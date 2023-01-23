Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bagels
Modern Bread & Bagel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Please select from one of menu drop downs below. We offer all day brunch items, fresh breads and pastries and homemade drinks from 8:30am-2:30pm Sunday-Friday. Arba Modern Israel Kitchen and Restaurant is open for dinner Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-9:30pm. About our Bread: Made from scratch in small batches using ancient grains that are more than 2x the price of wheat flour.
Location
472 Columbus Ave., New York, NY 10024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
No Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurant