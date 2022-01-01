Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Moe Coffee Northpark

review star

No reviews yet

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Hot Latte
Americano

Coffee

All our beans are Organic & Micro-roasted. Our Moe Coffee blend is a combination of Sumatra, which is known for being bold and earthy, and Colombian, which is known for being light & fruity and with mild citrus acidity. Put them together and you get a smooth rounded sweetness that is low in acidity with little to no bitterness.
Americano

Americano

$4.24+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.10+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.57+

*Does not contain espresso

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.70+
Con Panna

Con Panna

$4.51
Cortado

Cortado

$4.78
Double Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.45
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.24+
Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.30+

*Does not contain espresso

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$6.10+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.31+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.51
Matcha

Matcha

$5.30+
Mocha

Mocha

$6.31+
Nitro

Nitro

$6.95+

Cold Brew At Home

Bulk Cold Brew

$11.85+

Frozen Frappé

We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Frappé

$6.63+Out of stock
Custom Frappé-Pick Your Flavor

Custom Frappé-Pick Your Flavor

$6.63+Out of stock
Matcha Frappé

Matcha Frappé

$6.63+Out of stock

Our Matcha green tea frozen treat! No coffee in this one, just green tea and your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Vanilla Bean Frappé

Vanilla Bean Frappé

$6.63+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Caramel Mocha Frappé

Caramel Mocha Frappé

$6.63+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative for customized frozen treat! Top it off with our non-dairy whip cream for a true indulgence we are sure you will love!

Mocha Frappé

Mocha Frappé

$6.63+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

White Mocha Frappé

White Mocha Frappé

$6.63+Out of stock

Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.

Smoothies

Kick any smoothie up a notch with a milk alternative or add in fresh spinach, avocado, protein powered, peanut butter or Greek yogurt to make it your jump start smoothie!
Drive Me Bananas

Drive Me Bananas

$9.82+

Strawberries, Bananas, & Apple Juice.

Kickstart My Heart

Kickstart My Heart

$9.82+

Acai, Spinach, Berry Blend, & Apple Juice.

Wild Thang

Wild Thang

$9.82+

Mixed Berries, Greek Yogurt, & Apple Juice.

The Hulk

The Hulk

$9.82+

Banana, Spinach, Mango, Sweet Matcha & Apple Juice.

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$9.82+

Bananas, Peanut Butter, & Choice Of Milk.

Tropical Blend

Tropical Blend

$9.82+

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, & Coconut Milk.

Tea

Our tea comes from Paru Tea Bar. Paru is a modern San Diego tea company, they use only organic, high-grade ingredients harvested during peak season.
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.20+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.84+

Our Organic Paru Tea Flavor Of Your Choice Over Ice!

Other Drinks

We have something for everyone!
Custom Lemonade

Custom Lemonade

$5.04+

Strawberry ~ Lavender ~ Blueberry~ Regular

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$5.30

A fun drink made from carbonated water, syrup flavor of your choice, with a splash of cream, & topped off with whip cream. The combinations are endless!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.51+

Our hot chocolate, also known as drinking chocolate, is a heated drink consisting of cacao powder, heated milk and sweetened with vanilla. You can top it with our house made whipped cream! Our cacao powder is dairy free. Substitute milk with plant based alternative to get vegan hot chocolate.

Steamers ( Hot Milk/Alternative)

Steamers ( Hot Milk/Alternative)

$3.45+

A steamer is a drink made with creamy steamed milk (or milk substitute), topped with a sweet shot of specially branded flavoured syrup to make a coffee, espresso free latte. Not only is it great tasting but it is also caffeine-free!

Cup of Apple Juice

Cup of Apple Juice

$3.98+
Sparkling Apple Juice

Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.24
Box Water

Box Water

$4.51
Sparkling Glass Water Bottle

Sparkling Glass Water Bottle

$5.04
Spring Water Glass Bottle

Spring Water Glass Bottle

$4.78
Cup Of Water

Cup Of Water

$1.06

Free with purchase or bring your own cup and we will fill it for free!

Split Bakehouse-Vegan Pastry

Our vegan pastry's are from Split Bakehouse, based bakery in San Diego.
(V) Almond Croissant

(V) Almond Croissant

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Banana Nut Muffin

(V) Banana Nut Muffin

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Blueberry Muffin

(V) Blueberry Muffin

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Cheese Danish

(V) Cheese Danish

$5.84Out of stock

Everyone goes crazy over our cheese danish! There isn’t a lack of cheese (vegan or non-vegan) cheese on this one! Did you know our cheese is HOUSEMADE too? Give this fan-favorite a try. *vegan cheese contains cashews

(V) Chocolate Croissant

(V) Chocolate Croissant

$5.84Out of stock

Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.

(V) Cinnamon Roll

(V) Cinnamon Roll

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Jalapeno Cheese Galette

(V) Jalapeno Cheese Galette

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Plain Croissant

(V) Plain Croissant

$5.84
(V) Poptart

(V) Poptart

$5.84
(V) Spinach & Chz Pocket

(V) Spinach & Chz Pocket

$5.84Out of stock
(V) Raspberry Cheese Danish

(V) Raspberry Cheese Danish

$5.84Out of stock

(V) Gluten Friendly Orange Scone w/cranberry sauce

$5.84

(V) Gluten Friendly Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$5.84

(V) Spiced Vanilla Scone

$5.84Out of stock

(V) Blackberry Cream Cheese Pocket

$5.84Out of stock

(V) Granny Smith Apple Tart

$5.84Out of stock

Bread & Cie-Traditional Pastry

We offer a variety of pastries & bread from Bread & Cie, the first artisan bread bakery in San Diego, located in Hillcrest.
Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$5.84
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$5.84
Blackberry Banana Nut Muffin

Blackberry Banana Nut Muffin

$5.84
Breakfast Bread Banana Chocolate-Chip

Breakfast Bread Banana Chocolate-Chip

$5.84
Breakfast Bread Blueberry Banana

Breakfast Bread Blueberry Banana

$5.84Out of stock
Breakfast Bread Lemon

Breakfast Bread Lemon

$5.84
Seasonal Fruit Turnover

Seasonal Fruit Turnover

$5.84Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.84Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.84Out of stock
Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$5.84Out of stock
Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$5.84Out of stock
Crumbonne

Crumbonne

$5.84
Lemon Ginger Scone

Lemon Ginger Scone

$5.84Out of stock
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.84Out of stock

Plant Based Breakfast Sandwhich

Split bakehouse croissant with plant based egg, plant based meat, vegan gouda cheese, arugula, & sliced tomato's.
Signature Moe Breakfast Sandwich

Signature Moe Breakfast Sandwich

$10.61

Clara's Kitchen Breakfast Sandwiches

Made with whole cage-free eggs, provolone cheese all on a sourdough english muffin.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.84

Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin

Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich

Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich

$5.84

Made with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, topped with a delicious pesto sauce on a sourdough english muffin

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.84

Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin

Mush Ready To Eat Oats

Plant-based, protein rich, good fiber, gluten free, dairy free, artificial flavor color free, & preservative free
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.04
Blueberry

Blueberry

$5.04
Coconut Cold Brew

Coconut Cold Brew

$5.04Out of stock
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.04

Light Bites

Matcha Turn

Matcha Turn

$11.85

Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Bananas, Granola, Honey, & Matcha.

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$11.33

Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Bananas, Granola, & Honey.

The Northpark Mix Acai Bowl

The Northpark Mix Acai Bowl

$13.79

Blended Acai, Spinach, Banana, Mixed Berries, & Apple Juice. Sliced Strawberries, Bananas, Honey,& Granola On Top.

Tropical Acai Bowl

Tropical Acai Bowl

$13.91

Blended Acai, Mango, Pineapple, Bananas, & Coconut Milk. Sliced Strawberries, Bananas, Sweet Coconut & Granola On Top.

Protein Peanut Butter Bowl

Protein Peanut Butter Bowl

$14.42

Bananas, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, & Protein Powder. Sliced Bananas, Granola, & Peanut Butter Sauce On Top.

Moe Pizza's

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.73

Vegan naan bread, minced garlic & olive oil base, sliced tomato, basil, & vegan mozzarella

Moe Pizza

Moe Pizza

$12.73

Vegan naan bread, sliced tomato, basil, minced garlic, vegan mozzarella, red pepper flakes, & drizzle of balsamic glaze

Panini's

All panini's are served with chips.
B.L.T

B.L.T

$13.91

Choice of bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Moe Panini

Moe Panini

$13.91

Choice of bread, arugula, basil, vegan cheese, tomatoes, & balsamic glaze with a pepperoncini on the side

The Cuban

The Cuban

$13.91

Choice of bread, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, & pickles.

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$13.91

Choice of bread, gouda, cheddar, & mozzarella.

Tasty Toasts

Maggie's Toast

Maggie's Toast

$10.61+

Choice of bread, avocado, bruschetta mix, pickled onions, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper.

Mama's Bruschetta

Mama's Bruschetta

$9.55+

Toasted rosemary bread topped with tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

The Roma

The Roma

$10.07+

Choice of bread, pickled onions, bruschetta mix, basil, balsamic & olive drizzle.

The Quick Fix

The Quick Fix

$8.49+

Choice of bread, avocado, salt & pepper.

Some Like It Hot

Some Like It Hot

$10.07+

Choice of bread, avocado, arugula, crushed red pepper flakes, salt & pepper.

Nutella N Me

Nutella N Me

$9.02+

Choice of bread, fresh strawberries & bananas, Nutella or peanut butter, & sprinkled with cinnamon.

Plain Toast

Two Slices Of Sourdough Toast

Two Slices Of Sourdough Toast

$1.85
Two Slices Of Rosemary Toast

Two Slices Of Rosemary Toast

$1.85

Puppy Cup

Puppy Cup

Puppy Cup

Draft Beer

~Momo Haze ~Ipanema Double ~The Mango Beer
Beer

Beer

$9.02+

Kombucha

Hard Kombucha

Hard Kombucha

$6.90+

Vegan, Gluten Free, Probiotic, Naturally Fermented.*Contains %6-%8 Alcohol ~Hot Cactus ~Pina Colada ~Watermelon Mint ~Hibiscus Lavender ~Peach Lychee

Original Kombucha

Original Kombucha

$6.37+

Non-Alcoholic Kombucha: 100% Natural. Probiotic. Vegan. Gluten-Free! ~ Watermelon Lime ~ Mango Pineapple

Beer Flight

4 Sample size of any 4 beer or kombucha on tap.
Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$17.51

Organic Micro Roasted Coffee Beans

Our freshly micro roasted coffee ready for you to take home, so you can always enjoy and share moe coffee. Also perfect as a gift for true coffee lovers.
Organic Micro-roasted Coffee Beans

Organic Micro-roasted Coffee Beans

$15.91+

Our freshly micro roasted coffee ready for you to take home, so you can always enjoy and share moe coffee. Also perfect as a gift for true coffee lovers.

Vegan Granola by Split Bakehouse

Vegan Granola

Vegan Granola

$7.43

Empty Crowler/Growler

Empty Crowler/Growler

$10.30+

Moe Pint Glass

10% Off each visit.
Moe Pint Glass

Moe Pint Glass

$12.73
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our second location! We are located in Northpark at 4195 Kansas Street. We know you love our organic micro-roasted coffee but we have also expanded our menu to include beer,wine,and tasty plates for you to enjoy.

Website

Location

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Moe Coffee-Northpark image
Moe Coffee-Northpark image
Moe Coffee-Northpark image
Moe Coffee-Northpark image

Similar restaurants in your area

Modern Times - Flavordome
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Upas Street San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - Hillcrest
orange starNo Reviews
1010 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
orange star4.7 • 4,985
4404 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Moe Coffee - Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
2542 State Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
S3 COFFEE BAR
orange star4.7 • 2,141
6225 Mission Gorge Rd San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston