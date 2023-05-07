Modern Greek and Salad Bar 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
Popular Items
Modern Greek Salad
Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, red onion, shaved organic rainbow carrot, roasted sweet pepper, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, power-blend quinoa drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette.
Lamb Gyros
Rotisserie shaved lamb, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita
Bowl Chicken Lemon Rice
GYROS & RICE BOWLS
Chicken Gyros
Char Grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita
Lamb Gyros
Rotisserie shaved lamb, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita
Falafel Gyro
Falafel, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita
Garlic Gyro
Grilled chicken, sliced pickles, fries and garlic wrapped in greek pita.
Loaded Rotisserie Lamb Gyro
Rotisserie lamb with lettuce, tomato, onion, fries, and tzatziki sauce.
Loaded Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, fries, and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Rice Bowl
Grilled chicken, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce
Lamb Rice Bowl
Rotisserie lamb, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Rice Bowl
Falafel, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.
Mixed Rice Bowl
Lamb and chicken, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.
Veggie Rice Bowl
Orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos, tzatziki sauce and zesty sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp Rice Bowl
Jumbo shrimp, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.
APPETIZERS
Power Tower Shrimp
Flash-fried, seasoned jumbo shrimp, stacked and drizzled with our homemade sweet chili sauce on a bed of fresh cabbage
Calamari Lemoni
Calamari, seasoned, flash-fried served with a lemon caper sauce, artichokes, fresh tomatoes on a bed of cabbage
Spicy Feta Spread
Spicy Greek feta, kalamata olives and tzatziki. Served with ciabatta bread.
Tomato & Burrata
Burrata cheese, tomato, greens, sun-dried tomato pesto, served with reduced balsamic and ciabatta bread.
Chicken Tender & Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Hummus
Traditional chickpea spread served with Greek pita bread.
Tuna Tartare
Tuna Tartare topped with fresh avocados, drizzled with sweet chili sauce, cucumber cusabi, and sesame seeds. Served with wonton chips.
Ahi Tuna
Pan-seared, sesame-crusted tuna drizzled with a duo of soy and cucumber cusabi.
Modern Chicken Wings
Tossed in our home made zesty BBQ sauce
Crab Eggrolls
Crab meat and cream cheese fried in a crispy egg wrapper. Served with a sweet plum sauce.
Avocado Eggrolls
Avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and cilantro fried in a crisp wrapper. Served with tamarind-cashew dipping sauce.
Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp
Grilled teriyaki shrimp topped with julienne red onions and green peppers and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
SOUPS
SALAD BAR
Modern Greek Salad
Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, red onion, shaved organic rainbow carrot, roasted sweet pepper, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, power-blend quinoa drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette.
Spinach Mango Salad
Baby spinach, fresh mango, dried cranberry, pine nuts, Gorgonzola cheese, power blend quinoa, organic rainbow carrots, drizzled with our balsamic raspberry dressing.
Grilled Halloumi Salad
Halloumi cheese over romaine lettuce, spring mix, mango, grapefruit, pine nuts, dried cranberry, walnuts, organic rainbow carrots, power-blend quinoa, drizzled with our house-made cilantro vinaigrette.
Tzatziki Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, topped with our famous tzatziki sauce.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced Parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing and croutons.
Caesar Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced Parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and topped with buffalo grilled chicken.
Greek-ish Salad
Shredded iceberg, spring mix, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomato, crumbled feta, sliced almonds, a dip of hummus and pita with our greek vinaigrette.
Chicken Raspberry Salad
Char-grilled chicken, mixed greens, romaine lettuce. organic rainbow carrots, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mango, wild raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Salmon Raspberry Salad
Salmon, mixed greens, romaine lettuce. organic rainbow carrots, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mango, wild raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Almond Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, power blend quinoa, feta cheese, orzo rice topped with almond-crusted chicken breast, drizzled with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette.
Village Greek Salad
House made beets, red onion, cherry tomato, english cucumber, sliced sweet peppers, pasteurized feta, EVOO & fresh lemon dressing; served with fresh baked Ciabatta bread
Fattoush
Romaine lettuce, red julienne onions, cherry tomato, cucumbers, and baked pita chips
Kale Krunch
Fresh chopped kale, mixed cabbage blend, dried cranberries, parmesan cheese and toasted bread crumbs topped with a mango vinaigrette dressing
Nuts & Berries Salad
Crisp romaine, heritage blend mix, seasonal berries, dried cranberries, mango, walnuts, sliced almonds, rainbow carrots, quinoa blend and topped with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Salmon for Salad
Shrimp for Salad
BURGERS
Ultimate Greek Burger
Plain Cheeseburger
Angus beef and American cheese only; served with fries
Why-not Burger
Plant-based meat alternative, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, and tangy sauce; served with fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, red onion & chipotle mayo; served with fries
Hamburger
Lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo; served with fries
American Beef Bacon Burger
Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, beef bacon on a bed of mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion
Ahi Tuna Burger
Salmon Burger
WRAPS
Filet Mignon Wrap
Tender filet mignon tips sautéed with mushroom and red onion wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & topped with a chipotle sauce. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Char Grilled chicken wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and tangy sauce with cool ranch. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, shredded iceberg, jack cheddar cheese and ranch wrapped in sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.
Crispy BBQ Wrap
Crispy BBQ chicken, shredded iceberg, jack cheddar cheese and ranch wrapped in sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Char Grilled chicken wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce and caesar dressing. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, sauteed seasonal veggies and cheese topped with a zesty sauce. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.
CLASSIC ENTREES
Chicken Teriyaki Skillet
Chicken sautéed with seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
Beef Teriyaki Skillet
Beef sautéed with seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki Skillet
Shrimp sautéed with seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
Vegetarian Skillet
Seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
Mixed Gyro Platter
Rotisserie lamb and grilled chicken served with shredded lettuce, red julienne onion, tomato, orzo rice, bread and our famous tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro Platter
Char grilled chicken served with shredded lettuce, red julienne onion, tomato, orzo rice, bread and our famous tzatziki sauce
Lamb Gyro Platter
Rotisserie lamb served with shredded lettuce, red julienne onion, tomato, orzo rice, bread and our famous tzatziki sauce
Falafel Platter
Falafel served with a bed of hummus, orzo rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita bread and tzatziki sauce
CHICKEN
Lemon Oregano Souvlaki
Shish Tawook
Two skewers of marinated char grilled chicken served with rice and seasonal vegetables.
Almond Chicken
Almond-crusted chicken breast smothered in a zesty tomato-cream sauce. Served with orzo rice and seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Avgolemono
Sauteed chicken breast lightly floured and smothered in a lemony artichoke sauce, topped with capers, sun-dried tomatoes. Served with orzo rice and seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Cilantro
Chicken breast lightly floured and sautéed in our creamy lemon garlic -cilantro sauce, served with orzo rice and seasonal veggies; topped with fresh cilantro.
Boneless Chicken Dinner
Garlic marinated char grilled chicken topped with our zesty garlic sauce. Served with orzo rice and seasonal vegetables.
STEAK
Surf & Turf
10 oz Filet & 6oz Lobster Tail, served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and zip sauce
Filet Mignon
10 oz. Filet Mignon served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce.
New York Strip
14 oz. New York Strip served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce
Bone-In Ribeye
28 day aged prime cut 22 oz. Bone-in Ribeye, served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce.
Char Grilled Lamb Chops
Char grilled marinated lamb chops, served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a side of zip sauce
Braised Short Ribs
Tender braised short ribs served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce.
SEAFOOD
Modern BBQ Salmon
Char grilled fillet of salmon smothered with our modern BBQ glaze. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Salmon Lemoni
Fresh Roasted Atlantic salmon smothered in a lemon-oregano and caper, artichoke sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Salmon Creme
Roasted fresh Atlantic salmon topped with a wild mushroom cream sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Roasted Whole Branzino
Oven fired whole branzino fish, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a fresh lemon juice. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Shrimp Saganaki
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, sweet peppers in a fresh tomato sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Twin Lobster
Two roasted jumbo cold-water lobster tails, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Tuna Limone
Pan-seared sashimi tuna steak, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, in a lime caper sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Cilantro Lime Shrimp
Marinated cilantro lime grilled shrimp in a lemon artichoke sauce. served with rice and seasonal vegetables.
PASTA
Penne Pesto
Penne pasta , wild mushrooms, roasted peppers tossed in a pesto sauce with shaved parmesan cheese. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in our alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge.
Salmon Fettuccine
Pan seared Atlantic salmon over our Fettuccine Alfredo pasta with wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and shaved parmesan cheese
Jumbo Shrimp Baci
Uniquely shaped fluffy pasta filled with a delectable blend of romano, ricotta, grated and shredded parmesan and lightly seasoned with fresh parsley, nutmeg and black pepper. Tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto with jumbo shrimp and fresh basil leaves
Penne Chicken Diablo
Penne pasta tossed in sautéed chicken tips, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms mixed with a spicy tomato sauce
Chicken Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac and cheese mixed with grilled chicken breast
Shrimp Pastitsada
Sautéed jumbo shrimp tossed with penne pasta, spinach, baby peppers and our special spicy fire roasted tomato sauce.
Power Tower Lobster Mac & Cheese
Creamy lobster Mac & Cheese topped with a fresh Cold water roasted jumbo lobster tail and sautéed shrimp
Baci Pasta
Uniquely shaped fluffy pasta filled with a delectable blend of romano, ricotta, grated and shredded parmesan and lightly seasoned with fresh parsley, nutmeg and black pepper. Tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto and fresh basil leaves
FLATBREAD PIZZA
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Flatbread pizza topped with grilled chicken, house BBQ sauce, red onion, & our gourmet cheese blend
Margherita Pizza
Flatbread pizza topped with greek marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh baby basil
Cheese Pizza
Flatbread pizza topped with our cheese blend
Mykonos Pizza
Flatbread pesto pizza topped with roasted garlic, artichoke, sun dried tomatoes, gourmet cheese blend, Topped again with mixed greens and a Modern Greek vinaigrette
SIDES
Side Rice
Side French Fries
Side Whipped Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Side Seasonal Vegetables
Side Sauteed Artichokes
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Ciabatta Bread
Pita Bread
Side of Tzatziki
Side of Greek Dressing
Side of Caesar
Side of Cilantro Vinaigrette
Side of Raspberry Dressing
Side of Ranch
Side of House
Side of Feta
Side halloumi
Side of Chicken
Side of Rotisserie Lamb
Side of Falafel (3)
Side of Shrimp
Side of Salmon
Side Lobster Tail
Side of Avocado
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
