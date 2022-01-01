  • Home
Modern Times - The Academy of Recreational Sciences

No reviews yet

418 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Popular Items

ASADA FRIES
FRENCH FRIES

FOR THE TABLE

ASADA FRIES

ASADA FRIES

$8.00+

HOUSE KENNEBEC FRIES • ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • BORRACHO BEANS • CHAO CHEESE • CHIPOTLE CREMA • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • PICO • CILANTRO | 100% plant-based

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00+

HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO | 100% plant based

KIMCHI CROQUETTES

KIMCHI CROQUETTES

$12.00Out of stock

KENNEBEC POTATO • KIMCHI • SCALLION • PANKO • SERVED W/ GOCHUJANG AIOLI | 100% plant-based

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00Out of stock

SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$8.00Out of stock

LAGER BATTERED • SERVED W/ SMOKY RANCH | 100% plant-based

FOR THE HANDS

THROWBACK SLIDER

THROWBACK SLIDER

$7.00Out of stock

SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN | 100% plant based.

DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER

DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER

$16.00Out of stock

DOUBLE SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES • THOUSAND ISLAND • SHALLOT JAM • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICKLE • CHAO CHEESE • SMOKY SEITAN • BUTTER STEAMED BUN | 100% plant-based.

CHORIZO BURRITO

CHORIZO BURRITO

$16.00Out of stock

HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.

CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP

CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP

$14.00Out of stock

SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant based.

KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO

KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO

$16.00Out of stock

GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN • KIMCHI AIOLI • SLAW • SESAME SOY DRESSING • BRIOCHE BUN | 100% plant based

MUSHROOM DIP

MUSHROOM DIP

$16.00Out of stock

BRAISED PORTABELLO • HORSERADISH AIOLI • CHAO CHEESE • FRIED ONION • CHIVE • HOAGIE • SERVED W/ MUSHROOM JUS | 100% plant-based

VEGETABLES

BRUSSELS SPROUTS - STEAKHOUSE STYLE

BRUSSELS SPROUTS - STEAKHOUSE STYLE

$8.00Out of stock

FRIED BRUSSELS • BIG STEAK FLAVOR • HORSERADISH AIOLI • FRIED ONION | 100% plant-based

CHILLED SOBA NOODLE SALAD

CHILLED SOBA NOODLE SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

SOBA • CHIMICHURRI • SHAVED BEET • SPINACH • PICKLED ONION • SCALLION • MINT • TOASTED CASHEW | 100% plant-based

HARVEST GREENS

HARVEST GREENS

$12.00Out of stock

BABY LETTUCE • SLICED SHALLOT • DRIED CRAN • APPLE • HONEYNUT SQUASH • WALNUT PEPITA GRANOLA • PARM • SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE | 100% plant-based

SHISHITOS - KOREAN STYLE

SHISHITOS - KOREAN STYLE

$10.00

GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED SHISHITOS • KIMCHI AIOLI • SESAME • SCALLION | 100% plant-based

SWEET THING

APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based

TO GO

UTENSILS/NAPKINS

SIDE OF HOT SAUCE

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Kitchen at the Academy of Recreational Science is closed on Monday and Tuesday. To order beer, coffee, or merch on these days, please visit us in person at 418 State Street between 12:00 - 8:00 pm

Website

Location

418 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

