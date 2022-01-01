- Home
Caterers
Modis Breck 113 S. Main St.
No reviews yet
113 S. Main St.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO 80424
Order Again
Sides
Extra Sauce
Soda
Mocktails
Hot Drinks
Vodka
Gin
4 Pillars Bloody
$13.00Out of stock
4 Pillars Olive Leaf
$15.00
4 Pillars Rare Dry
$15.00
Aviation GIN!
$11.00
Bols Genever
$12.00
Bombay Saphire
$12.00
Boulder Gin
$12.00Out of stock
Boulder Ginsky
$12.00
Breck Gin
$9.00
Damn Good Gin
$8.00Out of stock
Golden moon Gin
$10.00Out of stock
Hendricks
$12.00Out of stock
Ki No Bi
$20.00
Monkey 47
$17.00
New Alchemy Arborist
$14.00
New Alchemy Fleurette
$14.00
New Alchemy Fylleangst
$14.00
Nolets
$12.00
Plymouth
$12.00Out of stock
Ransom Old Tom
$11.00
Riegers Gin
$12.00
St George Botanivore
$10.00
The Botonist
$12.00
Tinkermans 4.2 Citrus
$12.00
TInkermans 6.3 Sweet Spice
$12.00
Tinkermans 7.4 Curiously Bright
$12.00
Wenneker Elderflower Gin
$15.00
Wood Creek
$11.00
Tequila/Mezcal
Ayate
$25.00
Banhez Cuishe
$20.00
Monte Alban Mezcal
$10.00
Banhez Tobala
$25.00Out of stock
Casa Amigos Anejo
$30.00
Casa Amigos Blanca
$20.00
Casa Amigos Mezcal
$22.00
Casa Amigos Reposado
$25.00Out of stock
Cascahuin Blanco
$11.00
Cascahuin Reposado
$15.00
Clase Azule Mezcal Durango
$75.00
Clase Azul Plata
$32.00
Clase Azule Anejo
$140.00
Clase Azule Mezcal Guerrero
$85.00
Clase Azule Repposado
$38.00Out of stock
Clase Azule Ultra Anejo
$400.00
Corazon Anejo Sazerac rye
$20.00
Corazon George T Stagg
$20.00
El Jimador Reposado
$10.00
Corralejo Anejo
$14.00
Corralejo Blanco
$10.00Out of stock
Corralejo Reposado
$12.00
Sauza Blanco Well
$10.00
Cuentacuentos Mezcal
$21.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa
$25.00Out of stock
Del Maguey Crema
$10.00
Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio
$19.00Out of stock
Del Maguey Santo Domingo
$19.00
Del Maguey Vida
$10.00Out of stock
Del Maguey Vida de Muertos
$15.00Out of stock
Del Maguey Wild Mountain Tobola
$35.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo
$20.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00Out of stock
Don Julio Reposado
$17.00
Dulce Vida 420 Organic
$10.00
Dulce Vida Lonestar
$10.00
Hornitos Black Barrel
$11.00
Jose Cuervo Family Reserva
$52.00Out of stock
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado
$7.00
Mezcal Vago Elote
$15.00
Mezcal Vago Espadin
$15.00
San Dimas Mezcal
$13.00
Rum
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
$10.00
Calypso Spiced
$7.00
Bacardi
$12.00
Cihuatan Nahual
$15.00
Cihuatan Nikte
$20.00
Goslings
$10.00
Havana Club 7
$45.00Out of stock
Mocambo 20yr
$35.00
Montanya Oro
$12.00Out of stock
Montanya Platino
$10.00Out of stock
Mt Gay
$10.00Out of stock
Myerrs
$10.00
Novo Fogo
$12.00Out of stock
Ron Zacapa 23yr
$13.00
Serralles Don Q Anejo
$14.00
Whiskey
1792
$16.00Out of stock
291 Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey
$35.00
291 Single Barrel Bourbon
$35.00
291 Single Barrel Whiskey
$35.00
291 Small Batch Rye
$19.00
Angels Envy
$18.00
Bardstown Discovery
$30.00
Bardstown Fusion
$20.00
Bardstown The Prisoner
$50.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Bear Creek Whiskey
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00Out of stock
Blantons
$40.00
Blantons Straight from the Barrel
$110.00
Bookers "Little Book"
$95.00Out of stock
Breck Bourbon
$13.00
Breckenridge Dark Arts
$70.00
Breckenridge High Proof
$14.00Out of stock
Breckenridge Madeira Cask
$18.00
Breckenridge Port Finish
$16.00
Breckenridge PX cask
$17.00
Breckenridge Rum Cask
$18.00
Breckenridge Spiced
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00Out of stock
Dickel 8
$12.00
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
$65.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$25.00
Eagle Rare
$19.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig
$17.00
Elmer T lee
$45.00Out of stock
George Dickel #8
$11.00
George Dickel Bonded
$15.00
George Dickel Rye
$11.00Out of stock
George T Stagg Uncut Barrel
$75.00
High West American Prairie
$14.00
High West Bourye
$26.00
High West Double Rye
$19.00Out of stock
High West Rendezvous Rye
$17.00Out of stock
Hudson Manhatten Rye
$17.00
Hudson Single
$19.00
J. Rieger Monogram
$35.00
Jeffersons Grand
$35.00
Jeffersons Oceans
$32.00Out of stock
Jim Beam
$9.00Out of stock
Johnny Drum
$14.00
Knob Creek
$15.00Out of stock
Knob Creek Rye
$15.00Out of stock
Laws 4 grain
$17.00
Laws 6yr 4 Grain Bonded
$28.00Out of stock
Laws 6yr San Louis Rye
$28.00
Laws Cognac 4 Grain
$28.00
Laws San Louis Rye
$17.00
Leopold Bros Maryland Rye
$12.00Out of stock
Leopold Bros Small Batch
$12.00
Makers
$12.00Out of stock
Makers 46
$15.00Out of stock
Michters Sour Mash
$14.00Out of stock
Old Elk
$15.00
Old Overholdt
$9.00
Orphan Barrel Barterhouse 20yr
$35.00
Orphan Barrel Forged Oak 15yr
$30.00
Orphan Barrel Gifted Horse
$80.00
Orphan Barrel Lost Prophet
$30.00
Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 20yr
$25.00
Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 21yr
$30.00
Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 22yr
$45.00
Orphan Barrel Whoop 8 Holler 28yr
$55.00
Pappy Van Winkle 12
$85.00
Pappy Van Winkle 13 Rye
$90.00
Pappy Van Winkle 15
$115.00Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle 20
$140.00Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle 23
$185.00
Pappy ‘Old Rip’ Van Winkle 10 yr
$70.00
Peach Street
$12.00
Pikesville Rye
$18.00
Riegers
$12.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$10.00Out of stock
Savage & Cooke Lip Service
$14.00Out of stock
Savage & Cooke 2nd Glance
$16.00
Savage & Cooke Burning Chair
$18.00
Sazerac 18yr Rye
$155.00
Sazerac Rye
$18.00
St George Single Malt
$40.00
Stagg Jr.
$35.00
State 38
$11.00
Thomas Handy Sazerac
$60.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$19.00
Weller 12
$35.00Out of stock
Weller Antique
$35.00Out of stock
Weller CYPB
$85.00Out of stock
Weller Full Proof
$45.00Out of stock
Weller Reserve
$14.00
Weller Single Barrell
$50.00Out of stock
Whistle Pig "Piggy Back" Rye
$17.00
Whistle Pig 10yr rye
$28.00
Whistle Pig 12yr Rye
$50.00
Whistle Pig 15yr Rye
$65.00
Whistle Pig Boss Hog 12yr
$200.00
Whistle Pig Boss Hog Black Prince 14yr
$250.00Out of stock
William Larue Weller
$85.00Out of stock
Woodford
$12.00Out of stock
Woodford Rye
$14.00Out of stock
Woodinville Bourbon
$18.00
Woodinville Rye
$18.00
Woody Creek
$14.00
Wyoming Whiskey Outryder
Japanese Whiskey
963 8yr
$150.00
Akashi
$30.00
Akashi Single Malt
$70.00
Bainbridge Yama Mizunara
$190.00
Fukano
$60.00
Hakashu 18
$85.00
Hakashu Distiller Reserve
$90.00
Hakushu 12
$40.00
Hibiki Harmony
$20.00
Iwai Cosmo
$45.00
Iwai Komagatake Single Malt
$90.00
Iwai Mars
$22.00
Iwai Tradition Mars
$33.00
Iwai Tradition Wine Cask
$31.00
Nikka 17yr
$47.00
Nikka From the Barrel
$100.00
The Chita
$130.00
The Matsui
$75.00
Togouchi
$135.00
Yamazaki 12yr
$65.00
Yamazaki 18yr
$200.00
Yamazaki Sherry Cask
$220.00
Scotch
Amrut
$18.00
Auchentoshan 12yr
$20.00
Auchentoshan 18yr
$35.00
Auchentoshan 3 wood
$25.00
Auchentoshan American Oak
$15.00
Chivas 12
$12.00
Cutty Sark
$10.00
Glendfiddich 12yr
$15.00
Glendronach Allardice 18yr
$35.00
Glenfiddich 12
$15.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
Glenlivet 18yr
$40.00
Glenlivet 21
$101.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$12.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$22.00
Lagavulin Distillers
$35.00
Laphroig 10
$14.00
Macallan #6
$400.00
Macallan 12
$19.00
Macallan 15
$37.00Out of stock
Macallan 18yr Sherry Cask
$47.00Out of stock
Macallan 25
$350.00
Macallan Ed #1
$200.00
Macallan Ed #2
$42.00
Macallan Ed #3
$42.00
Macallan Ed #4
$47.00
Macallan Ed #5
$55.00
Macallan Ed #6
$55.00
Macallan Rare Cask
$75.00
Oban 14
$22.00
Oban Distilers Double Aged
$18.00
Talisker 10
$18.00
Talisker Distiller's
$26.00
Cognac/Amaro/Port
1986 Armagnac
$10.00
Aalborg Akvavit
$7.00
Amaro Lucano
$10.00
Amaro Montenegro
$9.00
Amaro Nonino
$14.00
Amaro Sibilla
$12.00
Amaro Tosolini
$10.00
Amaro Vallet
$10.00
Averna Amaro
$10.00Out of stock
Cardamaro
$9.00
Courvoisier VS
$10.00
Cynar
$9.00
Fonseca Bin #27
$12.00
Louis 13 (1oz)
$200.00
Louis X111 ( .5 oz)
$100.00
Lucano Anniversario
$10.00
Montenegro
$10.00
Taylor 10
$12.00
Taylor 20
$16.00
Zucca Amaro
$8.00
Cordials, Apertifs, Digestifs
Ancho Chili Reyes
$9.00
Ancho Poblano Verde
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Baileys
$9.00
Barsol Pisco
$9.00
Benedictine
$12.00
Branca Menta
$8.00
Calvados
$12.00
Campari
$9.00
Cappelletti
$8.00
Chartreuse Green
$13.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$13.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Damn Good Absinthe
$9.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$10.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Frangelico
$9.00Out of stock
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Lillet
$9.00
Lucano Anniversario
$10.00
Margerum
$12.00
Old Duff Genever
$25.00
Paul Mason Brandy
$9.00
Pimms #1
$10.00
Romana Sambuca Black
$10.00
Romana Sambuca Clasico
$10.00
St George Nola Coffee
$9.00
ST George Pear Brandy
$10.00
St Germain
$10.00
V.E.P Green Chart
$65.00
RED BTG
(BOTTLE) Flaco Chianti
$60.00Out of stock
(BOTTLE) Nexo Rioja Tempranillo
$52.00Out of stock
(BOTTLE) Annabelle Merlot
$52.00Out of stock
(Bottle) Bouchard Pinot Noir
$65.00Out of stock
(Bottle) JM CHINON
$80.00Out of stock
(Bottle) Silver Peak Zin
$64.00Out of stock
(Bottle) Cueva Malbec
$64.00Out of stock
(Bottle) The Offering
$72.00Out of stock
(Bottle) Greg Norman Cab
$60.00Out of stock
Glass Trapiche Malbec
$14.00
Glass Annabella Merlot
$13.00
Glass The Calling Pinot Noir
$14.00
Glass Davinci Chianti
$14.00Out of stock
Glass Flaco Tempranillo
$13.00
Glass Frontera Cab
$14.00Out of stock
Glass Greg Norman Cab
$22.00
Glass Silver Peak Zin
$16.00Out of stock
Glass Pessimist Red Blend
$13.00
Cabernet Sauvignon
Forth "All Boys" Cab
$85.00Out of stock
Hedges Family Cab
$118.00
Stags Leap Cab
$145.00Out of stock
Arrowwood Cab
$225.00
Doubleback Cab
$250.00
Money Road Ranch Cab
$256.00
David Arthur Elevation Cab
$295.00
Mercury Head Cab
$310.00
Bell Clone 6 Cab
$390.00
Macauley Reserve Cab
$465.00
Macauley Beckstoffer Cab
$710.00
Lokaya Cab
$840.00
Pinot Noir
American Varietals
American Blends
If you see Kay (375ml Can)
$14.00
Harvey And Hariet
$75.00
Spann "The Classic Four" Blend
$87.00
Limerick Red Blend
$120.00
Mad Hatter
$128.00
Aprile blend
$146.00
Orin Swift 'Machete'
$163.00
Benziger Tribute Blend
$175.00
Col Solare Red Blend
$183.00
G.B. Crane 'El Coco' Red Blend
$195.00
21 Grams 2010
$265.00
Keenan Mernet Reserve Red Blend
$285.00
Mockingbird Blend
$498.00
Old World
(2011) Dr Heidemans-Bergweiller
$74.00
(2018) Pierre Dumontet Fleur de Roc Bordeaux
$76.00Out of stock
(2019) La Verene Traadition Chinon
$76.00
(2019) Domaine Du Pre, Sancerre Rioje
$98.00
(2011) Tenute Del Cabreo
$155.00
(2009) Nvmanthia, Tinta de Toro, Spain
$178.00
(2017) Domaine Charvin, Chateauneuf-du-Pape
$179.00Out of stock
(2011) Quinta Do Crasto, Douro, Reserva, Portugal
$182.00
(2004) La Rioja Alta S.A., Gran Reserva 904, Spain
$190.00
(2004) Chateau Musar Gaston Hochar
$197.00Out of stock
(2011) Chateau d'Issan Grand Cru, Margaux
$199.00Out of stock
(2004) Sella & Mosca Marchese
$203.00Out of stock
(2018) Domaine Raymond Chateauneuf Du Pape
$205.00Out of stock
(1995) Chateau Musar Gaston Hochar
$309.00Out of stock
(2019) Emera, Qu.ALE Rosso Salento
$62.00
WHITE BTG
Glass French Chard
$13.00
Glass Brut Rosé
$13.00
Glass Cuvee Clemence Blanc
$11.00
Glass Giorgio Z, PG
$12.00
Glass Marine Dubard Sauv Blanc
$13.00Out of stock
Acacia Chardonnay
$13.00Out of stock
Glass Peter Franus, Albarino
$16.00
Glass Prosecco
$13.00Out of stock
Glass Tatoo Girl Rose
$13.00
Glass VS Riesling
$11.00Out of stock
Glass Kono, Sauv Blanc
$12.00Out of stock
Glass L' Orangerie
$20.00
BTL Kono Sauv Blanc
$48.00
BTL Cuvee Clemence
$54.00
BTL Giorgio Z Pinot Grigio
$48.00
BTL VS Riesling
$44.00
BTL Marine Dubard Sauv Blanc
$52.00
BTL French Chard
$60.00
BTL Peter Franus Albarino
$64.00
BTL Prosecco
$52.00
BTL Tatoo Girl Rose
$52.00
BTL Mer Soleil Chard
$52.00Out of stock
BTL L' Orangerie
$80.00
BTL Merotto Rose Brut
$52.00
Chardonnay
Calera (375ml)
$30.00
Cuvee Clemence
$50.00
Domaine Eden
$60.00
Cabreo La Pietra
$71.00
Orin Swift Mannequin
$98.00
Eric Demuth Chard
$100.00
Stony Hill Chard
$102.00
Summers reserve chard
$102.00
Tenute 'La Pietra'
$106.00
Foley Chard
$108.00
Domain Serene Chard Evenstad res
$110.00
Evening Land Chard
$114.00
David Arthur Chard
$126.00
Hartford Court,Stone Cote Vineyard Chard
$136.00
Blends
Riesling/Gewurz/Moscato
Sauvignon Blanc
Worldy Whites
Bubbles
Raventos Blanc de Blanc
$40.00
Castellroig Sabate Brut
$42.00
Angels Cowboys Brut Rose
$48.00
Nicolas Maillart ‘Platine’ Champagne (375ml)
$50.00Out of stock
Nicolas Maillart Brut Rose
$56.00
Waris Hubert Chardonnay Champ
$80.00
Nicolas Mailart 'Platine' Champange
$92.00
Domaine Carneros La Reve
$124.00
Michel Mailliard Mont Vergon Champagne
$136.00
Collet Brut Champagne (1.5L)
$260.00
Perrier Jouet Fluer
$300.00
Tatting Comtes Champagne Blanc
$310.00
WINTER COCKTAILS
$16 Drink Special
$16.00
124 Conch Street
$20.00
Acapulco
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Aviation
$15.00Out of stock
B-Line
$15.00Out of stock
Bad Larry
$15.00
Bee’s Knees
$15.00
Bijou
$16.00
Birds Arent Real
$16.00
Cheddi Papi
$16.00
Closing Argument
$18.00Out of stock
Corpse Reviver #2
$16.00
Corpse Reviver 113
$18.00
Cosmo
$15.00
Dark N Stormy
$16.00
Day Man
$18.00
Dhalia
$16.00
Disagreement
$16.00
Dr Pyms Cup
$16.00Out of stock
Eat A Peach
$16.00
El Diablo
$15.00
French 75
$14.00
Hemingway
$16.00Out of stock
Implication
$16.00
Jalepeno Mango Marg
$16.00
JungleBird
$15.00
Key Lime Pie
$20.00
Last Word
$18.00Out of stock
Lions Tail
$15.00Out of stock
Mallrats
$16.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Margarita
$14.00
Martinez
$15.00
Martini
$14.00
Midnight Artist
$17.00
Mimosa
$15.00
Mint Julep
$16.00
Modis SB Manhattan
$22.00
Naked and Famous
$16.00
Negroni
$15.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Old Fashioned Donut
$22.00Out of stock
Optimist
$17.00
Painkiller
$18.00
Paloma
$16.00
Paper Plane
$16.00Out of stock
Penicillin
$15.00
Phoenix Tears
$18.00
Sazerac
$15.00
Sidecar
$15.00
Simple Spritz of Fate
$16.00
Snake Island Mule
$15.00
Thyme To Pull Straws
$16.00
Town Bike
$16.00
Vesper
$15.00
Vieux Carre
$18.00
Vodka Smash
$15.00
Whiskey Sour
$15.00
TASTING FLIGHT!!
WINTER AFTER DINNER DRINKS
Espresso Martini
$18.00
Hot Chocolate & Baileys
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$16.00
Standing Stone Gewurtzaminer Ice Wine
$72.00
Kiona Chenin Blanc Ice Wine
$76.00
Famile Dupont Aigre Doux
$52.00
Zaca Mesa Roussanne
$84.00
Neige Premiere Ice Wine
$72.00
Sauternes Clos Dady
$58.00
Moscato D’Asti Castello del Poggio
$42.00
Port De Chocolate
$15.00
SHOTS
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
113 S. Main St., BRECKENRIDGE, CO 80424
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
