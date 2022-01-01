Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Modern Times [Anaheim] Leisuretown

review star

No reviews yet

549 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92805

Order Again

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES

FOR THE TABLE

$4.00+

HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO | 100% plant based

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00Out of stock

SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based

FOR THE HANDS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDO

$16.00

FRIED SOY CHICKEN • BUFFALO SAUCE • RANCHY SLAW • BUTTER STEAMED HOAGIE • PICKLE | 100% plant-based

SMASH BURGER

$9.00+Out of stock

DELUXE: IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • SHREDDED LETTUCE • SHALLOT JAM • SMOKY SEITAN • THOUSAND ISLAND • PICKLE • BUTTER STEAMED BUN - CLASSIC: IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN 100% plant-based.

SWEET THING

APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE

$8.00

CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • SPICED APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based

BRUNCH

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Grilled Ciabatta Bread, Chunky Avocado Spread, Shaved Asparagus, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Purple Ninja Radish, Crispy Shallots, Lemon Zest, Chives, Garlic Confit Oil | 100% plant-based

IDEA MACHINE BISCUITS & GRAVY

IDEA MACHINE BISCUITS & GRAVY

$8.00

Toasted Spicy Cheesy Biscuit, Red Eye Gravy made with Idea Machine Coffee, Chives | 100% plant-based

LAGER

Harmony Engine-6PK

$13.00Out of stock

Our take on a marzen blends Barke Vienna and Weyermann Munich malts with a traditional noble hop, Tettnang, to give you a malty and floral beer true to style. ABV: 5.5%

IPA

Dungeon Map-6PK

$14.00Out of stock

This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%

Water Ski Fight-6PK

$14.00

Citrus, pineapple, stone fruit. We stuffed this West Coast IPA with a thunderous avalanche of Citra and Galaxy hops. | ABV 6%

FRUITY/MIXED CULTURE

Brain Vacation-6PK

$11.00Out of stock

Prepare to experience the pinnacle of sparkling crushability. This massively refreshing gose was lovingly layered with pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and orange, which converge in a dazzling liquid tapestry of tropical radness belied by its hella-sessionable ABV and modest 100 calories. If you're in the market for a high-quality adult beverage that's as comfortable on a tasting menu as it is at a poolside barbecue, we're fairly confident that this is totally going to be your jam. ABV: 3.5%

STOUT/BARLEYWINE

Black House-4PK

$12.00Out of stock

An oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with house-roasted coffee aroma & flavor. 5.8% ABV

COFFEE

Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).

Costa Rica-12oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

MILK CHOCOLATE - CITRUS - SWEET This marvel of caffeinated flavor-magic arrives to us from Tarrazu, a region in the San Jose province of Costa Rica renowned for its distinctive and incredibly tasty coffees. Grown by small farmers in the region, the coffee cherries are meticulously sorted and selected at the Beneficio Palmichal mill, and yield an enchanting profile with notes of sweet milk chocolate underscored by bright citrus. If you're looking for a refreshing way to substantially improve your mood, this right here is the ticket.

Nitro Idea Machine-12oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

This fantastic nitro cold brew blend is an amalgamation of Latin American coffees, converging to form one magnificently decadent brew. It’s chocolaty, it’s velvety, it's creamy, and it’s all kinds of smooth. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your next few hours, you’ve found it, friend. TASTING NOTES: MILK CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MEDIUM-BODIED

Secret Beach Cold Brew-12oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

This year's summer blend is 50% Tanzania Lyenga, and 50% Ethiopia Chelchele. It's an absolutely magical combo of exceptional washed-process beans, yielding bright, refreshing notes of pink lemonade & dried apricot that couldn't be more perfect for hot weather.

SO Brazil Café Delas-12oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

TASTING NOTES: DARK CHOCOLATE - ALMOND - BALANCED This positively delightful can of cold brew comes to us from the Aragão farm in Brazil. It is produced by women—from everything to growth, to selection, to accounting—under the (correct) assumption that, given a voice and access to equal resources, women will both produce amazing coffee and have a positive impact on their communities. This particular batch of natural-process beans yields a downright magical flavor profile replete with dark chocolate and almond character. Enjoy, friend. 12oz can

Black House Blend-12oz Bag

$17.00Out of stock

Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth). This mocha java-style blend is the same coffee we use in Black House, our year-round oatmeal coffee stout. 12oz of whole bean radness, roasted fresh at our brewery. Recommended preparation method: pour over or cold brew.

Cloud Ripper-12oz Bag

$18.00Out of stock

﻿TASTING NOTES:﻿ CHERRY PIE - SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE - WARM SPICES This autumnal blend is a positively delightful convergence of 50% natural Guatemala, 25% washed Mexico, and 25% natural Ethiopia, all origins at the height of seasonal radness. In concert, they yield a cup with notes of fresh cherry pie, semi-sweet chocolate, and warming spices. It’s a beautiful way to get into the seasonal spirit. 12oz Bag

Ethiopia Kayon Mountain-12oz Bag

$19.00Out of stock

TASTING NOTES: APRICOT - CARAMEL - CITRUS This exceptionally tasty coffee comes from the Kayon Mountain Farm, a family owned outfit that began in 2012 with the express mission of creating high-quality coffee in a socially and environmentally conscious manner. They have succeeded on all fronts, and this delightful offering is a testament to their hard work. A complex and crazy-drinkable cup with notes of apricot, caramel, and bright citrus awaits you. 12oz bag

Secret Beach-12oz Bag

$17.00Out of stock

TASTING NOTES: PINEAPPLE - WHITE GRAPE - FRESH STRAWBERRY We feel fairly confident in declaring that year’s summer blend sets a new standard in caffeinated seasonal magic. A masterful intermingling of 50% Washed Ethiopia Kayon Mountain, 25% Washed Rwanda Nyakibanda, and 25% Natural Ethiopia Guracho, this little number is bursting with notes of pineapple, white grape, and fresh strawberry. It makes a ridiculously good cold brew, as well as a stellar pour-over. We’d encourage you to try both. 12oz Bag

Steady Hand Decaf-12oz Bag

$18.00Out of stock

This Guatemalan marvel was sun-dried and decaffeinated via a solution of concentrated coffee solubles that extract the caffeine without affecting the distinct flavor profile of the coffee. It’s like magic, but it’s science. Roasted and brewed, these amazing beans yield a cup with decadent flavors of cherry, dark chocolate, & shortbread cookie that may cause you to immediately restructure your concept of decaf.

BA Peru Kovachii-8oz Bag

$22.00Out of stock

TASTING NOTES: COCOA - LEMON BAR - BOURBON CARAMEL This washed-process Peruvian marvel was aged in fragrant, oaky bourbon barrels prior to roasting. Post-fire, it emerged as an absolutely stunning amalgam of rich cocoa, bright lemon cake, and luxurious caramel, underscored by firm notes of bourbon and oak. The good: It’s an incredible way to start your morning. The bad: It sets a ridiculously high bar for the rest of the day. 8oz bag

ACCESSORIES

Bandana - Whirl

$6.00Out of stock

Whether you plan to shield your breathe holes, forehead, neck, or hair-do--or anything else, for that matter--rest assured you'll be doing so in style with this impossibly chic bandana.

Tote-Be Excellent

$4.00Out of stock
Bandana - Whirl

$6.00Out of stock

Whether you plan to shield your breathe holes, forehead, neck, or hair-do--or anything else, for that matter--rest assured you'll be doing so in style with this impossibly chic bandana.

Beanie - Green/Tan

$18.00Out of stock

Finally, a beanie that rivals the existing splendor of your magnificent dome-piece. These incredibly cozy and unimpeachably saucy head-coverings are an ideal way to stay warm or simply mitigate an unruly mop, now in green.

Hat - Tie Dye Bucket (Blue/Pink)

$21.75Out of stock
Button-Logo

$1.00Out of stock
Button-Pentagram

$1.00Out of stock
Pin-Gold MT Logo

$8.75Out of stock

APPAREL

Anaheim T-Shirt - XS

$21.75Out of stock

Anaheim T-Shirt - S

$21.75Out of stock

Anaheim T-Shirt - M

$21.75Out of stock

Anaheim T-Shirt - L

$21.75Out of stock

Anaheim T-Shirt - XL

$21.75Out of stock

Anaheim T-Shirt - 2XL

$21.75Out of stock

Anaheim T-Shirt - 3XL

$21.75Out of stock

Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - XS

$21.75Out of stock

Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - S

$21.75Out of stock

Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - M

$21.75Out of stock

Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - L

$21.75Out of stock

Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - XL

$21.75Out of stock

Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - 2XL

$21.75Out of stock

Antique Gold Logo T-Shirt - 3XL

$21.75Out of stock
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XS

$21.75

Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.

Unisex Shirt-Black Logo SM

$21.75Out of stock

Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.

Black Logo T-Shirt M

$21.75Out of stock

Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.

Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XL

$21.75Out of stock

Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.

Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 2XL

$21.75Out of stock

Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.

Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 3XL

$21.75Out of stock

Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.

Dino Day T-Shirt - XS

$20.00Out of stock

Dino Day T-Shirt - S

$20.00Out of stock

Dino Day T-Shirt - M

$20.00Out of stock

Dino Day T-Shirt - L

$20.00Out of stock

Dino Day T-Shirt - XL

$20.00Out of stock

Dino Day T-Shirt - 2XL

$20.00Out of stock
Unisex Shirt-Emp Owned SM

$21.75Out of stock

If you'd like to join us in celebrating our transition to California’s first employee-owned brewery, these t-shirts are a pretty saucy way to do it. Color: Charcoal, Shirt might be lighter in color than photo shows.

Unisex Shirt-Emp Owned 3XL

$21.75Out of stock

If you'd like to join us in celebrating our transition to California’s first employee-owned brewery, these t-shirts are a pretty saucy way to do it. Color: Charcoal, Shirt might be lighter in color than photo shows.

Unisex Shirt-Leisuretown XS

$10.87Out of stock
Unisex Shirt-Leisuretown SM

$10.87Out of stock
Unisex Shirt-Leisuretown MD

$10.87Out of stock
XS - Olive Logo Tee

$21.75Out of stock

This traffic-stoppingly saucy pocket logo tee is an ideal way to showcase both your love of exceptional adult beverages and your excellent taste in corporate logos. UNISEX SIZING

SM - Olive Logo Tee

$21.75Out of stock

This traffic-stoppingly saucy pocket logo tee is an ideal way to showcase both your love of exceptional adult beverages and your excellent taste in corporate logos. UNISEX SIZING

Oxblood Logo Tee XS

$21.75

These saucy-as-hell tees are destined to become a staple of your all-season wardrobe. Plus, how metal does “oxblood black” sound?

GLASSWARE

Mug-Swirl Tumbler

$24.75Out of stock

Slay your thirst and your friends with this impossibly stylish on-the-go beverage bottle. Shoot water (or whatever liquid you desire) into your face at high velocity and unmatched levels of animal magnetism.

Glass-Finally Open In Anaheim

$9.75Out of stock

If you’d like to celebrate the opening of our new Anaheim party palace in consummate style, we'd highly recommend sipping a delicious beverage out of this impeccably appointed piece of glass-craft. Pinkies up. 16 oz.

Glass-Liquid Motion Tulip

$12.00Out of stock

Behold, the unbridled elegance of the Liquid Motion tulip glass. 16oz oh gold-gilded elegance awaits your most cherished beverages, and it's virtually guaranteed to ensure the classiest of drinking experiences.

Taster Glass-Teal

$4.00Out of stock

Seat your favorite beverages in the lap of luxury with this gorgeously appointed piece of glassware. It's teal. It's 7 ounces. It's yours if the price is right.

MISC

Pennant-Radness

$10.00Out of stock

Sticker-Be Excellent

$1.00Out of stock
Sticker-Coffee

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
