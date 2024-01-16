Caterers
Food Trucks
Kanak Express Food Trucks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Kanak Attack Food Truck
Location
3250 North Lakeharbor Lane, Boise, ID 83703
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Boise
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurant