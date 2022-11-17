Mexican & Tex-Mex
Modesto - Tacos Tequila Whiskey
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey will bring fresh, authentic Mexican food and an extensive line of not only fine tequila but also whiskey to the Baton Rouge area. Our motto is Más Mex, Less Tex!
Location
3930 Burbank Dr., Ste F, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Gallery
