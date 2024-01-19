Modern Margarita - Phoenix
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Modern Margarita, a Mill Avenue Management Group concept offers a fresh spin on the traditional margarita. We feature a large selection of freshly made margaritas, gourmet street tacos, salads, rockin’ guacamole & sharing-plate options. Savor high-quality, locally sourced food and beverages, in a lively atmosphere where the party continues into the night
5410 E High ST, suite 115, Phoenix, AZ 85054
