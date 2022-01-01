A map showing the location of Modis Breck 113 S. Main St.View gallery
Specials

Bus Tub

Duck Wings

$18.00

Ice

Roll Ups

Smoked Filet

$42.00

Clams And Mussels

$27.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Crackers

$2.00

Side Fingerlings

$5.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Smashers

$5.00

Side Broc

$4.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Risotto

$7.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Brie

$3.00

Jalp Fig Reduction

$3.00

Peppercorn

$3.00

Ponzu

$3.00

Mustard Vinaigrette

$3.00

BBQ

$3.00

Sweet Chili Aioli

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$3.00

Blackberry Jam

$3.00

Raspberry Reduction

$3.00

Happy Hour

Brussel

$8.00

Taco

$14.00

House Chips

$10.00

Steak Frites

$22.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

RootBeer

$3.00

Powerade/Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

San Peligrino

$10.00

Voss Still

$10.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

Cranberry

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Kids Cranberry

$4.00

Kids Pineapple

$4.00

Mocktails

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Cherry Ging Limeade

$7.00

Not A Groni

$12.00

Mocktail Special

$10.00

Employee Redbull

$3.00

Faux Jito

$13.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee Press

$8.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$7.00

DBL Espresso

$8.00

Coffee Americano

$6.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Beer

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Hanalei IPA

$7.00

Pumking Ipa

$9.00

Bomber Mtn Amber Ale

$6.00

Stella Artois Lager

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

POG Cider

$7.00

Peach Mango Cider

$7.00

Smoj Seltzer

$8.00

N/A Budweiser

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut Elyx

$17.00

Bear Creek Vodka

$10.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$13.00

Breckenridge Vodka

$11.00Out of stock

Breckenridge Espresso

$10.00Out of stock

Chopin

$12.00

Crystal Head Aurora

$16.00

New Amsterdam

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$11.00

Wheatley

$10.00Out of stock

Woody Creek

$12.00Out of stock

Gin

4 Pillars Bloody

$13.00Out of stock

4 Pillars Olive Leaf

$15.00

4 Pillars Rare Dry

$15.00

Aviation GIN!

$11.00

Bols Genever

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Boulder Gin

$12.00Out of stock

Boulder Ginsky

$12.00

Breck Gin

$9.00

Damn Good Gin

$8.00Out of stock

Golden moon Gin

$10.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$12.00Out of stock

Ki No Bi

$20.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

New Alchemy Arborist

$14.00

New Alchemy Fleurette

$14.00

New Alchemy Fylleangst

$14.00

Nolets

$12.00

Plymouth

$12.00Out of stock

Ransom Old Tom

$11.00

Riegers Gin

$12.00

St George Botanivore

$10.00

The Botonist

$12.00

Tinkermans 4.2 Citrus

$12.00

TInkermans 6.3 Sweet Spice

$12.00

Tinkermans 7.4 Curiously Bright

$12.00

Wenneker Elderflower Gin

$15.00

Wood Creek

$11.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Ayate

$25.00

Banhez Cuishe

$20.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$10.00

Banhez Tobala

$25.00Out of stock

Casa Amigos Anejo

$30.00

Casa Amigos Blanca

$20.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$22.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$25.00Out of stock

Cascahuin Blanco

$11.00

Cascahuin Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azule Mezcal Durango

$75.00

Clase Azul Plata

$32.00

Clase Azule Anejo

$140.00

Clase Azule Mezcal Guerrero

$85.00

Clase Azule Repposado

$38.00Out of stock

Clase Azule Ultra Anejo

$400.00

Corazon Anejo Sazerac rye

$20.00

Corazon George T Stagg

$20.00

El Jimador Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Sauza Blanco Well

$10.00

Cuentacuentos Mezcal

$21.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$25.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Crema

$10.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$19.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Santo Domingo

$19.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos

$15.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Wild Mountain Tobola

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Dulce Vida 420 Organic

$10.00

Dulce Vida Lonestar

$10.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Family Reserva

$52.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

$7.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$15.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$15.00

San Dimas Mezcal

$13.00

Rum

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$10.00

Calypso Spiced

$7.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Cihuatan Nahual

$15.00

Cihuatan Nikte

$20.00

Goslings

$10.00

Havana Club 7

$45.00Out of stock

Mocambo 20yr

$35.00

Montanya Oro

$12.00Out of stock

Montanya Platino

$10.00Out of stock

Mt Gay

$10.00Out of stock

Myerrs

$10.00

Novo Fogo

$12.00Out of stock

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$13.00

Serralles Don Q Anejo

$14.00

Whiskey

1792

$16.00Out of stock

291 Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey

$35.00

291 Single Barrel Bourbon

$35.00

291 Single Barrel Whiskey

$35.00

291 Small Batch Rye

$19.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Bardstown Discovery

$30.00

Bardstown Fusion

$20.00

Bardstown The Prisoner

$50.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bear Creek Whiskey

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00Out of stock

Blantons

$40.00

Blantons Straight from the Barrel

$110.00

Bookers "Little Book"

$95.00Out of stock

Breck Bourbon

$13.00

Breckenridge Dark Arts

$70.00

Breckenridge High Proof

$14.00Out of stock

Breckenridge Madeira Cask

$18.00

Breckenridge Port Finish

$16.00

Breckenridge PX cask

$17.00

Breckenridge Rum Cask

$18.00

Breckenridge Spiced

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00Out of stock

Dickel 8

$12.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$65.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$25.00

Eagle Rare

$19.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Elmer T lee

$45.00Out of stock

George Dickel #8

$11.00

George Dickel Bonded

$15.00

George Dickel Rye

$11.00Out of stock

George T Stagg Uncut Barrel

$75.00

High West American Prairie

$14.00

High West Bourye

$26.00

High West Double Rye

$19.00Out of stock

High West Rendezvous Rye

$17.00Out of stock

Hudson Manhatten Rye

$17.00

Hudson Single

$19.00

J. Rieger Monogram

$35.00

Jeffersons Grand

$35.00

Jeffersons Oceans

$32.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$9.00Out of stock

Johnny Drum

$14.00

Knob Creek

$15.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Laws 4 grain

$17.00

Laws 6yr 4 Grain Bonded

$28.00Out of stock

Laws 6yr San Louis Rye

$28.00

Laws Cognac 4 Grain

$28.00

Laws San Louis Rye

$17.00

Leopold Bros Maryland Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Leopold Bros Small Batch

$12.00

Makers

$12.00Out of stock

Makers 46

$15.00Out of stock

Michters Sour Mash

$14.00Out of stock

Old Elk

$15.00

Old Overholdt

$9.00

Orphan Barrel Barterhouse 20yr

$35.00

Orphan Barrel Forged Oak 15yr

$30.00

Orphan Barrel Gifted Horse

$80.00

Orphan Barrel Lost Prophet

$30.00

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 20yr

$25.00

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 21yr

$30.00

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 22yr

$45.00

Orphan Barrel Whoop 8 Holler 28yr

$55.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12

$85.00

Pappy Van Winkle 13 Rye

$90.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15

$115.00Out of stock

Pappy Van Winkle 20

$140.00Out of stock

Pappy Van Winkle 23

$185.00

Pappy ‘Old Rip’ Van Winkle 10 yr

$70.00

Peach Street

$12.00

Pikesville Rye

$18.00

Riegers

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Savage & Cooke Lip Service

$14.00Out of stock

Savage & Cooke 2nd Glance

$16.00

Savage & Cooke Burning Chair

$18.00

Sazerac 18yr Rye

$155.00

Sazerac Rye

$18.00

St George Single Malt

$40.00

Stagg Jr.

$35.00

State 38

$11.00

Thomas Handy Sazerac

$60.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$19.00

Weller 12

$35.00Out of stock

Weller Antique

$35.00Out of stock

Weller CYPB

$85.00Out of stock

Weller Full Proof

$45.00Out of stock

Weller Reserve

$14.00

Weller Single Barrell

$50.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig "Piggy Back" Rye

$17.00

Whistle Pig 10yr rye

$28.00

Whistle Pig 12yr Rye

$50.00

Whistle Pig 15yr Rye

$65.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog 12yr

$200.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog Black Prince 14yr

$250.00Out of stock

William Larue Weller

$85.00Out of stock

Woodford

$12.00Out of stock

Woodford Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Woodinville Bourbon

$18.00

Woodinville Rye

$18.00

Woody Creek

$14.00

Wyoming Whiskey Outryder

Japanese Whiskey

963 8yr

$150.00

Akashi

$30.00

Akashi Single Malt

$70.00

Bainbridge Yama Mizunara

$190.00

Fukano

$60.00

Hakashu 18

$85.00

Hakashu Distiller Reserve

$90.00

Hakushu 12

$40.00

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Iwai Cosmo

$45.00

Iwai Komagatake Single Malt

$90.00

Iwai Mars

$22.00

Iwai Tradition Mars

$33.00

Iwai Tradition Wine Cask

$31.00

Nikka 17yr

$47.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$100.00

The Chita

$130.00

The Matsui

$75.00

Togouchi

$135.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$65.00

Yamazaki 18yr

$200.00

Yamazaki Sherry Cask

$220.00

Scotch

Amrut

$18.00

Auchentoshan 12yr

$20.00

Auchentoshan 18yr

$35.00

Auchentoshan 3 wood

$25.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$15.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Glendfiddich 12yr

$15.00

Glendronach Allardice 18yr

$35.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$40.00

Glenlivet 21

$101.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$22.00

Lagavulin Distillers

$35.00

Laphroig 10

$14.00

Macallan #6

$400.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Macallan 15

$37.00Out of stock

Macallan 18yr Sherry Cask

$47.00Out of stock

Macallan 25

$350.00

Macallan Ed #1

$200.00

Macallan Ed #2

$42.00

Macallan Ed #3

$42.00

Macallan Ed #4

$47.00

Macallan Ed #5

$55.00

Macallan Ed #6

$55.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$75.00

Oban 14

$22.00

Oban Distilers Double Aged

$18.00

Talisker 10

$18.00

Talisker Distiller's

$26.00

Cognac/Amaro/Port

1986 Armagnac

$10.00

Aalborg Akvavit

$7.00

Amaro Lucano

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Amaro Sibilla

$12.00

Amaro Tosolini

$10.00

Amaro Vallet

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00Out of stock

Cardamaro

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fonseca Bin #27

$12.00

Louis 13 (1oz)

$200.00

Louis X111 ( .5 oz)

$100.00

Lucano Anniversario

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Taylor 10

$12.00

Taylor 20

$16.00

Zucca Amaro

$8.00

Cordials, Apertifs, Digestifs

Ancho Chili Reyes

$9.00

Ancho Poblano Verde

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Barsol Pisco

$9.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Branca Menta

$8.00

Calvados

$12.00

Campari

$9.00

Cappelletti

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Damn Good Absinthe

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Lillet

$9.00

Lucano Anniversario

$10.00

Margerum

$12.00

Old Duff Genever

$25.00

Paul Mason Brandy

$9.00

Pimms #1

$10.00

Romana Sambuca Black

$10.00

Romana Sambuca Clasico

$10.00

St George Nola Coffee

$9.00

ST George Pear Brandy

$10.00

St Germain

$10.00

V.E.P Green Chart

$65.00

RED BTG

(BOTTLE) Flaco Chianti

$60.00Out of stock

(BOTTLE) Nexo Rioja Tempranillo

$52.00Out of stock

(BOTTLE) Annabelle Merlot

$52.00Out of stock

(Bottle) Bouchard Pinot Noir

$65.00Out of stock

(Bottle) JM CHINON

$80.00Out of stock

(Bottle) Silver Peak Zin

$64.00Out of stock

(Bottle) Cueva Malbec

$64.00Out of stock

(Bottle) The Offering

$72.00Out of stock

(Bottle) Greg Norman Cab

$60.00Out of stock

Glass Trapiche Malbec

$14.00

Glass Annabella Merlot

$13.00

Glass The Calling Pinot Noir

$14.00

Glass Davinci Chianti

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Flaco Tempranillo

$13.00

Glass Frontera Cab

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Greg Norman Cab

$22.00

Glass Silver Peak Zin

$16.00Out of stock

Glass Pessimist Red Blend

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Forth "All Boys" Cab

$85.00Out of stock

Hedges Family Cab

$118.00

Stags Leap Cab

$145.00Out of stock

Arrowwood Cab

$225.00

Doubleback Cab

$250.00

Money Road Ranch Cab

$256.00

David Arthur Elevation Cab

$295.00

Mercury Head Cab

$310.00

Bell Clone 6 Cab

$390.00

Macauley Reserve Cab

$465.00

Macauley Beckstoffer Cab

$710.00

Lokaya Cab

$840.00

Pinot Noir

DuMOL Wester Reach PN

$175.00

Copan Kiser 'En Haut' PN

$225.00

FiddleHead Cellars, Lollazpalooza PN

$245.00

Syrah/Shiraz

Copain Hawks Butte

$105.00

Radio coteau

$120.00

Delectus PS

$246.00

American Varietals

Groundwork Counoise

$60.00

Matanzas Creek Merlot

$65.00

Fable Charbono

$71.00

Kenneth Volk Negrette

$95.00

Broc Carignan

$105.00

(2010) Limerick Lane Zinfandel

$119.00

Epoch Estates Tempranillo

$195.00

American Blends

If you see Kay (375ml Can)

$14.00

Harvey And Hariet

$75.00

Spann "The Classic Four" Blend

$87.00

Limerick Red Blend

$120.00

Mad Hatter

$128.00

Aprile blend

$146.00

Orin Swift 'Machete'

$163.00

Benziger Tribute Blend

$175.00

Col Solare Red Blend

$183.00

G.B. Crane 'El Coco' Red Blend

$195.00

21 Grams 2010

$265.00

Keenan Mernet Reserve Red Blend

$285.00

Mockingbird Blend

$498.00

Old World

(2011) Dr Heidemans-Bergweiller

$74.00

(2018) Pierre Dumontet Fleur de Roc Bordeaux

$76.00Out of stock

(2019) La Verene Traadition Chinon

$76.00

(2019) Domaine Du Pre, Sancerre Rioje

$98.00

(2011) Tenute Del Cabreo

$155.00

(2009) Nvmanthia, Tinta de Toro, Spain

$178.00

(2017) Domaine Charvin, Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$179.00Out of stock

(2011) Quinta Do Crasto, Douro, Reserva, Portugal

$182.00

(2004) La Rioja Alta S.A., Gran Reserva 904, Spain

$190.00

(2004) Chateau Musar Gaston Hochar

$197.00Out of stock

(2011) Chateau d'Issan Grand Cru, Margaux

$199.00Out of stock

(2004) Sella & Mosca Marchese

$203.00Out of stock

(2018) Domaine Raymond Chateauneuf Du Pape

$205.00Out of stock

(1995) Chateau Musar Gaston Hochar

$309.00Out of stock

(2019) Emera, Qu.ALE Rosso Salento

$62.00

WHITE BTG

Glass French Chard

$13.00

Glass Brut Rosé

$13.00

Glass Cuvee Clemence Blanc

$11.00

Glass Giorgio Z, PG

$12.00

Glass Marine Dubard Sauv Blanc

$13.00Out of stock

Acacia Chardonnay

$13.00Out of stock

Glass Peter Franus, Albarino

$16.00

Glass Prosecco

$13.00Out of stock

Glass Tatoo Girl Rose

$13.00

Glass VS Riesling

$11.00Out of stock

Glass Kono, Sauv Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Glass L' Orangerie

$20.00

BTL Kono Sauv Blanc

$48.00

BTL Cuvee Clemence

$54.00

BTL Giorgio Z Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL VS Riesling

$44.00

BTL Marine Dubard Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BTL French Chard

$60.00

BTL Peter Franus Albarino

$64.00

BTL Prosecco

$52.00

BTL Tatoo Girl Rose

$52.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chard

$52.00Out of stock

BTL L' Orangerie

$80.00

BTL Merotto Rose Brut

$52.00

Chardonnay

Calera (375ml)

$30.00

Cuvee Clemence

$50.00

Domaine Eden

$60.00

Cabreo La Pietra

$71.00

Orin Swift Mannequin

$98.00

Eric Demuth Chard

$100.00

Stony Hill Chard

$102.00

Summers reserve chard

$102.00

Tenute 'La Pietra'

$106.00

Foley Chard

$108.00

Domain Serene Chard Evenstad res

$110.00

Evening Land Chard

$114.00

David Arthur Chard

$126.00

Hartford Court,Stone Cote Vineyard Chard

$136.00

Blends

Airlie 7

$38.00

Spann Yin Yang

$44.00

PWC Blindfold

$51.00

Chateau Musar Jeune

$61.00

Fontana Candida 'Luna Mater'

$97.00

Riesling/Gewurz/Moscato

Stonewood Moscato

$30.00

Buried Cane Ries

$41.00

Essence Riesling

$42.00

Thomas Fogarty Gewurtz

$50.00

Markus Molitor ries

$43.00

Dr Heidmanns Ries

$54.00

Stony Hill Ries

$60.00

High Def Reis

$62.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Salvestrin SB

$68.00

Badgerhound

$65.00

Rose

Quivira rose

$57.00

LVE Rose

$65.00

Colin-Morey Rose

$95.00

Worldy Whites

Calera, Mt Harlan 375

$36.00

Castelo Do Papa Godello

$41.00

Pares 'Calcari' Xarel-lo

$47.00

Benaza Godello

$53.00

Kenneth Volk Verdelho

$64.00

Bodegas A Coroa Godello

$66.00

Cuentista Blanc Tempranillo

$75.00

Andrew Rich Roussanne

$134.00

Bubbles

Raventos Blanc de Blanc

$40.00

Castellroig Sabate Brut

$42.00

Angels Cowboys Brut Rose

$48.00

Nicolas Maillart ‘Platine’ Champagne (375ml)

$50.00Out of stock

Nicolas Maillart Brut Rose

$56.00

Waris Hubert Chardonnay Champ

$80.00

Nicolas Mailart 'Platine' Champange

$92.00

Domaine Carneros La Reve

$124.00

Michel Mailliard Mont Vergon Champagne

$136.00

Collet Brut Champagne (1.5L)

$260.00

Perrier Jouet Fluer

$300.00

Tatting Comtes Champagne Blanc

$310.00

Large Format

Papillon 1.5

$426.00

Mercury Head 1.5

$620.00

Twoomey 1.5

$252.00

WINTER COCKTAILS

$16 Drink Special

$16.00

124 Conch Street

$20.00

Acapulco

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00Out of stock

B-Line

$15.00Out of stock

Bad Larry

$15.00

Bee’s Knees

$15.00

Bijou

$16.00

Birds Arent Real

$16.00

Cheddi Papi

$16.00

Closing Argument

$18.00Out of stock

Corpse Reviver #2

$16.00

Corpse Reviver 113

$18.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Dark N Stormy

$16.00

Day Man

$18.00

Dhalia

$16.00

Disagreement

$16.00

Dr Pyms Cup

$16.00Out of stock

Eat A Peach

$16.00

El Diablo

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

Hemingway

$16.00Out of stock

Implication

$16.00

Jalepeno Mango Marg

$16.00

JungleBird

$15.00

Key Lime Pie

$20.00

Last Word

$18.00Out of stock

Lions Tail

$15.00Out of stock

Mallrats

$16.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martinez

$15.00

Martini

$14.00

Midnight Artist

$17.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Modis SB Manhattan

$22.00

Naked and Famous

$16.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Old Fashioned Donut

$22.00Out of stock

Optimist

$17.00

Painkiller

$18.00

Paloma

$16.00

Paper Plane

$16.00Out of stock

Penicillin

$15.00

Phoenix Tears

$18.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Simple Spritz of Fate

$16.00

Snake Island Mule

$15.00

Thyme To Pull Straws

$16.00

Town Bike

$16.00

Vesper

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

Vodka Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

TASTING FLIGHT!!

WINTER AFTER DINNER DRINKS

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Hot Chocolate & Baileys

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Standing Stone Gewurtzaminer Ice Wine

$72.00

Kiona Chenin Blanc Ice Wine

$76.00

Famile Dupont Aigre Doux

$52.00

Zaca Mesa Roussanne

$84.00

Neige Premiere Ice Wine

$72.00

Sauternes Clos Dady

$58.00

Moscato D’Asti Castello del Poggio

$42.00

Port De Chocolate

$15.00

SHOTS

SHOT (Lousiana Purchase)

$10.00

SHOT (B-Line)

$10.00

SHOT (Vieux Carre)

$10.00

Diablo SHOT!!!

$10.00

Car La Bamba's

$17.00

Shot Special

$10.00

REDS

Requiem (cab)

$50.00

Joseph Swan (pn)

$95.00

Sobon Estate (zin)

$42.00

Peter Fansus (merlot)

$91.00

Aprile (blend)

$146.00

Chateau Labat (france)

$72.00

Ardevol (spain)

$76.00

WHITES

Frank Family (chard)

$72.00

Airlie 7 (blend)

$38.00

Kenneth Volk

$52.00

ROSE

Quivera

$57.00

Kids menu

Kids Salad

$6.00

Fruit bowl

$6.00

Dino Nugs

$10.00

Kids Steak

$14.00

Kids Chicken

$14.00

Kids Shrimp

$15.00

Kids Ice cream

$3.00

Corn Dog Plate

$10.00

Kids Ramen

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
