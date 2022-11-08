- Home
Modica's Restaurant & Deli
455 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Popular Items
8" Cold Sandwiches
8- BLT
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Club
Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Cold Roast Beef
8- Combo
salami, ham and turkey with romaine lettuce, tomato + mayo
8- Cooper
Dry Salami, Goat Cheese, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
8- East Coast Hoagie
Ham, Capocollo, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
8- Fresh Mozzarella Veggie
Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozarella, Pesto, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
8- Grilled Chicken
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Ham
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Heart Attack Jack
Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Italian Sub
Ham, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
8- Peanut butter + Jelly
8- Prosciutto
Fresh Mozarella, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
8- Salami
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
8- The Rabbit
8- Tuna
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Turkey
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Veggie
16" Cold Sandwiches
16 - Combo
salami, ham + turkey with romaine, tomato + mayo
16 - Veggie
roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto, romaine, tomato, oil + vinegar
16- BLT
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Club
Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Cold Roast Beef
16- Cooper
Dry Salami, Goat Cheese, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
16- East Coast Hoagie
Ham, Capocollo, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
16- Fresh Mozzarella Veggie
Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozarella, Pesto, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
16- Grilled Chicken
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Ham
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Heart Attack Jack
Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Italian Sub
Ham, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
16- Prosciutto
Fresh Mozarella, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll
16- Salami
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Tuna
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Turkey
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8" Hot Sandwiches
8- PASTRAMI
Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll
8- Big Mama's Meatloaf
Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
8- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
8- French Dip
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese and Ajus Dip on an Italian Roll
8- Ham & Swiss Pannini
8- Hot Roast Beef
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
8- Sausage
Spicy Italian Sausage and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll
8- Linden
Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Romaine Lettuce on an Italian Roll
8- Meatball
World Famous Meatballs and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll
8- Pepperoni & Cheese
Just Like a Pizza Stick! Italian roll, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese and Pepperoni
8- Sloppy Moe
Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese on an Italian Roll
8- Smokin' Joe
Pastrami, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
Gyro
Lamb andBeef Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions served on Pita
16" Hot Sandwiches
16- PASTRAMI
Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll
16- Big Mama's Meatloaf
Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
16- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
16- French Dip
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese and Ajus Dip on an Italian Roll
16- Hot Roast Beef
Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll
16- Sausage
Spicy Italian Sausage and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll
16- Linden
Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Romaine Lettuce on an Italian Roll
16- Meatball
World Famous Meatballs and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll
16- Pepperoni & Cheese
Just Like a Pizza Stick! Italian roll, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese and Pepperoni
16- Sloppy Moe
Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese on an Italian Roll
16- Smokin' Joe
Pastrami, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll
Daily SPECIALS
Mon - Combo Sandwich
Mon - Ziti + Meatballs
Tues - East Coast Hoagie
Tues - Spaghetti + Meat Sauce
Wed- Heart Attack Jack
Wed- Chicken Bowtie
Thurs - Italian Sub
Thurs - Ziti + Meatballs
Fri - Cooper
Fri - Beef Ravioli
Sat - Hot Ham + Cheese Panini
Sat - Spaghetti + Sausage Dinner
St Patricks Day Special
Bread
Chips
Cheetos - Hot
Cheetos - Reg
Doritos - Cool Ranch
Doritos -Nacho
Fritos
Lays - Baked
Lays - Barbecue
Lays - Classic
Lays - Sour Cream & Onion
Miss Vickie's Jalapeno
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ
Ruffles - Cheddar & Sour Cream
Ruffles - Classic
Desserts
*Affogato
*Chocolate Truffle
*Gelato
*Lemon Ripieno
Brownie
Cake Pop
Cannoli
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Suicide Cake
Creme Brulee
Fruit Tart
N.Y. Cheesecake
Pie - Blueberry Lemonade (Seasonal)
Pie - Cherry (Seasonal)
Pie - Key Lime
Pie - Pumpkin (Seasonal)
Tiramisu
Treat - Blondie Brownie
Treat - Rice Crispy
Chocolate Chip
Oatmeal Raisn
Pasta
*1/2 Pasta Order
*Full Pasta Dinner
Select any Pasta and any Sauce. Dinner size is served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Bread
Chicken Bowtie Pasta
Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, and Onions in a Creamy Wine Sauce served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread
Chicken Parmesan
Dinner Size only - Chicken parmesan with Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese served over Spaghetti, Ziti or Bowtie includes a Mixed Greens Salad and Bread
MEAT Lasagna
Served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread
VEGGIE Lasagna
Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Carrots, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese served with Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread
Meatloaf
Generous serving of our homemade Meatloaf smothered in Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread
Ravioli
Cheese, Chicken or Beef Ravioli with Marinara Sauce and served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread
Ravioli LOBSTER
Tortellini
Dinner Size - Cheese Tortellini with Marinara or Homemade Pesto Sauce and served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread
Pita Pizza
Salads & Soups
Antipasto
Mixed Greens, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Oil & Vinegar and Pepperoncini
Asparagus
Garlic, Lemon and Olive Oil
Bowtie Pasta Salad
Gorgonzola Cheese, Salami, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Basil
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar and Fresh Ground Pepper
Chipotle Pasta Salad
Cavatappi Pasta tossed in a Creamy Chiptole Sauce with Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Scallions
Greek
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives, Oregano, and Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
Italian Pasta Salad
Salami, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini and Italian Dressing
Mix Fruit
Fresh Seasonal Mix
Mixed Greens
Mesculin greens, Arugula greens, Romano Cheese
Mushroom Salad
Green Onions, Oil and Vinegar
Pesto Pasta Salad
Penne Pasta, Pesto, Red Bell Peppers and Mushrooms
Potato Salad
Rosemary, Garlic, Green Onions, Mayo and Olive Oil
Roasted Potato Salad
Rosemary, Garlic and Olive Oil
Salad Combo
Any 3 Salads and Oil Bread (Antipasta Salad is Excluded)