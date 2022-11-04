Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Cantina Wrigleyville

No reviews yet

3518 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

$30 Wristband

$30.00

$40 Game Package

$40.00

agua de pepino

$12.00+

bloody mary

$10.00

bloody mary virgin

$5.00

holy water

$12.00+

Long Island

$17.00

Margarita

$12.00+

Margarita in a bottle

$25.00

Margarita tower

$90.00

Michelada

$10.00

mimosa

$10.00+

Moe's Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

moscow mule

$12.00

oaxacan old fashioned

$14.00

Old fashion

$12.00

paloma

$12.00+

Paloma Sandia

$13.00+

Patron pouches

$16.00

pina azul

$12.00+

Sangria

$10.00+

Sex On A Beach

$10.00

Tequila sunrise

$10.00

wine glass red

$7.00

wine glass white

$7.00

WB

$0.01

Beer

$25 Game Day Domestic Bucket

$25.00

312

$7.00

Blue moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Bud light seltzer

$8.00

Budweiser

$6.50

Chadelo

$10.00

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona Extra

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Corona Premier

$8.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken Zero

$8.00

High Noons

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Modelo

$8.00

Nutrl

$8.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Stella Cidre

$8.00

Tecate

$7.00

White Claw

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Effen

$12.00

Effen B.C.

$12.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Three Olives

$9.00

Tito's

$12.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Well Rum

$9.00

rum chata

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Barcardi Dragonbry

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cruzan Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Avion 44

$28.00

Avion Anejo

$12.00

Avion Repo

$11.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Clase AZ repo

$25.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blaco

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Cuervo Reserva

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$23.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Teremana

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Plat

$25.00

Patron Repo

$11.00

Reserva Familia

$25.00

Volkan

$9.00

Mezcal Artesanal

$12.00

Nacimiento

$10.00

Nacimiento REPO

$12.00

Jose Cuervo T

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Buchanan 18yr

$12.00

Buchanan 12Yr

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam Fire

$10.00

Seagras 7

$9.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Buchanan 18yr

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$33.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00

blue curacao

$7.00

butterscotch snap

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

goldschlager

$10.00

grand marnier

$9.00

jagermiester

$10.00

midori

$9.00

rumplemintz

$8.00

soco

$8.00

sour apple

$7.00

triple sec

$7.00

Malort

$8.00

Bottle Service

VIP Tito/Avion BTL

$550.00

PLAT Tito/Jamo/Rose BTL

$800.00

BTL Avion Anejo

$450.00

BTL Avion Repo

$400.00

BTL Avion Silver

$300.00

BTL Belvedere

$350.00

BTL Buchanan 12yr

$300.00

BTL Buchanan 18yr

$350.00

BTL Casamigo Anejo

$500.00

BTL Casamigo Blanco

$300.00

BTL Casamigo Repo

$400.00

BTL Ciroc

$300.00

BTL Ciroc Apple

$300.00

BTL Ciroc Peach

$300.00

BTL Clase Azul Repo

$600.00

BTL Crown Royal

$400.00

BTL Dom P

$700.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$750.00

BTL Don Julio Anejo

$500.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$325.00

BTL Don Julio Repo

$400.00

BTL Effen

$275.00

BTL Effen Black

$275.00

BTL Effen Cucumber

$275.00

BTL Grey Goose

$325.00

BTL Henn VS

$375.00

BTL Henn VSOP

$400.00

BTL J Roget

$50.00

BTL Jameson

$325.00

BTL JC reserva familia

$700.00

BTL Jim Beam

$250.00

BTL JW Black

$350.00

BTL JW Blue

$800.00

BTL Kettle One

$275.00

BTL Makers Mark

$400.00

BTL Moet Ice

$200.00

BTL Moet Rose

$300.00

BTL Partron

$325.00

BTL Patron Anejo

$500.00

BTL Patron Plat

$600.00

BTL Patron Repo

$400.00

BTL Remy 1738

$500.00

BTL Remy VSOP

$400.00

BTL Titos

$300.00

BTL Veuve Rose

$375.00

BTL Vueve Clicquot

$225.00

BTL moet IMP

$200.00

Shots / Bombs

Bandera Shot

$15.00

buttery nipple

$10.00

Car Bombs

$12.00

cherry bomb

$11.00

cinn crunch shot

$10.00

cucumber shot

$10.00

dragon bomb

$12.00

grape bomb

$9.00

green tea shot

$10.00

horchata shot

$5.00

jager bomb

$11.00

Kamikaze

$11.00

lemon drop

$10.00

Malort shot

$7.00

melon bomb

$9.00

pineapple bomb

$9.00

razz bomb

$10.00

red head slut

$8.00

vegas bomb

$12.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Ponche

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sour

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water Bottles

$5.00

Wine

Josh Cabernet

$12.00

Josh Chardonay

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Small Plates

16 wings

$35.00

8 wings

$20.00

Burrito Asada

$14.00

Burrito Pastor

$14.00

Burrito Tinga

$14.00

Burrito Veggies

$14.00

Chips and 3 Salsas

$11.00

House-made red, green and mango salsa with basket of tortilla chips.

Elote

$10.00

Grilled corn, mayo, butter, queso fresco, ground chili pepper, lime

Enchiladas de Tinga

$14.00
Flautas Tinga

Flautas Tinga

$14.00

4 Tinga filled tortillas rolled and fried, topped with green salsa with avocado cilantro and onion, cole slaw, sour cream, fresco cheese.

Guacamole and chips

$14.00

Made to order avocado, red onions, serrano peppers, salt, cilantro, tomatoes

Moe's Mini Hamurgers

$16.00

3 per order. Mini beef patties, American cheese, tomato, pickle, smash sauce. Served on mini buns

Nachos

$14.00

House-made tortilla chips, cheese blend, pinto beans, salsa verde, crema, topped with guacamole, queso fresco, pickled onions & jalapeños.

Quesabirria

$20.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Queso Fundido

$18.00

Walking Dorito Taco

$9.00Out of stock

Doritos Nacho Cheese w/Jalapeño cheese sauce, Black Beans, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, sliced jalapenos.

Walking Frito Taco

$9.00

Fritos scoops w/Jalapeño cheese sauce, Black Beans, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, sliced jalapenos.

Tacos

Taco Al Pastor

$6.00

Mesquite-grilled pork, chile spice rub, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onion

Taco Camaron

$6.00

Shrimp, mango de gallo, avocado, red bell pepper, chipotle dressing

Taco Carne Asada

$6.00

Skirt steak, grilled onion, Chihuahua, queso fresco

Taco Mushroom Al Pastor

Taco Mushroom Al Pastor

$6.00

Mushrooms in al pastor salsa, pineapple, cilantro, onion

Taco Pescado

$6.00

Fried tilapia, cabbage slaw, matcha salsa

Taco Tinga

$6.00

Braised chipotle chicken, lettuce, chipotle crema, pico de gallo

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$6.00

Double tortilla filled with sautéed zucchini, squash, green pepper, onion, tomato, jalapeno, topped w/sour cream/cilantro.

Tortas

Skirt Steak, mayonesa, black beans, chihuahua cheese, sliced tomatoe, guacamole, lettuce, side salsa verde, jalapeño toreado,on side and grilled skirt steak.

Torta Cubana

$14.00Out of stock

Torta SKIRT STEAK

$18.00

Salad

Chipotle Caeser

$14.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.00

2 Slider Burgers w/ Fries

$12.00

Sides

Side Guacamole

$5.00

small side of chips

$1.00

sour cream

$1.00

green salsa

$1.00

red salsa

$1.00

Fries

$6.00

Chips n Green Salsa

$5.00

Chips n Red Salsa

$5.00

Chips n Mango Salsa

$6.00

Taco Cart

Taco Tinga

$6.00

Braised chipotle chicken, lettuce, chipotle crema, pico de gallo

Taco Carne Asada

$6.00

Skirt steak, grilled onion, Chihuahua, queso fresco

Taco Al Pastor

$6.00

Mesquite-grilled pork, chile spice rub, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onion

Elote

$10.00

Grilled corn, mayo, butter, queso fresco, ground chili pepper, lime

Hot Dog

$6.00

Burger

$6.00

Cover

$10 Cover

$10.00

$20 Cover

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:58 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:58 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:58 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:58 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:58 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Moe's Cantina is an authentic Northern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar. Serving locals and visitors in River North and Wrigleyville, Moe's Cantina delights our guests with shareable small plates, signature tacos and cocktails and a uniquely designed space that makes for a warm, inviting atmosphere that is perfect for a meal with family, or a night out with friends!

Location

3518 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

