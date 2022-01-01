Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Moe Coffee - Little Italy

review star

No reviews yet

2542 State Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Mocha

Coffee

All our beans are Organic & Micro-roasted. Our Moe Coffee blend is a combination of Sumatra, which is known for being bold and earthy, and Colombian, which is known for being light & fruity with mild citrus acidity. Put them together and you get a smooth rounded sweetness that is low in acidity with little to no bitterness.
Americano

Americano

$4.24+

Caffè americano or americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from traditionally brewed coffee. Hot water topped with a double espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.10+

Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.70+

Unlike regular coffee, cold brew is never exposed to heat. Cold brew uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine. Therefor cold brew tastes different than iced coffee, which is made with “hot-brewed” (AKA: regular) coffee.

Con Panna

Con Panna

$4.51

Espresso con panna, which means "espresso with cream" in Italian, is exactly that, espresso topped with whipped cream. In the United States it may also be called café vienne.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.78

A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many other Italian coffee drinks.

Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.98

The name says all: an espresso is to be freshly prepared and enjoyed immediately. Expressly! For coffee purists, espresso is the quintessential coffee preparation – rich, aromatic and velvety all at once; a natural layer of crema on top belying a full-bodied, yet deftly balanced liquid below.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.24+

One of many methods to brew coffee. With the drip method, where hot water is run through the coffee grounds which are held in a paper filter, you may find a nice bouquet of flavors and aroma that's not otherwise available in espresso.

Latte

Latte

$6.10+

A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.51

Caffè macchiato, sometimes called espresso macchiato, is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so the literal translation of caffè macchiato is "stained coffee", or coffee with a spot of milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.31+

A caffè mocha, also called mocaccino, is a chocolate-flavored variant of a caffè latte. The name is derived from the city of Mocha, Yemen, which was one of the centers of early coffee trade. Like a caffè latte, caffè mocha is based on espresso and hot milk but with added chocolate flavoring.

Nitro

Nitro

$6.95+

When nitrogen - a colorless, odorless gas - is added to coffee, you get nitro brew. Although it may sound like a strange combination, it tastes amazing! The nitro foam gives a perception of sweetness without anything being added. Must try!

Matcha

Matcha

$5.30+

Matcha, which literally means "powdered tea", is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. This premium green tea powder is used for drinking as tea or as an ingredient in recipes.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.57+

*Does Not Contain Espresso

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.30+

*Does Not Contain Espresso

Cold Brew At Home

Cold Brew At Home

$11.85+Out of stock

Frozen Frappé

We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative.
Caramel Mocha Frappé

Caramel Mocha Frappé

$6.63+

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative for customized frozen treat! Top it off with our non-dairy whip cream for a true indulgence we are sure you will love!

Custom Frappé-Pick Your Flavor

Custom Frappé-Pick Your Flavor

$6.63+

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Matcha Frappé

Matcha Frappé

$6.63+

Our Matcha green tea frozen treat! No coffee in this one, just green tea and your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Mocha Frappé

Mocha Frappé

$6.63+

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Vanilla Bean Frappé

Vanilla Bean Frappé

$6.63+

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

White Mocha Frappé

White Mocha Frappé

$6.63+

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Tea

Our tea comes from Paru Tea Bar. Paru is a modern San Diego tea company, they use only organic, high-grade ingredients harvested during peak season.
Paru Tea

Paru Tea

$4.24+

We serve Paru Tea, from a modern San Diego tea company. They use organic, high-grade ingredients harvested during peak season.

Other Drinks

We have something for everyone!
Custom Lemonade

Custom Lemonade

$5.04+

Strawberry~Lavender~Blueberry~Plain

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$5.30

A fun drink made from carbonated water, syrup flavor of your choice, with a splash of cream, & topped off with whip cream. The combinations are endless!

Steamers ( Hot Milk/Alternative)

Steamers ( Hot Milk/Alternative)

$3.45+

A steamer is a drink made with creamy steamed milk (or milk substitute), topped with a sweet shot of specially branded flavoured syrup to make a coffee, espresso free latte. Not only is it great tasting but it is also caffeine-free!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.51+

Our hot chocolate, also known as drinking chocolate, is a heated drink consisting of cacao powder, heated milk and sweetened with vanilla. You can top it with our house made whipped cream! Our cacao powder is dairy free. Substitute milk with plant based alternative to get vegan hot chocolate.

Spring Water Glass Bottle

Spring Water Glass Bottle

$4.78
Sparkling Water Glass Bottle

Sparkling Water Glass Bottle

$5.04
Sparkling Martinelli Apple Juice

Sparkling Martinelli Apple Juice

$4.24
Box Water

Box Water

$4.51
Cup Of Water

Cup Of Water

$1.06

Bring your own cup and we will fill it for free!

Split Bakehouse-Vegan Friendly

Our Vegan Treat are from Split bakehouse based bakery in San Diego. Their treats are really delicious and we often hear "What? I would never know this is vegan." If you are plant based or vegan, you have to try them! They go perfect with a oat milk latte!
(V) Almond Croissant

(V) Almond Croissant

$5.84Out of stock

Split Bakehouse almond croissants are stuffed with almond paste and handfuls of sliced almonds!

(V) Banana Nut Muffin

(V) Banana Nut Muffin

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Blueberry Muffin

(V) Blueberry Muffin

$5.84
(V) Cheese Danish

(V) Cheese Danish

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Chocolate Croissant

(V) Chocolate Croissant

$5.84Out of stock

Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.

(V) Cinnamon Roll

(V) Cinnamon Roll

$5.84
(V) Jalapeno cheeze galette

(V) Jalapeno cheeze galette

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Pop Tart

(V) Pop Tart

$5.84
(V) Raspberry Cheese Danish

(V) Raspberry Cheese Danish

$5.84
(V) Vegan Plain Croissant

(V) Vegan Plain Croissant

$5.84Out of stock

Split bakehouse says "This croissant is made with our vegan butter and even non-vegans have a hard time telling the difference! Super flaky and “buttery” all around!"

(V) Spinach & Chz Pocket

(V) Spinach & Chz Pocket

$5.84Out of stock

(V) Seasonal

$5.84

(V) Gluten Friendly Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$5.84Out of stock

(V) Gluten Friendly Orange Scone w/cranberry sauce

$5.84Out of stock

(V) Spiced Vanilla Scone

$5.84Out of stock

(V) Blackberry Cream Cheese Pocket

$5.84

(V) Granny Smith Apple Tart

$5.84Out of stock

Vegan Pastry

$5.84

Bread & Cie - Traditional Pastry

We offer a variety of pastries, sweets and treats from Bread & Cie, the first artisan bread bakery in San Diego, located in Hillcrest. They deliver only highest quality and are known for their hand-formed, European-style baking goods.

Traditional Pastry

$5.84
Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$5.84
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$5.84Out of stock
Bacon Cheddar Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.84
Blackberry Banana Muffin

Blackberry Banana Muffin

$5.84Out of stock
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$5.84Out of stock
Seasonal Fruit Turnover

Seasonal Fruit Turnover

$5.84
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.84Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.84Out of stock
Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$5.84
Croissant

Croissant

$5.84Out of stock
Crumbonne

Crumbonne

$5.84Out of stock

Clara's Kitchen Breakfast Sandwiches

Made with whole cage-free eggs, provolone cheese, all on a sourdough english muffin.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.84

Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin

Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich

Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich

$5.84

Made with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, topped with a delicious pesto sauce on a sourdough english muffin

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.84

Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin

MUSH Ready To Eat Oats

Plant-based, protein rich, good fiber, gluten free, dairy free, artificial flavor color free, & preservative free.
Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$5.04

Oats soaked in dairy-free mylk blended with real food. Ready-to-eat. No prep needed. Tradition meets innovation with slices of apple, cranberries, and some cinnamon to balance the bold flavors. Breakfast never tasted so fresh yet so cool. Spoon is under the lid!

Blueberry

Blueberry

$5.04

Oats soaked in dairy-free mylk blended with real food. Ready-to-eat. No prep needed. One of our bestsellers. We blend wild blueberries with our creamy coconut mylk to deliver an antioxidant-filled, fruity treat. A full flavor experience with nutrients that pack a punch.

Coconut Cold Brew

Coconut Cold Brew

$5.04Out of stock

Oats soaked in dairy-free mylk blended with real food. Ready-to-eat. No prep needed. A functional boost for breakfast or midday snack. We use cold-brewed coffee and our creamy coconut mylk for a new take on an everyday must. This cool buzz will power you throughout the day. Spoon is under the lid!

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.04

Puppy Cup

Puppy Cup

Puppy Cup

Organic Micro Roasted Coffee Beans

Our freshly micro roasted coffee ready for you to take home, so you can always enjoy and share moe coffee. Also perfect as a gift for true coffee lovers.
Organic Micro-roasted Coffee Beans

Organic Micro-roasted Coffee Beans

$15.91+

Want Moe Coffee any time at home? Grab a bag of our Organic Micro Roasted Coffee Beans to have at home! Let us know if you would like us to fresh grind the beans for you!

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our philosophy is to serve only highest quality coffee that is freshly roasted, absolutely delicious and will leave you feeling great. All our coffee is Certified Organic and purchased above the Fair Trade price. For all of us at Moe Coffee, we see that perfect cup of coffee as a continuous adventure. We are always in pursuit of new taste profiles and brewing methods and we take great pride in sharing our adventures with the people we love in the place we enjoy the most. Join us on our coffee adventures and allow us to be a part of yours.

Website

Location

2542 State Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Moe Coffee image
Moe Coffee image
Moe Coffee image
Moe Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Gratitude San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - Hillcrest
orange starNo Reviews
1010 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Clayton's Galley
orange starNo Reviews
1880 harbor island drive Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
orange star4.7 • 4,985
4404 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Modern Times - Flavordome
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Upas Street San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Naked Cafe - Point Loma
orange starNo Reviews
3555 Rosecrans St Suite 109 Point Loma, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston