Modern Greek and Salad Bar 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120

22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120

Dearborn, MI 48124

Popular Items

Modern Greek Salad

Modern Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, red onion, shaved organic rainbow carrot, roasted sweet pepper, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, power-blend quinoa drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette.

Lamb Gyros

$6.99

Rotisserie shaved lamb, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita

Bowl Chicken Lemon Rice

$5.99


GYROS & RICE BOWLS

Chicken Gyros

Chicken Gyros

$6.99

Char Grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita

Lamb Gyros

$6.99

Rotisserie shaved lamb, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita

Falafel Gyro

$6.99

Falafel, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, sliced tomato topped with our famous tzatziki sauce wrapped in greek pita

Garlic Gyro

$6.99

Grilled chicken, sliced pickles, fries and garlic wrapped in greek pita.

Loaded Rotisserie Lamb Gyro

$6.99

Rotisserie lamb with lettuce, tomato, onion, fries, and tzatziki sauce.

Loaded Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, fries, and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.99

Grilled chicken, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce

Lamb Rice Bowl

Lamb Rice Bowl

$14.99

Rotisserie lamb, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Rice Bowl

$13.99

Falafel, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.

Mixed Rice Bowl

$14.99

Lamb and chicken, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.99

Orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos, tzatziki sauce and zesty sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp Rice Bowl

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp, orzo rice, shredded lettuce, julienned red onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos and tzatziki sauce.

APPETIZERS

Power Tower Shrimp

$15.99

Flash-fried, seasoned jumbo shrimp, stacked and drizzled with our homemade sweet chili sauce on a bed of fresh cabbage

Calamari Lemoni

Calamari Lemoni

$14.99

Calamari, seasoned, flash-fried served with a lemon caper sauce, artichokes, fresh tomatoes on a bed of cabbage

Spicy Feta Spread

Spicy Feta Spread

$13.99

Spicy Greek feta, kalamata olives and tzatziki. Served with ciabatta bread.

Tomato & Burrata

$14.99

Burrata cheese, tomato, greens, sun-dried tomato pesto, served with reduced balsamic and ciabatta bread.

Chicken Tender & Fries

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Hummus

$8.99

Traditional chickpea spread served with Greek pita bread.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.99

Tuna Tartare topped with fresh avocados, drizzled with sweet chili sauce, cucumber cusabi, and sesame seeds. Served with wonton chips.

Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Pan-seared, sesame-crusted tuna drizzled with a duo of soy and cucumber cusabi.

Modern Chicken Wings

$10.99

Tossed in our home made zesty BBQ sauce

Crab Eggrolls

$10.99

Crab meat and cream cheese fried in a crispy egg wrapper. Served with a sweet plum sauce.

Avocado Eggrolls

Avocado Eggrolls

$13.99

Avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and cilantro fried in a crisp wrapper. Served with tamarind-cashew dipping sauce.

Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled teriyaki shrimp topped with julienne red onions and green peppers and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

SOUPS

Cup Chicken Lemon Rice

Cup Chicken Lemon Rice

$3.99

Cup Mushroom Asiago

$3.99

Bowl Chicken Lemon Rice

$5.99

Bowl Mushroom Asiago

$5.99

Quart Chicken Lemon Rice

$11.99

Quart Mushroom Asiago

$11.99

SALAD BAR

Modern Greek Salad

Modern Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, red onion, shaved organic rainbow carrot, roasted sweet pepper, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, power-blend quinoa drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette.

Spinach Mango Salad

$13.99

Baby spinach, fresh mango, dried cranberry, pine nuts, Gorgonzola cheese, power blend quinoa, organic rainbow carrots, drizzled with our balsamic raspberry dressing.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

Grilled Halloumi Salad

$13.99

Halloumi cheese over romaine lettuce, spring mix, mango, grapefruit, pine nuts, dried cranberry, walnuts, organic rainbow carrots, power-blend quinoa, drizzled with our house-made cilantro vinaigrette.

Tzatziki Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, topped with our famous tzatziki sauce.

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, sliced Parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing and croutons.

Caesar Buffalo Chicken Salad

Caesar Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, sliced Parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and topped with buffalo grilled chicken.

Greek-ish Salad

$12.99

Shredded iceberg, spring mix, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomato, crumbled feta, sliced almonds, a dip of hummus and pita with our greek vinaigrette.

Chicken Raspberry Salad

$17.99

Char-grilled chicken, mixed greens, romaine lettuce. organic rainbow carrots, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mango, wild raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Salmon Raspberry Salad

$22.99

Salmon, mixed greens, romaine lettuce. organic rainbow carrots, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mango, wild raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Almond Chicken Salad

Almond Chicken Salad

$18.99

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, power blend quinoa, feta cheese, orzo rice topped with almond-crusted chicken breast, drizzled with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette.

Village Greek Salad

$12.99

House made beets, red onion, cherry tomato, english cucumber, sliced sweet peppers, pasteurized feta, EVOO & fresh lemon dressing; served with fresh baked Ciabatta bread

Fattoush

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, red julienne onions, cherry tomato, cucumbers, and baked pita chips

Kale Krunch

Kale Krunch

$12.99

Fresh chopped kale, mixed cabbage blend, dried cranberries, parmesan cheese and toasted bread crumbs topped with a mango vinaigrette dressing

Nuts & Berries Salad

Nuts & Berries Salad

$13.99

Crisp romaine, heritage blend mix, seasonal berries, dried cranberries, mango, walnuts, sliced almonds, rainbow carrots, quinoa blend and topped with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Side House Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Salmon for Salad

$8.99

Shrimp for Salad

$7.99

BURGERS

Angus beef, topped with our homemade lamb-gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce; served with fries
Ultimate Greek Burger

Ultimate Greek Burger

$14.99

Plain Cheeseburger

$11.99

Angus beef and American cheese only; served with fries

Why-not Burger

$14.99

Plant-based meat alternative, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, and tangy sauce; served with fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Angus beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, red onion & chipotle mayo; served with fries

Hamburger

$12.99

Lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo; served with fries

American Beef Bacon Burger

American Beef Bacon Burger

$15.99

Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, beef bacon on a bed of mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Ahi Tuna Burger

Ahi Tuna Burger

$16.99

Salmon Burger

$16.99

WRAPS

Filet Mignon Wrap

Filet Mignon Wrap

$16.99

Tender filet mignon tips sautéed with mushroom and red onion wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & topped with a chipotle sauce. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Char Grilled chicken wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and tangy sauce with cool ranch. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Crispy chicken, shredded iceberg, jack cheddar cheese and ranch wrapped in sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.

Crispy BBQ Wrap

$14.99

Crispy BBQ chicken, shredded iceberg, jack cheddar cheese and ranch wrapped in sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Char Grilled chicken wrapped in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce and caesar dressing. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, sauteed seasonal veggies and cheese topped with a zesty sauce. Served with cup of soup, house salad, or fries.

CLASSIC ENTREES

Chicken Teriyaki Skillet

$18.99

Chicken sautéed with seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.

Beef Teriyaki Skillet

$21.99

Beef sautéed with seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.

Jumbo Shrimp Teriyaki Skillet

$23.99

Shrimp sautéed with seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.

Vegetarian Skillet

$15.99

Seasonal vegetables in our house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with crispy wonton strips and sesame seeds. Served with rice.

Mixed Gyro Platter

$22.99

Rotisserie lamb and grilled chicken served with shredded lettuce, red julienne onion, tomato, orzo rice, bread and our famous tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro Platter

$22.99

Char grilled chicken served with shredded lettuce, red julienne onion, tomato, orzo rice, bread and our famous tzatziki sauce

Lamb Gyro Platter

Lamb Gyro Platter

$22.99

Rotisserie lamb served with shredded lettuce, red julienne onion, tomato, orzo rice, bread and our famous tzatziki sauce

Falafel Platter

$16.99

Falafel served with a bed of hummus, orzo rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita bread and tzatziki sauce

CHICKEN

Char grilled marinated chicken kabobs in a lemon oregano sauce, served with orzo rice and seasonal vegetables.

Lemon Oregano Souvlaki

$23.99

Shish Tawook

$22.99

Two skewers of marinated char grilled chicken served with rice and seasonal vegetables.

Almond Chicken

Almond Chicken

$24.99

Almond-crusted chicken breast smothered in a zesty tomato-cream sauce. Served with orzo rice and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Avgolemono

$24.99

Sauteed chicken breast lightly floured and smothered in a lemony artichoke sauce, topped with capers, sun-dried tomatoes. Served with orzo rice and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Cilantro

$24.99

Chicken breast lightly floured and sautéed in our creamy lemon garlic -cilantro sauce, served with orzo rice and seasonal veggies; topped with fresh cilantro.

Boneless Chicken Dinner

$21.99

Garlic marinated char grilled chicken topped with our zesty garlic sauce. Served with orzo rice and seasonal vegetables.

STEAK

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$69.99

10 oz Filet & 6oz Lobster Tail, served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and zip sauce

Filet Mignon

$49.99

10 oz. Filet Mignon served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$33.99

14 oz. New York Strip served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce

Bone-In Ribeye

$61.99

28 day aged prime cut 22 oz. Bone-in Ribeye, served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce.

Char Grilled Lamb Chops

Char Grilled Lamb Chops

$42.99

Char grilled marinated lamb chops, served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a side of zip sauce

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$23.99

Tender braised short ribs served with whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and zip sauce.

SEAFOOD

Modern BBQ Salmon

$24.99

Char grilled fillet of salmon smothered with our modern BBQ glaze. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Salmon Lemoni

Salmon Lemoni

$25.99

Fresh Roasted Atlantic salmon smothered in a lemon-oregano and caper, artichoke sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Salmon Creme

$25.99

Roasted fresh Atlantic salmon topped with a wild mushroom cream sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Roasted Whole Branzino

Roasted Whole Branzino

$29.99

Oven fired whole branzino fish, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a fresh lemon juice. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Shrimp Saganaki

$24.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, sweet peppers in a fresh tomato sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Twin Lobster

Twin Lobster

$47.99

Two roasted jumbo cold-water lobster tails, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Tuna Limone

$23.99

Pan-seared sashimi tuna steak, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, in a lime caper sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$25.99

Marinated cilantro lime grilled shrimp in a lemon artichoke sauce. served with rice and seasonal vegetables.

PASTA

Penne Pesto

Penne Pesto

$15.99

Penne pasta , wild mushrooms, roasted peppers tossed in a pesto sauce with shaved parmesan cheese. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine pasta in our alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge.

Salmon Fettuccine

$23.99

Pan seared Atlantic salmon over our Fettuccine Alfredo pasta with wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and shaved parmesan cheese

Jumbo Shrimp Baci

$23.99

Uniquely shaped fluffy pasta filled with a delectable blend of romano, ricotta, grated and shredded parmesan and lightly seasoned with fresh parsley, nutmeg and black pepper. Tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto with jumbo shrimp and fresh basil leaves

Penne Chicken Diablo

$21.99

Penne pasta tossed in sautéed chicken tips, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms mixed with a spicy tomato sauce

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Creamy mac and cheese mixed with grilled chicken breast

Shrimp Pastitsada

$24.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp tossed with penne pasta, spinach, baby peppers and our special spicy fire roasted tomato sauce.

Power Tower Lobster Mac & Cheese

Power Tower Lobster Mac & Cheese

$41.99

Creamy lobster Mac & Cheese topped with a fresh Cold water roasted jumbo lobster tail and sautéed shrimp

Baci Pasta

$15.99

Uniquely shaped fluffy pasta filled with a delectable blend of romano, ricotta, grated and shredded parmesan and lightly seasoned with fresh parsley, nutmeg and black pepper. Tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto and fresh basil leaves

FLATBREAD PIZZA

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Flatbread pizza topped with grilled chicken, house BBQ sauce, red onion, & our gourmet cheese blend

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Flatbread pizza topped with greek marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh baby basil

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Flatbread pizza topped with our cheese blend

Mykonos Pizza

Mykonos Pizza

$13.99

Flatbread pesto pizza topped with roasted garlic, artichoke, sun dried tomatoes, gourmet cheese blend, Topped again with mixed greens and a Modern Greek vinaigrette

SIDES

Side Rice

$2.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Whipped Potatoes

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$3.99

Side Sauteed Artichokes

$4.99

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.99

Ciabatta Bread

$3.99

Pita Bread

$1.99

Side of Tzatziki

$0.50

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Cilantro Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Raspberry Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of House

$0.50

Side of Feta

$1.00

Side halloumi

$1.99

Side of Chicken

$4.99

Side of Rotisserie Lamb

$4.99

Side of Falafel (3)

$2.99

Side of Shrimp

$7.99

Side of Salmon

$8.99

Side Lobster Tail

$17.99

Side of Avocado

$2.99

DRINKS

Can of Pop

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Smoothie

$4.99

Milkshake

$3.99

Modern Blue Red Bull Boba

$5.99

Strawberry Red Bull Boba

$5.99

Sunset Red Bull Boba

$5.99

DESSERT

Molten infused lava cake topped with vanilla ice cream

Molten Cake

$7.99
Modern Delight

Modern Delight

$9.99

Moderns famous Oreo fudge cookie brownie topped with vanilla ice cream

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120, Dearborn, MI 48124

