Sandwiches
Italian
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Dover)
1,312 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Pickup inside the store Thank you
Location
8 Pierce Street, Dover, NH 03820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive
No Reviews
238 Indian Brook Drive Dover, NH 03820
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant