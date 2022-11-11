Moe's Ice House imageView gallery

Moe's Ice House

review star

No reviews yet

9250 Lincoln Street Northeast

Minneapolis, MN 55434

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9250 Lincoln Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55434

Directions

