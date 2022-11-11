Moe's Ice House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9250 Lincoln Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55434
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast
No Reviews
2025 105th Avenue Northeast Blaine, MN 55449
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant