Main picView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian

Modica's Restaurant & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

455 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8- Smokin' Joe
8- PASTRAMI
8- French Dip

8" Cold Sandwiches

roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto, romaine, tomato, oil + vinegar

8- BLT

$8.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Club

$9.95

Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Cold Roast Beef

$11.95

8- Combo

$9.95

salami, ham and turkey with romaine lettuce, tomato + mayo

8- Cooper

$9.95

Dry Salami, Goat Cheese, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

8- East Coast Hoagie

$9.95

Ham, Capocollo, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

8- Fresh Mozzarella Veggie

$9.95

Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozarella, Pesto, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

8- Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Ham

$8.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Heart Attack Jack

$9.95

Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Italian Sub

$9.95

Ham, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

8- Peanut butter + Jelly

$6.95

8- Prosciutto

$9.95

Fresh Mozarella, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

8- Salami

$8.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

8- The Rabbit

$12.95

8- Tuna

$8.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Turkey

$8.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Veggie

$9.95

16" Cold Sandwiches

16 - Combo

$17.95

salami, ham + turkey with romaine, tomato + mayo

16 - Veggie

$17.95

roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto, romaine, tomato, oil + vinegar

16- BLT

$16.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Club

$17.95

Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Cold Roast Beef

$19.95

16- Cooper

$17.95

Dry Salami, Goat Cheese, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

16- East Coast Hoagie

$17.95

Ham, Capocollo, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

16- Fresh Mozzarella Veggie

$17.95

Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozarella, Pesto, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

16- Grilled Chicken

$17.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Ham

$16.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Heart Attack Jack

$17.95

Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Italian Sub

$17.95

Ham, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

16- Prosciutto

$17.95

Fresh Mozarella, Basil, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar on an Italian Roll

16- Salami

$16.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Tuna

$16.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Turkey

$16.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8" Hot Sandwiches

8- PASTRAMI

$12.95

Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll

8- Big Mama's Meatloaf

$10.95

Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll

8- Chicken Parmesan

$10.95

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll

8- French Dip

$10.95

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese and Ajus Dip on an Italian Roll

8- Ham & Swiss Pannini

$10.95

8- Hot Roast Beef

$11.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

8- Sausage

$10.95

Spicy Italian Sausage and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll

8- Linden

$10.95

Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Romaine Lettuce on an Italian Roll

8- Meatball

$10.95

World Famous Meatballs and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll

8- Pepperoni & Cheese

$9.95

Just Like a Pizza Stick! Italian roll, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese and Pepperoni

8- Sloppy Moe

$10.95

Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese on an Italian Roll

8- Smokin' Joe

$10.95

Pastrami, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll

Gyro

$9.95

Lamb andBeef Gyro, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions served on Pita

16" Hot Sandwiches

16- PASTRAMI

$19.95

Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll

16- Big Mama's Meatloaf

$18.95

Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll

16- Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll

16- French Dip

$18.95

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese and Ajus Dip on an Italian Roll

16- Hot Roast Beef

$19.95

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on an Italian Roll

16- Sausage

$18.95

Spicy Italian Sausage and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll

16- Linden

$18.95

Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Romaine Lettuce on an Italian Roll

16- Meatball

$18.95

World Famous Meatballs and Marinara Sauce on an Italian Roll

16- Pepperoni & Cheese

$17.95

Just Like a Pizza Stick! Italian roll, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese and Pepperoni

16- Sloppy Moe

$18.95

Ground Beef, Marinara Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese on an Italian Roll

16- Smokin' Joe

$18.95

Pastrami, Jalapenos, Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese on an Italian Roll

Daily SPECIALS

Mon - Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Mon - Ziti + Meatballs

$12.99

Tues - East Coast Hoagie

$11.99

Tues - Spaghetti + Meat Sauce

$12.99

Wed- Heart Attack Jack

$11.99

Wed- Chicken Bowtie

$12.99

Thurs - Italian Sub

$11.99

Thurs - Ziti + Meatballs

$12.99

Fri - Cooper

$11.99

Fri - Beef Ravioli

$12.99

Sat - Hot Ham + Cheese Panini

$11.99

Sat - Spaghetti + Sausage Dinner

$12.99

St Patricks Day Special

$11.99

Bread

8" Garlic Bread

$2.95

8" Oil Bread

$1.95

8" Pesto Bread

$3.25

8" Provolone Cheese & Garlic Bread

$3.50

8" Provolone Cheese Bread

$3.25

Plain 8" Italian Roll

$1.50

Plain 8" Multigrain Roll

$1.50

Chips

Cheetos - Hot

$1.75

Cheetos - Reg

$1.75

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$1.75

Doritos -Nacho

$1.75

Fritos

$1.75

Lays - Baked

$1.75

Lays - Barbecue

$1.75

Lays - Classic

$1.75

Lays - Sour Cream & Onion

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.75Out of stock

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$1.75

Ruffles - Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.75

Ruffles - Classic

$1.75

Desserts

*Affogato

$6.95

*Chocolate Truffle

$5.95

*Gelato

$3.95

*Lemon Ripieno

$5.95

Brownie

$3.95

Cake Pop

$2.50

Cannoli

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Suicide Cake

$6.95

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Fruit Tart

$6.95

N.Y. Cheesecake

$6.95

Pie - Blueberry Lemonade (Seasonal)

$6.95

Pie - Cherry (Seasonal)

$6.95

Pie - Key Lime

$6.95

Pie - Pumpkin (Seasonal)

$6.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Treat - Blondie Brownie

$3.50

Treat - Rice Crispy

$3.50

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisn

$3.25

Pasta

*1/2 Pasta Order

$7.95

*Full Pasta Dinner

$14.95

Select any Pasta and any Sauce. Dinner size is served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Bread

Chicken Bowtie Pasta

$15.95

Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, and Onions in a Creamy Wine Sauce served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Dinner Size only - Chicken parmesan with Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese served over Spaghetti, Ziti or Bowtie includes a Mixed Greens Salad and Bread

MEAT Lasagna

$15.95

Served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread

VEGGIE Lasagna

$15.95

Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Carrots, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese served with Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread

Meatloaf

$15.95

Generous serving of our homemade Meatloaf smothered in Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread

Ravioli

$15.95

Cheese, Chicken or Beef Ravioli with Marinara Sauce and served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread

Ravioli LOBSTER

$17.95

Tortellini

$15.95

Dinner Size - Cheese Tortellini with Marinara or Homemade Pesto Sauce and served with a Mixed Greens Salad and Garlic Bread

Pita Pizza

Pita Pizza Cheese

$12.95

Pita Pizza Pepperoni & Cheese

$14.95

Pita Pizza Pepperoni. Sausage & Cheese

$14.95

Pita Pizza Pesto & Grilled Chicken w/ Goat cheese

$14.95

Salads & Soups

Antipasto

$6.95+

Mixed Greens, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Oil & Vinegar and Pepperoncini

Asparagus

$6.95

Garlic, Lemon and Olive Oil

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$6.95

Gorgonzola Cheese, Salami, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Basil

Caprese

$6.95+

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar and Fresh Ground Pepper

Chipotle Pasta Salad

$6.95

Cavatappi Pasta tossed in a Creamy Chiptole Sauce with Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Scallions

Greek

$6.95+

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives, Oregano, and Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Italian Pasta Salad

$6.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini and Italian Dressing

Mix Fruit

$6.95

Fresh Seasonal Mix

Mixed Greens

$5.95+

Mesculin greens, Arugula greens, Romano Cheese

Mushroom Salad

$6.95

Green Onions, Oil and Vinegar

Pesto Pasta Salad

$6.95

Penne Pasta, Pesto, Red Bell Peppers and Mushrooms

Potato Salad

$6.95

Rosemary, Garlic, Green Onions, Mayo and Olive Oil

Roasted Potato Salad

$6.95

Rosemary, Garlic and Olive Oil

Salad Combo

$11.95

Any 3 Salads and Oil Bread (Antipasta Salad is Excluded)

Wedge Salad

$9.95

SOUP

$7.99+

Sides

*Side Bacon (3 pc)

$3.75

*Side Chicken Bowtie Creamy Sauce

$3.00

*Side Chicken Parm (1 pc)

$1.95

*Side Grilled Chicken

$3.00

*Side Gyro

$3.25

*Side Italian Sausage

$1.95

*Side Marinara

$1.75

*Side Meatball

$1.95