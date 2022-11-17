Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Modesto - Tacos Tequila Whiskey

review star

No reviews yet

3930 Burbank Dr.

Ste F

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Brisket Birria
Cabo Shrimp

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

queso asadero, Oaxacan fondue. roasted poblano, pico, chile verde. add beef picadillo +2

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00

avocado, poblano pesto, radish, queso fresca

Dip Trio

$14.00
Flautas

Flautas

$12.00

crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken tinga, guacamole, crema de arbol, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, chile verde

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

chile-poached Louisiana Gulf Shrimp, citrus, avocado, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$14.00

aji amarillo pepper sauce, ginger, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, plantain chips, corn totopos.

Empanadas

$10.00

3 Beef picadillo meat pies served with arbol sauce

Ensaladas

Cesar

Cesar

$6.00+

romaine, black beans, cojita cheese, roasted corn, red onions, spicy Caesar dressing, crispy tortilla strips. add chicken +3, add shrimp +4, tuna +5

5315 Ensalada

$7.00+

romaine, roasted corn, jicama, carrots, roasted red bell peppers, red onions, avocado, Cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, poblano-sensation dressing. chicken +3, shrimp +4, tuna +5

Sopa (soup)

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

$5.00+

vegetable chili corn stock, roasted corn, cheddar, avocado, cilantro, radish, crispy tortilla strips. chicken +3

Tacos

served on fresh corn tortillas, flour upon request
Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$5.00

adobo rubbed, wood fired pork steak, charred pineapple, onion, cilantro, guacamole sauce

Baja Fish

$5.00

crispy fried local catfish, shaved green cabbage, roasted corn relish, avocado, crema de arbol

Brisket Birria

Brisket Birria

$5.50

slow stewed prime brisket, Oaxacan cheese, guajillo tomato consomme, cilantro, onions, radish, chile de arbol sauce

Cabo Shrimp

Cabo Shrimp

$5.00

grilled or crispy fried local shrimp, mango pico, avocado, crema | cilantro

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$5.50

wood fired skirt steak, queso flameado, pico, guacamole sauce

Carnitas

$5.00

Michoacan style pork, picked red onions, cilantro, queso fresco

Chicken Adobado

$5.00
Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$5.00

hand pulled chicken stewed in tomato chipotle sauce, shaved cabbage, queso fresco, crema, radish

Chorizo & Egg

Chorizo & Egg

$4.50

house made chorizo, scrambled egg, potato, cheddar, salsa roja

Clasico

$5.00
Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$5.00

crispy fried avocado, black bean puree, charred onion, shaved cabbage, pico, chile verde

Mushroom

$5.50

Smoked Brisket

$6.00

Smoked Beef Brisket on your choice of a flour or corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo, guacamole sauce and queso fresco

Mercado II

$5.00Out of stock

Enchiladas / Fajitas

Pick between Rojo - chile gravy, Blanco -roasted poblano queso, and Verde - chile verde and tomatillo. Three enchiladas served with rice and beans
Enchiladas

Enchiladas

guajillo chile gravy, Monterey Jack, cheddar blend

Fajitas for Two

Fajitas for Two

$28.00

served with warm tortillas, grilled onions, red and yellow peppers, cheese, guacamole, pico, crema, rice and beans

EL Platos

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.00

monterey jack, cheddar, pico, crema, guacamole, shredded iceberg, house jalapenos. add chicken +3, skirt steak +4, shrimp +4

Steak Tampiquena

$23.00

Pollo Del Rey

$20.00

Para la mesa (sides)

Arroz Verde

Arroz Verde

$4.00

basmati rice, cilantro pesto, queso fresco

Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00

pico, queso fresco

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

cheddar

Elote

Elote

$5.00

roasted corn, cotija cheese, chile aioli, cilantro

Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Mixed red & sweet potatoes, pickled jalapeño, crema, chile verde

Yellow Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Long grain rice, red and yellow bell pepper, corn, turmeric

Dulce (dessert)

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Fried dough with cinnamon sugar, dark chocolate sauce, dulce de leche gelato

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00

homemade sponge cake, whipped cream, coffee caramel

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.00

whiskey sauce

El Nino

For Kids 10 & Under

Quesadilla

cheese or chicken, fries

Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Fried Chicken Tender

$5.00

Kids Taco + Side

one beef picadillo crispy or soft taco, fries

Happy Plate

$8.00

Fried Catfish

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soft Drink

$2.45

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Unsweetened Tea

$2.45

Topo Chico

$4.00+

Grapefruit Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Tamarind Soda

$4.00

Jarritos Lime Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decafe Coffee

$4.00

Alcoholic

Modesto Rita

Modesto Rita

$6.00+

Frozen Horchata

$10.00+

Mangonada - Seasonal

$12.00+

Cucumber Melon Margarita

$11.00

Whiskey Rita

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito

$12.00+Out of stock

Beverage

Modesto Rita Gallon

$45.00+

Enjoy a gallon of our Modesto Rita it also comes with Modesto cups and salt rims

Clasico Rita Package

$45.00+

Mas Rita Package

$50.00+

Grande Rita Package

$60.00+

Gallon Tea

$10.00

Gallon Lemonade

$10.00

Gallon Sweet tea

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey will bring fresh, authentic Mexican food and an extensive line of not only fine tequila but also whiskey to the Baton Rouge area. Our motto is Más Mex, Less Tex!

Website

Location

3930 Burbank Dr., Ste F, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Gallery
Modesto image
Modesto image

Map
