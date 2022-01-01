- Home
Modern Times [Anaheim] Leisuretown
No reviews yet
549 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Popular Items
FOR THE TABLE
FOR THE HANDS
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDO
FRIED SOY CHICKEN • BUFFALO SAUCE • RANCHY SLAW • BUTTER STEAMED HOAGIE • PICKLE | 100% plant-based
SMASH BURGER
DELUXE: IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • SHREDDED LETTUCE • SHALLOT JAM • SMOKY SEITAN • THOUSAND ISLAND • PICKLE • BUTTER STEAMED BUN - CLASSIC: IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN 100% plant-based.
SWEET THING
BRUNCH
AVOCADO TOAST
Grilled Ciabatta Bread, Chunky Avocado Spread, Shaved Asparagus, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Purple Ninja Radish, Crispy Shallots, Lemon Zest, Chives, Garlic Confit Oil | 100% plant-based
IDEA MACHINE BISCUITS & GRAVY
Toasted Spicy Cheesy Biscuit, Red Eye Gravy made with Idea Machine Coffee, Chives | 100% plant-based
LAGER
IPA
Dungeon Map-6PK
This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%
Water Ski Fight-6PK
Citrus, pineapple, stone fruit. We stuffed this West Coast IPA with a thunderous avalanche of Citra and Galaxy hops. | ABV 6%
FRUITY/MIXED CULTURE
Brain Vacation-6PK
Prepare to experience the pinnacle of sparkling crushability. This massively refreshing gose was lovingly layered with pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and orange, which converge in a dazzling liquid tapestry of tropical radness belied by its hella-sessionable ABV and modest 100 calories. If you're in the market for a high-quality adult beverage that's as comfortable on a tasting menu as it is at a poolside barbecue, we're fairly confident that this is totally going to be your jam. ABV: 3.5%
STOUT/BARLEYWINE
COFFEE
Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).
Costa Rica-12oz Can
MILK CHOCOLATE - CITRUS - SWEET This marvel of caffeinated flavor-magic arrives to us from Tarrazu, a region in the San Jose province of Costa Rica renowned for its distinctive and incredibly tasty coffees. Grown by small farmers in the region, the coffee cherries are meticulously sorted and selected at the Beneficio Palmichal mill, and yield an enchanting profile with notes of sweet milk chocolate underscored by bright citrus. If you're looking for a refreshing way to substantially improve your mood, this right here is the ticket.
Nitro Idea Machine-12oz Can
This fantastic nitro cold brew blend is an amalgamation of Latin American coffees, converging to form one magnificently decadent brew. It’s chocolaty, it’s velvety, it's creamy, and it’s all kinds of smooth. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your next few hours, you’ve found it, friend. TASTING NOTES: MILK CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MEDIUM-BODIED
Secret Beach Cold Brew-12oz Can
This year's summer blend is 50% Tanzania Lyenga, and 50% Ethiopia Chelchele. It's an absolutely magical combo of exceptional washed-process beans, yielding bright, refreshing notes of pink lemonade & dried apricot that couldn't be more perfect for hot weather.
SO Brazil Café Delas-12oz Can
TASTING NOTES: DARK CHOCOLATE - ALMOND - BALANCED This positively delightful can of cold brew comes to us from the Aragão farm in Brazil. It is produced by women—from everything to growth, to selection, to accounting—under the (correct) assumption that, given a voice and access to equal resources, women will both produce amazing coffee and have a positive impact on their communities. This particular batch of natural-process beans yields a downright magical flavor profile replete with dark chocolate and almond character. Enjoy, friend. 12oz can
Black House Blend-12oz Bag
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth). This mocha java-style blend is the same coffee we use in Black House, our year-round oatmeal coffee stout. 12oz of whole bean radness, roasted fresh at our brewery. Recommended preparation method: pour over or cold brew.
Cloud Ripper-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: CHERRY PIE - SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE - WARM SPICES This autumnal blend is a positively delightful convergence of 50% natural Guatemala, 25% washed Mexico, and 25% natural Ethiopia, all origins at the height of seasonal radness. In concert, they yield a cup with notes of fresh cherry pie, semi-sweet chocolate, and warming spices. It’s a beautiful way to get into the seasonal spirit. 12oz Bag
Ethiopia Kayon Mountain-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: APRICOT - CARAMEL - CITRUS This exceptionally tasty coffee comes from the Kayon Mountain Farm, a family owned outfit that began in 2012 with the express mission of creating high-quality coffee in a socially and environmentally conscious manner. They have succeeded on all fronts, and this delightful offering is a testament to their hard work. A complex and crazy-drinkable cup with notes of apricot, caramel, and bright citrus awaits you. 12oz bag
Secret Beach-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: PINEAPPLE - WHITE GRAPE - FRESH STRAWBERRY We feel fairly confident in declaring that year’s summer blend sets a new standard in caffeinated seasonal magic. A masterful intermingling of 50% Washed Ethiopia Kayon Mountain, 25% Washed Rwanda Nyakibanda, and 25% Natural Ethiopia Guracho, this little number is bursting with notes of pineapple, white grape, and fresh strawberry. It makes a ridiculously good cold brew, as well as a stellar pour-over. We’d encourage you to try both. 12oz Bag
Steady Hand Decaf-12oz Bag
This Guatemalan marvel was sun-dried and decaffeinated via a solution of concentrated coffee solubles that extract the caffeine without affecting the distinct flavor profile of the coffee. It’s like magic, but it’s science. Roasted and brewed, these amazing beans yield a cup with decadent flavors of cherry, dark chocolate, & shortbread cookie that may cause you to immediately restructure your concept of decaf.
BA Peru Kovachii-8oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: COCOA - LEMON BAR - BOURBON CARAMEL This washed-process Peruvian marvel was aged in fragrant, oaky bourbon barrels prior to roasting. Post-fire, it emerged as an absolutely stunning amalgam of rich cocoa, bright lemon cake, and luxurious caramel, underscored by firm notes of bourbon and oak. The good: It’s an incredible way to start your morning. The bad: It sets a ridiculously high bar for the rest of the day. 8oz bag
ACCESSORIES
Bandana - Whirl
Whether you plan to shield your breathe holes, forehead, neck, or hair-do--or anything else, for that matter--rest assured you'll be doing so in style with this impossibly chic bandana.
Tote-Be Excellent
Beanie - Green/Tan
Finally, a beanie that rivals the existing splendor of your magnificent dome-piece. These incredibly cozy and unimpeachably saucy head-coverings are an ideal way to stay warm or simply mitigate an unruly mop, now in green.
Hat - Tie Dye Bucket (Blue/Pink)
Button-Logo
Button-Pentagram
Pin-Gold MT Logo
APPAREL
Anaheim T-Shirt - XS
Anaheim T-Shirt - S
Anaheim T-Shirt - M
Anaheim T-Shirt - L
Anaheim T-Shirt - XL
Anaheim T-Shirt - 2XL
Anaheim T-Shirt - 3XL
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - XS
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - S
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - M
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - L
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - XL
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - 2XL
Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - 3XL
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XS
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo SM
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Black Logo T-Shirt M
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 2XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 3XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Dino Day T-Shirt - XS
Dino Day T-Shirt - S
Dino Day T-Shirt - M
Dino Day T-Shirt - L
Dino Day T-Shirt - XL
Dino Day T-Shirt - 2XL
Unisex Shirt-Emp Owned SM
If you'd like to join us in celebrating our transition to California’s first employee-owned brewery, these t-shirts are a pretty saucy way to do it. Color: Charcoal, Shirt might be lighter in color than photo shows.
Unisex Shirt-Emp Owned 3XL
If you'd like to join us in celebrating our transition to California’s first employee-owned brewery, these t-shirts are a pretty saucy way to do it. Color: Charcoal, Shirt might be lighter in color than photo shows.
Unisex Shirt-Leisuretown XS
Unisex Shirt-Leisuretown SM
Unisex Shirt-Leisuretown MD
XS - Olive Logo Tee
This traffic-stoppingly saucy pocket logo tee is an ideal way to showcase both your love of exceptional adult beverages and your excellent taste in corporate logos. UNISEX SIZING
SM - Olive Logo Tee
This traffic-stoppingly saucy pocket logo tee is an ideal way to showcase both your love of exceptional adult beverages and your excellent taste in corporate logos. UNISEX SIZING
Oxblood Logo Tee XS
These saucy-as-hell tees are destined to become a staple of your all-season wardrobe. Plus, how metal does “oxblood black” sound?
GLASSWARE
Mug-Swirl Tumbler
Slay your thirst and your friends with this impossibly stylish on-the-go beverage bottle. Shoot water (or whatever liquid you desire) into your face at high velocity and unmatched levels of animal magnetism.
Glass-Finally Open In Anaheim
If you’d like to celebrate the opening of our new Anaheim party palace in consummate style, we'd highly recommend sipping a delicious beverage out of this impeccably appointed piece of glass-craft. Pinkies up. 16 oz.
Glass-Liquid Motion Tulip
Behold, the unbridled elegance of the Liquid Motion tulip glass. 16oz oh gold-gilded elegance awaits your most cherished beverages, and it's virtually guaranteed to ensure the classiest of drinking experiences.
Taster Glass-Teal
Seat your favorite beverages in the lap of luxury with this gorgeously appointed piece of glassware. It's teal. It's 7 ounces. It's yours if the price is right.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
549 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805