.50

16 oz cups

Something & Nothing Seltzer

Something & Nothing Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

12 oz can

Bottled Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

16 oz

Lemonade

$3.50

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Made in Brooklyn

Orange Juice

$5.50

Bottle Water

$2.75

Bottle Sparkling

$2.75

^ HOT/ICED TEA

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50
Turmeric Ginger Latte

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Turmeric, steamed milk

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50

London Fog Latte

$5.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50Out of stock

English Breakfast Black Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.50

Red Raspberry (Decaf)

$3.50Out of stock

Organic Peppermint (Decaf)

$3.50

^ PASTRIES

Chocolate Babka Slice

Chocolate Babka Slice

$5.95

Gluten Free, Soy Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy.

Apple Raisin Coffee Cake (V)

Apple Raisin Coffee Cake (V)

$4.95

Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy

Chocolate Rugelach

Chocolate Rugelach

$2.75

Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free. Contains Dairy.

Raspberry Rugelach

Raspberry Rugelach

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie (DF)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (DF)

$4.50

Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy.

Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$4.95

Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn

Sunflower Banana Muffin (v)

Sunflower Banana Muffin (v)

$4.95

Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy.

Carrot Cake Cupcake

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$5.50

Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn

Chocolate Cupcake (V)

Chocolate Cupcake (V)

$5.50

Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy and Corn.

Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$5.50

Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn

Cinnamon Bun Slice

Cinnamon Bun Slice

$6.50

Gluten Free, Soy Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy and Corn.

Chocolate Zucchini Bread (V)

Chocolate Zucchini Bread (V)

$4.95

Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy.

Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie

Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie

$4.95Out of stock

Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy, Soy and Corn

Pumpkin Bread (V)

Pumpkin Bread (V)

$4.95

Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy.

Strawberry Glazed Donut

Strawberry Glazed Donut

$5.95
Chocolate Glazed Donut

Chocolate Glazed Donut

$5.95
Blueberry Crumb Muffin

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$4.95
Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake

Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate crumble cust, Cookies and cream, Chocolate buttercream, White chocolate cookie crumble

Italian Rainbow Cookie (contains almonds)

Italian Rainbow Cookie (contains almonds)

$4.95

Contains nuts, dairy and soy. Gluten Free.

Cookies and Cream Donut

Cookies and Cream Donut

$7.50

Donut of the month of January. Gluten free, soy free, nut free. Contains dairy.

Funfetti Cheesecake

$10.00

Orange Cheesecake

$10.00

^ BAGELS

Plain Bagels

Plain Bagels

$3.25
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$3.25
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.25
Vegan Superseed Bagel

Vegan Superseed Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

^ BREADS

Cheese Roll

Cheese Roll

$3.50
Focaccia Bread (V)

Focaccia Bread (V)

$7.50
Brioche Bun 4- Pack (V)

Brioche Bun 4- Pack (V)

$12.50
Challah (DF) (Fri & Holidays Only)

Challah (DF) (Fri & Holidays Only)

$9.95
Pain de Mie Loaf

Pain de Mie Loaf

$11.95
5&5 Multigrain Bread

5&5 Multigrain Bread

$11.95
Rustic Loaf

Rustic Loaf

$11.95

^ HOT COFFEE

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00
Modern's Signature Hot Chocolate

Modern's Signature Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Valrhona chocolate, Valrhona cocoa powder, cinnamon, organic vanilla bean.

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

^ COLD COFFEE

Iced Flat White

Iced Flat White

$5.00
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Chocolate

$4.50

^ RETAIL

Mini Linzer Tarts (8 pack)

$12.00Out of stock

Mini Black and Whites (8 pack)

$12.00Out of stock
Manhattan Blend

Manhattan Blend

$8.99Out of stock
Sydney Blend

Sydney Blend

$8.99
London Blend

London Blend

$8.99
Tuscany Blend

Tuscany Blend

$8.99Out of stock
Grainless Muffin Mix

Grainless Muffin Mix

$8.99Out of stock
Grainless Cookie Mix

Grainless Cookie Mix

$8.99Out of stock
Grainless Superfood Flour

Grainless Superfood Flour

$8.99Out of stock
Grainless Pancake / Waffle Mix

Grainless Pancake / Waffle Mix

$8.99Out of stock
Grumpy Coffee 12 oz Bag (Whole beans)

Grumpy Coffee 12 oz Bag (Whole beans)

$16.00

Challah Mix

$8.99
Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$6.50

Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Egg and Sesame.

Za'atar Pita Chips (v)

Za'atar Pita Chips (v)

$6.50

Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Sesame

Truffle Potato Chips

Truffle Potato Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Thumb Print Cookies (8)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Please select from one of menu drop downs below. We offer all day brunch items, fresh breads and pastries and homemade drinks from 8:30am-2:30pm Sunday-Friday. Arba Modern Israel Kitchen and Restaurant is open for dinner Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-9:30pm. About our Bread: Made from scratch in small batches using ancient grains that are more than 2x the price of wheat flour.

Website

Location

472 Columbus Ave., New York, NY 10024

Directions

Gallery
Modern B&B / Arba image
Modern B&B / Arba image

