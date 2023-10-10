Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Served with ranch dressing

Black Bean Dip

$7.99

With toasted pita points

Blue chips

$5.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

One dozen fried jumbo shrimp tossed in moe's hot sauce served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Tenders

$10.50

Chicken strips tossed in moe's hot sauce with hand-cut fries, celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Cheese and Bacon Chips

$6.50

Cheese Chips

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with hand-cut fries and choice of sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

Chips

$4.25

Fish N' Chips

$12.99

Beer battered Atlantic cod filets served with hand-cut fries and cocktail sauce or jalapeño remoulade

Fried Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Served with ranch dressing

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Served with cocktail sauce or jalapeño remoulade

Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$6.50

Served with chili ranch

Panko Fried Veggies

$7.99

Squash and zucchini with horseradish dill sauce

Pierogies

$9.50

Fried polish dumplings served with chive sour cream

Pimento Cheese

$7.99

With toasted pita points

Spicy Cheese and Bacon Chips

$7.95

Spicy Cheese and Bacon Fries

$6.75

Spicy Chili Cheese Chips

$7.95

Spicy Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Spicy Chips

$4.50

Spicy Fries

$4.50

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.99

Served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Wings

$8.99+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesa

$10.95

Chicken Quesa

$12.95

Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese

Quesa Special

$13.95

Shrimp Quesa

$12.95

Blackened shrimp, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, Monterey jack and goat cheese

Steak Quesa

$12.95

Marinated flank steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese

Veggie Quesa

$12.95

Roasted públano, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Monterey jack and goat cheese

Burgers

Build Your Own

$11.95

BBQ, Bacon Cheddar

$13.99

Black & Bleu

$13.99

Bleu cheese crumbles and blackened seasoning

BLT Burger

$13.99

Fried tomato, bacon, mozzarella, pesto mayo and mixed greens

Buffalo Burger

$13.99

Bleu cheese crumbles and hot sauce

Burger Special

$14.99

Eye Opener

$13.99

Bacon, cheddar, fried egg

Goat Cheese & Poblano

$13.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Sautéed onions, swiss, spicy mustard and mayo on toasted marble rye

Rutledge

$13.99

Pimento cheese, bacon, fried tomato

Sandwiches

Chop Steak

$11.99

Marinated flank steak, sauteed mushrooms. Swiss, horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato

Cuban

$12.99

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, dill pickles, and spicy mustard on a pressed hoagie with mojo sauce

Gold Rush

$11.99

Fried chicken strips, swiss, bacon, honey, dijon mustard, lettuce and tomato

Jerk Chicken

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, provolone, lettuce, and tomato

Moe's Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat bread

Moe's Extraordinary BLT

$11.99

Herb-encrusted fried tomato, mozzarella, bacon, pesto mayo, and mixed greens on Texas toast

Monte Cristo

$11.99

Turkey, ham, and cheddar on bourbon French toast served with maple syrup

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Shaved ribeye or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers, onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie

Po' Boy

$12.95

Beer-battered cod filet or fried shrimp, jalapeno remoulade, red onion, tomato, and romaine on a toasted hoagie

Polish Kielbasy

$12.99

Sauerkraut, sauteed peppers, and onions on a toasted hoagie with a side of spicy mustard

Pulled Pork

$11.99

BBQ sauce, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted kaiser roll

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on toasted marble rye

Tim's Chicken Parm

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken, marinara, provolone and parmesan on a toasted hoagie

Wraps

Balsamic Shrimp

$11.99

Blackened shrimp, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, and mixed greens

Bronco

$11.99

Fried chicken, ham, bacon. Ranch dressing, cheddar, Monterey jack, and scallions

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken, cheddar, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato

Buffalo Shrimp* Wrap

$12.50

Fried or grilled shrimp, bleu cheese crumbles, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, and parmesan cheese

Fried Chicken

$11.99

Fried chicken strips, cheddar, honey mustard lettuce and tomato

Greek Veggie

$11.99

Banana peppers, cucumber, red bell pepper, black olives, red onion, feta, Greek dressing, tomato, and romaine

Santa Fe

$11.99

Blackened chicken, black beans, rice, cheddar, Monterey jack, salsa, and sour cream

Southwest Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar and mixed greens

Steak Wrap

$11.99

Shaved ribeye, bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, tomato, and mixed greens

Salads

House Salad

$8.25

Mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Romaine, house Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and cracked black pepper

Caprese

$9.99

Mesclun greens, tomato slices, mozzarella, and fresh basil with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, banana pepper, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomato and feta

Steak Salad

$12.99

Mesclun greens, marinated flank steak, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan

Side House

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Caprese

$5.99

Side Greek

$5.99

Soup

Cup Soup

$3.25

Bowl Soup

$4.50

Cup Chili

$3.25

Bowl Chili

$4.50

Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$17.99

18 Wings

$23.99

24 Wings

$29.99

30 Wings

$34.99

Extra Sauces

SD RANCH

$0.75

SD BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

SD HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SD BBQ

$0.75

SD CAESAR DRSG

$0.75

SD CAJUN

$0.75

SD CHILI RANCH

$0.75

SD CHIVE SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SD COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.75

SD GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.75

SD GREEK DRESSING

$0.75

SD HORSERADISH DILL SAUCE

$0.75

SD HORSEY DILL

$0.75

SD HORSEY MAYO

$0.75

SD HOT

$0.75

SD HOT BBQ

$0.75

SD HOT HONEY GARLIC

$0.75

SD HOT HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SD HOT TERIYAKI

$0.75

SD JALAPENO REMOULADE

$0.75

SD JAMAICAN JERK

$0.75

SD LEMON PEPPER

$0.75

SD MARINARA SAUCE

$0.75

SD MILD

$0.75

SD MOE HOT

$0.75

SD MOJO

$0.75

SD SALSA

$0.75

SD SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SD SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$0.75

SD TARTAR SAUCE

$0.75

SD TERIYAKI

$0.75

SD THAI CHILI

$0.75

SD 1000 ISLAND

$0.75

SD BALSAMIC

$0.75

SD PESTO MAYO

$0.75

SD SYRUP

$0.75