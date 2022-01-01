Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Cantina River North

No reviews yet

155 W Kinzie St.

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Small Plates

Ceviche

$19.00

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Elotes

$9.00

Guacmole

$15.00

Quesadillas

$12.50

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Nachos

$15.00

Plátanos Maduros

$14.00

Tacos

Taco de Pollo

$6.00

Taco de Camaron

$7.00

Taco de Cecina

$6.00

Taco de Pescado

$6.00

Taco de Carne Asada

$6.00

Taco de Squash

$6.00

Taco de Al Pastor

$6.00

Taco de Tinga

$6.00

Taco de Mushroom Al Pastor

$6.00

Pork Belly Taco

$6.00

Traditional Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$30.00

Enchiladas

$19.00

Enchiladas De Mole

$20.00

Fajitas Con Arrachera

$35.00

Fajitas Con Camaron

$33.00

Fajitas Con Pollo

$33.00

Quesabirria

$20.00

Torta Cantina

$16.00

Torta Chicken Milanesa

$16.00

Torta Skirt Steak

$18.00

Flautas

$20.00

Gringas

$14.00

Veggie Fajitas

$25.00

Skewers

Pollo Bravo Skewers

$16.00

Camaron Skewers

$19.00

Arrachera Skewers

$20.00

Vegetable Skewers

$15.00

Sides

Refried Beans

$6.00

Spanish Rice

$6.00

EXTRAS

Extra Tortillas

$3.00

Extra Basket of Chips

$5.00

Extra Salsa

$4.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Sour Cream

$2.00

Extra Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Of Guac

$6.00

Extra Chicken

$6.00

Extra Chorizo

$6.00

Extra Steak

$7.00

Extra Veggies

$5.00

Extra Toppings

$1.00

Side of Mole Sauce

$4.00

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Side of Nacho Cheese

$4.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Extra Dressings

$2.00

Side of Limes

$2.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Side of Chimichuri

$2.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00

Side of Tomatoes

$2.00

Side of Lettuce

$2.00

Side of Onions

$1.00

Side of Cilantro

$1.00

VIP Menu

Carne Taco

$6.00

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Veggie Taco

$6.00

Pescado Taco

$6.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Tinga Taco

$6.00

Nachos

$15.00

Quesadillas

$15.00

Elote

$8.00

$3 Discount

-$3.00

$15 Thursday

$15.00

Desert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Mango Cake

$8.00

Salads

Moe R Salad Please

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$19.00

Chicken & Churro Waffles

$22.00

Wings

$18.00

Saturday Brunch

$40.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Squirt

$2.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cover Charge

$10 Cover

$10.00

$20 Cover

$20.00

Bottle Service Specials

Centenario

$200.00

Cristalino

$250.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$250.00

Hennessy

$250.00

Buchanans 12yr

$250.00

Buchanans 18yr

$350.00

Moet

$300.00

Effen

$300.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Moe's Cantina is an authentic Northern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar. Serving locals and visitors in River North and Wrigleyville, Moe's Cantina delights our guests with shareable small plates, signature tacos and cocktails and a uniquely designed space that makes for a warm, inviting atmosphere that is perfect for a meal with family, or a night out with friends!

Location

155 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

