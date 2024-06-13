Modo Mio Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
9815 West Happy Valley Road
#1100
Peoria, AZ 85383
Food
Starters
- Garlic Puffs
our version of "garlic knots" - housemade dough, roasted garlic, olive oil, herbs$7.00
- Bruschetta
marinated tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle, toasted filone bread$10.00
- Mozzarella Fritte
crispy mozzarella, pomodoro sauce$11.00
- Small Chicken Wings
choice of flavor served with housemade ranch or bleu cheese$9.50
- Large Chicken Wings
choice of flavor served with housemade ranch or bleu cheese$18.00
- XL Chicken Wings
choice of flavor served with housemade ranch or bleu cheese$32.00
Salads
- Small House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese, choice of dressing served on side$7.00
- Large House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese, choice of dressing served on side$11.00
- Small Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, kalamata olives, housemade anchovy dressing served on side$8.50
- Large Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, kalamata olives, housemade anchovy dressing served on side$12.50
- Small Antipasto Salad
field greens, assorted Italian cold cuts, provolone, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, pepperoncini, cannellini beans, Italian dressing$13.00
- Large Antipasto Salad
field greens, assorted Italian cold cuts, provolone, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, pepperoncini, cannellini beans, Italian dressing$18.00
Pasta
Specialties
Panini/Subs
- Caprese Panini
fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh arugula, basil-walnut pesto, balsamic drizzle, focaccia$13.00
- Italian Cold Cut Sub
assorted Italian cold cuts, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, oil & vinegar, ciabatta$13.00
- Italian Sausage & Peppers Sub
hot Italian pork sausage, peppers, onions, lite pomodoro sauce, Italian roll$13.00
- Meatball & Mozzarella Sub
beef & pork meatballs, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, Italian roll$13.00
- Italian Philly Sub
thinly sliced beef, fontina cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms, Calabrian pepper aioli, Italian roll$16.00
Desserts
Sides
Dressings & Sauces
Pizza
10" Pizzas
- 10" Create Your Own Pizza
create your own masterpiece or enjoy a classic cheese pizza! (6 slices)$12.00
- 10" Tomato-Basil Pizza
mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, basil (no tomato sauce)$14.00
- 10" Bianca Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, bacon, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, arugula (no tomato sauce)$16.00
- 10" Luigi's Luau Pizza
tomato sauce, pepperoni, capicola ham, pineapple, fresh jalapeno$16.00
- 10" Joey's Spicy Meatball Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, beef & pork meatballs, ricotta, pomodoro sauce, basil, red chili flakes$16.00
- 10" Grilled Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, grilled eggplant and zucchini, roasted garlic and peppers, marinated tomatoes, balsamic drizzle (no tomato sauce)$17.00
- 10" Milano Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, sliced Italian pork sausage, sautéed mushrooms$17.00
- 10" Hot Honey Pepperoni
tomato sauce, mozzarella, 2x pepperoni, parmesan breadcrumbs, hot honey$17.00
12" Pizzas
- 12" Create Your Own Pizza
create your own masterpiece or enjoy a classic cheese pizza! (8 slices)$15.00
- 12" Tomato-Basil Pizza
mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, basil (no tomato sauce)$18.00
- 12" Bianca Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, bacon, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, arugula (no tomato sauce)$20.00
- 12" Luigi's Luau Pizza
tomato sauce, pepperoni, capicola ham, pineapple, fresh jalapeno$20.00
- 12" Joey's Spicy Meatball Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, beef & pork meatballs, ricotta, pomodoro sauce, basil, red chili flakes$20.00
- 12" Grilled Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, grilled eggplant and zucchini, roasted garlic and peppers, marinated tomatoes, balsamic drizzle (no tomato sauce)$21.00
- 12" Milano Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, sliced Italian pork sausage, sautéed mushrooms$21.00
- 12" Hot Honey Pepperoni
tomato sauce, mozzarella, 2x pepperoni, parmesan breadcrumbs, hot honey$21.00
14" Pizzas
- 14" Create Your Own Pizza
create your own masterpiece or enjoy a classic cheese pizza! (8 slices)$18.00
- 14" Tomato-Basil Pizza
mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, basil (no tomato sauce)$22.00
- 14" Bianca Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, bacon, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, arugula (no tomato sauce)$24.00
- 14" Luigi's Luau Pizza
tomato sauce, pepperoni, capicola ham, pineapple, fresh jalapeno$24.00
- 14" Joey's Spicy Meatball Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, beef & pork meatballs, ricotta, pomodoro sauce, basil, red chili flakes$24.00
- 14" Grilled Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, grilled eggplant and zucchini, roasted garlic and peppers, marinated tomatoes, balsamic drizzle (no tomato sauce)$25.00
- 14" Milano Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, sliced Italian pork sausage, sautéed mushrooms$25.00
- 14" Hot Honey Pepperoni
tomato sauce, mozzarella, 2x pepperoni, parmesan breadcrumbs, hot honey$25.00
16" Pizzas
- 16" Create Your Own Pizza
create your own masterpiece or enjoy a classic cheese pizza! (12 slices)$21.00
- 16" Tomato-Basil Pizza
mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, basil (no tomato sauce)$26.00
- 16" Bianca Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, bacon, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, arugula (no tomato sauce)$28.00
- 16" Luigi's Luau Pizza
tomato sauce, pepperoni, capicola ham, pineapple, fresh jalapeno$28.00
- 16" Joey's Spicy Meatball Pizza
garlic oil, mozzarella, beef & pork meatballs, ricotta, pomodoro sauce, basil, red chili flakes$28.00
- 16" Grilled Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, grilled eggplant and zucchini, roasted garlic and peppers, marinated tomatoes, balsamic drizzle (no tomato sauce)$29.00
- 16" Milano Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, sliced Italian pork sausage, sautéed mushrooms$29.00
- 16" Hot Honey Pepperoni
tomato sauce, mozzarella, 2x pepperoni, parmesan breadcrumbs, hot honey$29.00
18" Pizzas
- 18" Create Your Own Pizza$24.00
- 18" Tomato-Basil Pizza$30.00
- 18" Bianca Pizza$32.00
- 18" Luigi's Luau$32.00
- 18" Joey's Spicy Meatball Pizza$32.00
- 18" Grilled Veggie Pizza
mozzarella, grilled eggplant and zucchini, roasted garlic and peppers, marinated tomatoes, balsamic drizzle (no tomato sauce)$33.00
- 18" Milano Pizza$33.00
- 18" Hot Honey Pepperoni$33.00
Calzone
Pizza & Wing Special
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
East Coast Italian fare with quality, value, and taste in mind.
9815 West Happy Valley Road, #1100, Peoria, AZ 85383