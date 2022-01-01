Modern Malt imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Modern Malt Armory Square

1,143 Reviews

$$

325 S Clinton St

Syracuse, NY 13202

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Smoke
Meatlovers Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Burrito

GRIDDLE

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapenos, Mixed Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Flour Tortilla - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes and toast

Chicken Scramble

$13.99

Scrambled Eggs, Chicken, Spinach, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Shaved Parmesan, Toast - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes

Chile Relleno Omelette

$14.99

Mixed Cheese, Poblano Peppers, Chorizo, Mole Sauce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes and toast

Lobster Benedict

$21.99

Butter Poached Lobster and Seafood Blend, Spinach, Poached Eggs, House Hollandaise, Scallions, Buttermilk Biscuit - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes

Look Ma! No Meat Omelette

$14.99

Wild Mushroom Pesto, Bloody Mary sundried tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Spinach - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes and toast

Chicken Tender Benedict

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, fried chicken, mixed cheese, hollandaise, on buttermilk biscuits.

Pigs Benedict

$14.99

Braised Pork Belly, Cranberry Jam, Poached Eggs, House Hollandaise, Onion Frizzles, Chives, Biscuit - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes

Three Any Way

$9.99

3 Eggs cooked to order with your choice of meat & toast - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes

Cheesesteak Omelette

$14.99

Dr. Pepper braised short rib, IPA caramel onions, roasted red peppers, queso and toast - Served with Herb Roasted Potatoes

Eggs Florentine

$14.99

Sautéed spinach and onions, garlic, poached eggs, hollandaise, goat cheese, scallions, on buttermilk biscuits

Barney Rubble

$12.99

Fruity Pebble crusted French Toast, Strawberry-Ginger Jam, crème anglaise and whipped cream

Cinna French

$12.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch crusted French Toast, crème anglaise and whipped cream

Oreo French

$13.99

Yes, its as good as you think it is!

French Toast

$11.99

Two thick slices of French Toast

Key Lime Pie French Toast

$12.99

Graham cracker crusted French Toast, Key Lime Pie Topping and whipped cream

Elvis B-Side

$12.99

Bacon and Banana Pancakes, Banana Chips, Peanut Butter drizzle - Served with Honey Butter and Whip

B.B. KING

$11.99

Blueberry Pancakes, Blueberry-Bourbon Jam - Served with Honey Butter and Whip

Lemon Cakes

$11.99

Poppyseed pancakes, lemon-curd, blackberry compote

Pancakes

$8.99

Three Plain Golden Pancakes - Served with Honey Butter and Whip

Waffles

$9.99

4 Fluffy Waffles

Shortcake Waffles

$12.99

Prosecco infused strawberry topping on top of 4 waffles, with honey butter, and whipped cream

BOWLS

BBQ Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Belgian Waffle, Fried Chicken, BBQ sauce, slaw, Scallions

Breakfast Bowl

$13.99

Tater Tots, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hollandaise

Buffalo Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Belgian Waffle, Fried Chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce, scallions

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.99

Fried Cheese Curds with Marinara Sauce

General Tso Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Belgian Waffle, Fried Chicken, General Tso Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Belgian Waffle, Fried Chicken, Hot-honey-sauce, Scallions

Meatlovers Breakfast Bowl

$15.99

Tater tots, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, sausage, chorizo, ham, bacon, hollandaise

Pork Belly Mac&Cheese Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

Cheddar and Brie mac and cheese from a bacon fat roux with braised pork belly, scallions

Tot-Chos

$12.99

Crispy Tots, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Queso, Pico, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Sour Cream

POUTINE

Breakfast Poutine

$13.99

Tots, NY Cheese Curds, Gravy, Poached Egg, Onion Frizzles, Scallion

Canadian Gold

$12.99

French Fries, NY Cheese Curds, Gravy, Scallion

Hello Buffalo

$14.99

French Fries, NY Cheese Curds, Crispy Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Celery & Carrot, Scallion

Pulled Pork Poutine

$14.99

French fries, NY cheese curds, house BBQ pulled pork, slaw, ranch dressing.

Pot Roast Poutine

$14.99

French fries, NY cheese curds, gravy, Dr. Pepper braised short rib, roasted carrots, celery, and onions.

SOUPS & SALADS

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, bacon bits, tomatoes, mixed cheese, carrots, cucumbers, scallions, maple honey mustard

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot Ribbons, Cucumber, Croutons, Orange-balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, mixed green, marinated feta and olives, roasted chickpeas, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tzatziki dressing

Salmon Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, Almonds, Pickled Red Onions, Charred Corn, Caramelized Honey and Sage Vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, mixed cheese, charred corn, roasted red peppers, pico, tortilla strips, southwest ranch

SANDWICHES

Angry Bird Sandwich

$14.99

Fried Chicken, Hot Sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on Brioche - Served with Fries or Tots

Bear Republic Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Amber-Bacon Jam, IPA Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Avocado Aioli, Pretzel Roll - Served with Fries or Tots

Breakfast Piggy Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Pork, House BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Cranberry Jam, Sunny-Side Egg, Brioche - Served with Fries or Tots

Egg Sandwich

$11.99

Choose your Egg Style, Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Cheddar Cheese on Brioche or Ciabatta - Served with Fries or Tots

Kool Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss, Kool Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Served with Fries or Tots

Member's Only Sandwich

$13.99

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, White Bread - Served with Fries or Tots

Salmon BLT

$14.99

Grilled Salmon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Brown-Butter Remoulade, Ciabatta

What Came First Sandwich

$15.99

Fried chicken, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, brioche

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Cheddar, swiss, smoked gouda, fried cheese curds, on egg bread, served with marinara

Short Rib Patty Melt

$14.99

Dr. Pepper braised short rib, IPA carmelized onions, cheddar on marbled rye- Served with Fries or Tots

Sloppy Joseph

$14.99

Dr. Pepper braised short rib, homemade sloppy joe sauce, sunny side-egg, brioche - Served with Fries or Tots

Classic Monte Cristo

$14.99

French toasted Harrison egg bread, turkey, pulled pork, swiss, maple honey-mustard.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Fried chicken, ham, swiss, mornay sauce, on brioche

BURGERS

Big Smoke

$14.99

Smoked Gouda, Fig Jam, Onion Frizzles, Chipotle Aioli, Pretzel Bun - Served with Fries or Tots

Classic Burger

$12.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Served with Fries or Tots

Hawaii 5_0 Burger

$14.99

Grilled Pineapples, General Tso's Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle - Served with Fries or Tots

Heartbreak Kid

$14.99Out of stock

Topped with pork belly mac and cheese, on brioche

Rise N Shine

$14.99

NY Cheddar, Sunny Side Egg, Amber-Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Served with Fries or Tots

Roadhouse Burger

$14.99

Fried Green Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Pulled Pork, House BBQ Sauce - Served with Fries or Tots

Fiesta Burger

$14.99

Poblano peppers, pico, queso, tortilla strips, southwest ranch, on brioche Served with Fries or Tots

The Godfather

$14.99

Topped with fried cheese curds, marinara, fresh basil, on brioche

SIDES

Bacon

$2.00

Banana Short Stack

$5.00

BB King short Stack

$5.00

Belly

$6.00

Blueberry short stack

$5.00

Choc Chip Short Stack

$5.00

Coleslaw(Side)

$4.00

Egg(one)

$1.00

Eggs(three)

$3.00

Eggs(two)

$2.00

Elvis Short

$5.00

French Toast(side)

$4.00

FRIES

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Grill CKN

$5.00

Ham

$2.00

Lem. Curd Short

$5.00

Lg Sprouts

$4.00

Lobster(side)

$9.99

Mac Chz

$4.00Out of stock

Malt Fries

$4.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Plain Short

$4.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

REDS

$4.00

Salad(side)

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Sausage

$2.00

Sd Waffle

$4.00

Side Poutine FF

$9.99

SWEETS

$5.00

Tenders

$9.99

Toast

$1.00

Tot-Chos Side

$9.99

Crispy Tots, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Queso, Pico, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Tots

$4.00

Turk Bac

$2.00

Turk Sausage

$2.00

Key lime french toast (side)

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids French Toast Sticks

$6.99

Kids Short Stack

$6.99

Dippin Chicken

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Shake

$5.00

Specials

Seafood Boil

$35.00

Black n Blue

$12.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Served with Fries or Tots

SHAKES

Chocolate

$6.50

Fluffer Nutter

$6.50

Key Lime Shake

$6.50

Oreo Cookie Shake

$6.50

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.50

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.50

Seasonal Shake

$6.50

Smores Shake

$6.50

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Thin Mint Shake

$6.50

Twix

$6.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Wildberry Pop-Tart Shake

$6.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Almond Milk

$2.30

Brisk

$2.30

Chocolate Milk

$2.30

Club Soda

$2.30

Coffee

$3.30

Cold Brew

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.30

Diet Pepsi

$2.30

Dr Pepper

$2.30

Gingerale

$2.30

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot tea

$2.30

Ice Tea

$2.30

Juice

$2.30

Kids Drink

$2.30

Lemonade

$2.30

Milk

$2.30

Mt Dew

$2.30

Orange Crush

$2.30

Pepsi

$2.30

Sierra Mist

$2.30

Dressings

Blue cheese

$0.50

honey sage vinaigrette

$0.50

Orange Vinaigrette

$0.50

Piña colada

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tatziki

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Sauces

Amber bacon jam

$0.50

American cheese

$0.50

Anglaise

$0.50

Avocado Aioli

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blackberry Compote

$0.50

Blueberry Bourbon

$0.50

Brown butter remoulade

$0.50

Chipotle aioli

$0.50

Chocolate sauce

$0.50

Cranberry Jam

$0.50

Cream cheese

$0.50

Fig Jam

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

General Sauce

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Hollandaise

$0.50

Honey butter

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Hot sauce

$0.50

Lemon curd

$0.50

Maple Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Marshmallow

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Molé

$0.50

Mushroom pesto

$0.50

PB Drizzle

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Real Maple

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Strawberry Ginger Jam

$0.50

Wild Berry Jam

$0.50

Special Request/Add Ons

86

Add side of

Allergy

App In

Appetizer

As App

Crispy Bacon

Dont Make

DRY TOAST

EXTRA

Jam On Side

No Burger Set

On side

See Server

Side of

SUB

TO GO

WITH

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

325 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Directions

Gallery
Modern Malt image

