Modern Margarita Chandler
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Modern Margarita, a Mill Avenue Management Group concept offers a fresh spin on the traditional margarita. We feature a large selection of freshly made margaritas, gourmet street tacos, salads, rockin’ guacamole & sharing-plate options. Savor high-quality, locally sourced food and beverages, in a lively atmosphere where the party continues into the night
Location
4165 S Gilbert Rd, suite 5, Chandler, AZ 85249
