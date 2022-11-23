  • Home
6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road

Moeller Brew Barn - Monroe 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road

No reviews yet

6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road

Monroe, OH 45050

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft Beer

Apple Cider Seltzer

$2.00+

Blackberry Prairie

$2.00+

Blueberry Blonde

$2.00+

Blueberry Silo

$2.00+

Burbank Blonde

$2.00+

Cabrewin'

$2.00+

Dirt Track Kolsch

$2.00+

Dunkelweizen

$2.00+

El Gallo

$2.00+

First on the Moon

$2.00+

Honeywagon

$2.00+

Life's A Peach

$2.00+

Luna

$2.00+

Marzen Oktoberfest

$2.00+

Moweizen

$2.00+

Orange Peel Krush

$2.00+

Pass It Around Porter

$2.00+

Pecan Pie

$2.00+

Roasted Hazelnut

$2.00+

Salted Caramel Coffee

$2.00+

Sawcreek Pale Ale

$2.00+

Summer Berry Radler

$2.00+

Tripel

$2.00+

Wally Post Red

$2.00+

Happy Hour Pint

$6.50Out of stock

Wine & Mixers

Chardonnay

$7.50

La Charmel Rose

$7.50

Rodeo Red

$7.50

Cabernet

$7.50

Brew Mosa

$6.00

Bloody Beer

$6.00

Spiked Silo Tea

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Choc. Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

716 Root Beer

$3.00

Water

Misc. Beer

Flight

$8.00

6 Pack Cans

$10.99

Growler Sale

$11.00

6 Pack Cans Christmas Ale

$11.99

Keg Sales

Keg Deposit

$75.00

Sixtel

$89.00

1/2 Barrel

$176.00

Shareables

Nacho Ordinary

Nacho Ordinary

$14.00

Totchos

$12.00

Barrel Pretzel

$14.00

Barn Smoked Wings

$13.00

Buffalo Dip

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

CINCY DIP

$10.00

Nonnas Polpette

$13.00

Pizza

Big Cheese

Big Cheese

$14.00
Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$17.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Margherita

$16.00
Meat The Guy

Meat The Guy

$18.00

Moeller Meatza

$18.00

South Carolina

$18.00

HOLOHOLO

$17.00

garlic buttered crust, salami, pineapple, mozzarella and provolone blend

Chicken Peach BBQ

$17.00

Handhelds

Barn Burger

$15.00

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Black bean Burger

$14.00

Chicken Club

$13.00

The Gibson Hoagie

$15.00

Peach Chipotle Pork Hoagie

$15.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fried Bologna

$13.00

Hot Dogs

Build Your Dog

$5.00

Cincinnati Chili

$7.00

Chicago Style

$7.00

Pheonix Style

$7.00

Away Team

$7.00

Crocks & Salads

Sow-Belly Mac

$9.00

Chili

$7.00

BBQ Mac

$9.00

Strawberry Salad

$8.00+

Brew Barn Salad

$7.00+

Southwest Salad

$8.00+

Dessert

Route Beer Float

$4.00

Skillet Cookie

$7.00Out of stock

Little Dipper

$7.00

Scoop Of Vanilla Bean

$2.00

Kids

Kids CheeseBurger

$6.00

Kids Mac

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids DOG

$5.00

Sides

Plate-O-Tots

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Sriracha Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Mustard

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Garlic Dipping Sauce

$2.00

BEER CHEESE DIP FOR PIZZA

$2.00

Marinara Dipping

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Buffet

German Buffet

$10.99

Uni. Shirts

Red/Gray Drink Local T-Shirt

Red/Gray Drink Local T-Shirt

$25.00
Gray/Black Drink Local T-Shirt

Gray/Black Drink Local T-Shirt

$25.00
Black/White Dayton T-Shirt

Black/White Dayton T-Shirt

$25.00
Green/ Moeller Brew Barn Print T-Shirt

Green/ Moeller Brew Barn Print T-Shirt

$25.00
Green/Rooster/MBB 3/4 Sleeve

Green/Rooster/MBB 3/4 Sleeve

$35.00
Wally Post T-Shirt (Heather Canvas Red)

Wally Post T-Shirt (Heather Canvas Red)

$27.00
Blueberry Blonde Royal Frost

Blueberry Blonde Royal Frost

$27.00
Flag Tee Heather Blue

Flag Tee Heather Blue

$25.00
Ohio Moeller Brew Barn Heather Mustard

Ohio Moeller Brew Barn Heather Mustard

$25.00
Cabrewin' Snap Dragon Tie Dye T-Shirt (Sale)

Cabrewin' Snap Dragon Tie Dye T-Shirt (Sale)

$15.00
Heather Prism Mint T-Shirt (Sale)

Heather Prism Mint T-Shirt (Sale)

$15.00
Heather Prism Orange T-Shirt (Sale)

Heather Prism Orange T-Shirt (Sale)

$15.00
Rooster/Round Logo Mint (Sale)

Rooster/Round Logo Mint (Sale)

$17.00
Tri-Blend Wicking Long Sleeve Hoodie (Royal Blue)

Tri-Blend Wicking Long Sleeve Hoodie (Royal Blue)

$40.00
Lightweight Fleece Raglan Hoodie

Lightweight Fleece Raglan Hoodie

$40.00
RacerMesh® Polo True Royal Heather/True Royal

RacerMesh® Polo True Royal Heather/True Royal

$38.00
Military Green MBB/Round Logo T-Shirt

Military Green MBB/Round Logo T-Shirt

$25.00
Heather Teal Drink Local/MBB T-Shirt

Heather Teal Drink Local/MBB T-Shirt

$25.00
Red/White Drink Local T-Shirt

Red/White Drink Local T-Shirt

$25.00

Heather Grey MBB Round Logo

$25.00

Stone Long Sleeve Rooster/MBB Round Logo

$35.00

Acid Wash Cement MBB/Rooster Crewneck Sweatshirt

$50.00

Hoody Red Grey Sleeves

$40.00

Hunter Green Long Sleeve -Rooster

$25.00

Hoodie- Hunter Green Rooster

$50.00

Blue Rooster MBB T-Shirt

$25.00

Oktoberfest T-Shirt (Sale)

$15.00

Hats

Ohio Leather Patch Hat Black/White

Ohio Leather Patch Hat Black/White

$35.00
Camo B/W Patch

Camo B/W Patch

$25.00
47 Trawler Clean Up Cap - Charcoal (E)

47 Trawler Clean Up Cap - Charcoal (E)

$25.00
47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Light Blue (E)

47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Light Blue (E)

$25.00
47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Dark Green (E)

47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Dark Green (E)

$25.00
47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Olive (E)

47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Olive (E)

$25.00
47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Natural (E)

47 Classic Clean Up Cap - Natural (E)

$25.00
Flexfit 8110 Mini Pique Visor - Black (E)

Flexfit 8110 Mini Pique Visor - Black (E)

$25.00
Richardson 112 Trucker - Heather Gray/White (E)

Richardson 112 Trucker - Heather Gray/White (E)

$25.00
Richardson 257 Rooster (Charcoal/Heather)

Richardson 257 Rooster (Charcoal/Heather)

$35.00
Richardson 112PM Flag

Richardson 112PM Flag

$35.00
Richardson 828 Natural Straw/U.S. Flag

Richardson 828 Natural Straw/U.S. Flag

$50.00
Richardson 910 Sunriver Charcoal

Richardson 910 Sunriver Charcoal

$55.00
Richardson 256 Umpaqua Navy w/ White Rope Round Logo

Richardson 256 Umpaqua Navy w/ White Rope Round Logo

$35.00

Richardson Twisted Knit Slate Rooster Tag

$40.00

Richardson Knit Bennie Grey/Black MBB Leather Patch

$30.00

Richardson 110 Light Blue/White Patch MBB

$35.00

Richardson 112 Dark Grey/White MBB Round Leather Patch

$35.00

Richardson 112 Camo/Black American Flag/Rooster

$35.00

Glassware

Pint

Pint

$5.00
Taster Glass

Taster Glass

$3.50

Belgian Glass

$4.00
Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$4.00

Seltzer Glass

$4.00

Coffee Cup

$12.00

Growler

$12.00

Oktoberfest Steins

$25.00

Misc.

Candles

$15.00

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Bar Mat

$25.00

Circle Logo Stickers

$1.00

Rooster Stickers

$1.00

Craft Beer Puzzle

$20.00

Key Chain - Rectangle

$12.00

Key Chain - Round

$13.50

Wood Coaster

$10.00

Wood Coaster - 4 Pack

$25.00

Mini Baseball Bat

$32.50

Baseball Pin

$17.50

Baseball Keychain

$17.00
Pint Sleeve

Pint Sleeve

$2.50

Can Koozie

$2.50

Tagabrew Small

$2.00

Tagabrew Large

$6.00

Wally Post Core Can Sticker

$2.00

Blackberry Prairie Wheat Core Can Sticker

$2.00

Cabrewin' Can Sticker

$2.00

Honeywagon Core Can Sticker

$2.00

Wally Post Core Can Magnets

$3.00

Blackberry Prairie Wheat Can Magnets

$3.00

Honeywagon Core Can Magnets

$3.00

Circle Logo Magnets

$3.00

Rooster Magnets

$3.00

Wally Post Core Can Pin

$4.00

Blackberry Prairie Wheat Core Can Pin

$4.00

Honeywagon Core Can Pin

$4.00

Blueberry Blonde Can Pin

$4.00

Cabrewin' Can Pin

$4.00

Circle Logo Pin

$4.00

Rooster Pin

$4.00

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites Full Pan

$100.00

Pretzel Bites Half Pan

$50.00

Spinach Dip

Spin Dip Half Pan

$50.00

Spin Dip Full Pan

$100.00

Buffalo Dip

Buff Dip Full Pan

$100.00

Buff Dip Half Pan

$50.00

Salad Bar

Full Salad Bar

$40.00

Half Salad Bar

$20.00

Wings

40 Wings

$65.00

80 Wings

$125.00

160 Wings

$240.00

Nachos

Full Pan Nachos

$100.00

Half Pan Nachos

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe, OH 45050

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

