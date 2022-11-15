Moe's Grill 1175 South Main Street

A map showing the location of Moe's Grill 1175 South Main StreetView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak
Cheeseburger
Wet Burrito

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger

$11.99

With choice of fries (crinkle cut, buffalo or curly) & 24oz fountain drink

Cheeseburger

$9.99

With choice of fries (crinkle cut, buffalo or curly) & 24oz fountain drink

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$11.99

With fries and 24oz fountain drink

Pastrami Swiss Burger

$11.99

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Meat, cheese, onions and mushrooms with fries and 24oz fountain drink

Mexican Food

Tacos

$2.50

Asada, al pastor, cabbage, cilantro, red or green sauce and onions

Fish Taco

$4.49

Burrito

$9.99

Asada, al pastor, tripos, rice, beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro

Wet Burrito

$10.99

Rice, beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro and cheese

Quesadilla

$10.99

Sour cream, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, salsa and cheese

Nacho Supreme

$10.49

Beans, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and cheese

Tortas

$9.99

Beans, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, mayo and salsa

Platter

$12.99

Rice, beans, meat, cheese, cilantro, tomatoes and onions

Asada Fries

$10.99

Menudo

$15.00

Birria

$15.00

Sandwiches / Subs

4x4 Sandwich

$22.99

Chicken Sandwich Full

$9.49

Chicken Sandwich Half

$6.49

Chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese steamed until hot, on an onion roll dressed to your liking.

The Vegetarian Full

$9.49

The Vegetarian Half

$6.49

Wheatberry bread topped with cream cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, sprouts, lettuce, sunflower seed vinegar and oil.

South of the Border

$9.49

Tender slices of roast beef piled high on onion roll, dressed with mayo, mustard topped with Ortega green chili jack cheese then steamed 'til not, served with choice salad.

Italian Sub

$9.49

Provolone cheese, ham cotto salami and mortadello, all on a french roll dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, vinegar, salt and pepper.

French Dip

$9.49

Thinly sliced roast beef with jack cheese served with potato salad

BLT Full

$8.99

BLT Half

$6.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on your choice of bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich Full

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich Half

$6.49

Tuna salad on your choice of bread, cheese and condiments.

BLTA Sandwich Full

$10.49

BLTA Sandwich Half

$6.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.

Ortega Club Full

$10.49

Ortega Club Half

$6.49

Bacon, ham, turkey, ortega peppers, lettuce and mayo on your choice of bread.

Original Club Full

$9.49

Original Club Half

$6.49

Bacon, ham, turkey, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Full

$10.49

Bacon. chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, mayo and mustard on choice of bread.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Half

$6.49

A two footer with your choice of meats, cheeses, customized to your liking. Feeds people or one hungry wheeler, garnished lavishly.

Wrap It Up

Italian Wrap

$8.99

Salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and pepperoni wrapped in a tortilla with salt, pepper, oil and vinegar

Turkey-Bacon Wrap

$9.49

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato shredded cheese and ranch wrapped in a tortilla

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.49

Crispy chicken strips, bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomato wrapped in tortilla

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.49

Chopped ham and turkey, Americon cheese, provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Caesar Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Caesar Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.49

Curly Fries

$3.49

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.49

Buffalo Fries

$3.49

Bacon Side

$2.89

Avocado Side

$1.99

Extra Cheese

$1.99

Rice & Beans

$2.99

Add Meat

$2.49

6 Buffalo Wings

$6.99

12 Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Dessert

Ice Cream

$2.99+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1175 South Main Street, Heber City, UT 84032

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
