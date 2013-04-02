Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Modern Cone 28616 Harper Ave

546 Reviews

$$

28616 Harper Ave

St. Clair Shores, MI 48081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Stacker Regular
Personal Ice Cream Nachos
Shake

Cones

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Cake Cone

$0.50

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$2.80+

Nachos

Large Ice Cream Nachos

$9.75

our special waffle chips, two ice creams, two sauces, three toppins

Personal Ice Cream Nachos

$6.50

our special waffle chips, one ice cream, one topping, one sauce

Scoops

Scoops

$2.80+

Shakes

Shake

$6.00+

Slush

Slush

$6.00+

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$2.00+

Stackers

Create Your Own Stacker Large

$8.00

two ice cream, two toppings, one sauce

Create Your Own Stacker Regular

$6.00

One ice cream, two toppings, one sauce

Netflix & Chill

$6.00

Butter pecan ice cream, heath, pecans, popcorn, butterscotch sauce

The Munchies

$6.00Out of stock

Twist soft serve, potato chips, pretzels, bacon, hot fudge, nutella

I Want Smore

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, graham crackers, marshmallows, marshmallow sauce, chocolate sauce

Cereal Killer

$6.00

Strawberry ice cream, trix, fruity pebbles, lucky charms, white chocolate sauce

Mint-Tastic

$6.00

Mint chip ice cream, oreos,brownies, hot fudge

Death By Chocolate

$6.00

Chocolate Ice cream, oreos, brownies, chocolate chips, sanders hot fudge

Caramel Cookie

$6.00

Cow tippin Ice Cream, cookie dough, pretzels, pecans, caramel sauce

Banana Split

$6.00

Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry ice cream, banana, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, pineapple sauce, whip cream, nuts, cherry

PB Overload

$6.00

Chocolate pb ice cream, reese, pb chips, pretzels, pb sauce, nutella

Fruity Explosion

$6.00

Vanilla soft serve, strawberry sauce/strawberries, strawberry boba, white chocolate, gummy bears

To-Go/Other

To-Go

$6.50+

Pup Cup

$2.25

Classic Banana Split

$9.00

3 huge scoops of chocolate, strawberry, chocolate ice cream, banana, strawberry sauce, pinapple sauce, hot fudge, whip cream, nuts, cherries

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markBike Parking
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Original Stacker and Ice Cream Nachos! Hand Scoop, Soft Serve, Italian Ice, and Gourmet Ice Cream Cakes!

Location

28616 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081

Directions

Gallery
Modern Cone image
Modern Cone image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Just Love Coffee - Shelby Township
orange starNo Reviews
49453 Van Dyke Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 1,446
160 W Fort St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Frozen Elephants - 6460 greenfield rd
orange star4.2 • 13
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Sweet Potato Sensations
orange star4.7 • 2,060
17337 Lahser Rd Detroit, MI 48219
View restaurantnext
Z's Bubble Tea Dearborn Hts.
orange star4.7 • 990
22000 Ford Rd Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View restaurantnext
The Terry Melt
orange star4.7 • 201
22000 Ford Rd Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St. Clair Shores

Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Clair Shores
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston