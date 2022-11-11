Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian

Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Dover)

1,312 Reviews

$

8 Pierce Street

Dover, NH 03820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Moe's Original
Turkey
Veggie

Signature Sandwiches

Moe's Original

$6.39

Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Turkey

$6.39

Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Ham

$6.39

Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Tuna

$6.39

Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives. Cheese is not included in the price!

Chicken Salad

$6.39

Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!

Veggie

$5.99

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Capicola

$6.39

Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Genoa

$6.39

Genoa, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Premium Sandwich

Madmoe

$7.49

Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MadSicilian

$7.49

Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MoeZilla

$7.99

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball

$7.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean

Pastrami

$8.49

Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard

Beverages

12 oz Coke

$1.99

12 oz Dt Coke

$1.99

12 oz Ginger Ale

$1.99

2 Liter Coke

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Cherry Vanilla Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger ale

$2.50

Grape Fanta

$2.25Out of stock

Hershey's Low Fat Chocolate Milk

$1.75Out of stock

Moxie

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Orange Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Peak Tea Lemon

$2.99

Peak Tea California Raspberry

$2.99

Peak Tea Sweet Black

$2.99Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dasani Water

$2.50

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Yoo-Hoo

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Fresca

$2.50

Minute Maid Watermelon Punch

$2.50Out of stock

Peak Tea Sweet

$2.99Out of stock

Peak Tea Sweet Zero

$2.99Out of stock

Peak Tea Green

$2.99

Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

12 oz Moxie

$1.99Out of stock

Fairlife YUP Very Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Fairlife YUP Rich Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Fairlife Yup Low-fat White Milk

$2.99Out of stock

Mandarin Orange Sparkling Seltzer Water

$2.50

Lemon Lime Sparkling Seltzer Water

$2.50

Chips

Baked Lays

$1.25

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Humpty BBQ

$1.49Out of stock

BBQ (small)

$1.50Out of stock

Lays Plain (small)

$1.50

Sour Cream & Onion (small)

Out of stock

Metro Deli BBQ

$1.25Out of stock

Salt and Vinegar (small)

$1.50Out of stock

Metro Deli S&V

$1.25Out of stock

Wachusett BBQ (large)

$2.99

Wachusett Plain (large)

$2.99

Wachusett SCO (large)

$2.99

Lays Salt & Vinegar

$1.25

Humpty All Dressed

$1.49Out of stock

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.25Out of stock

Humpty S&V

$1.49Out of stock

Wachusett Salt & Vinegar (large)

$2.99

Wachusett SCO (small)

$1.25Out of stock

Metro Deli Sea Salt

$1.25Out of stock

Wachusett BBQ (small)

$1.25Out of stock

Wachusett Plain (small)

$1.25Out of stock

Cape Cod Plain

$1.69Out of stock

Cape Cod S&V

$1.69Out of stock

Cape Cod Jalapeño

$1.69Out of stock

Cape Cod BBQ

$1.69Out of stock

Cape Cod Reduced

$1.69Out of stock

Humpty BBQ (Large)

$2.00Out of stock

Humpty All Dressed (Large)

$2.00Out of stock

Cape Cod (Large)

$3.79Out of stock

Cape Cod Reduced (Large)

$3.79Out of stock

Humpty Reg (Large)

$3.00Out of stock

Fritos

$1.25Out of stock

Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles

$1.25

Cape Cod Small Bag

$1.25

Cape Cod Reduced BBQ Small Bag

$1.25

Cape Cod Cracked Pepper

$1.69Out of stock

Humpty S&V (Large)

$2.00Out of stock

Cape Cod S&V Small Bag

$1.25

Ruffles Original

$1.25Out of stock

Cheetos Crunchy

$1.25Out of stock

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$1.25

Wachusett BBQ (small) (Copy)

$1.25Out of stock

Humpty BBQ (Copy)

$1.49

Sweet Treats

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Brownie

$2.75

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Brownie

Out of stock

Rice Crispy

$2.25

Cookie

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Double Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Jar of Pickles

Jar of Pickles

$8.99Out of stock

SOUP

REQUEST TO BE HEATED 16 OZ ONLY!!!!

HADDOCK CHOWDER 12 oz

$6.99Out of stock

PLEASE REQUEST TO BE HEATED!!!

WHITEYS FAMOUS CHILI 12 OZ.

$6.99Out of stock

Request Crackers

CHICKEN NOODLE

$6.99Out of stock

REQUEST TO BE HEATED UP!!!!!

Moe's Whole Pickle

Moe’s whole unsliced pickle

Moe’s Whole Pickle

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Pickup inside the store Thank you

Location

8 Pierce Street, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

Gallery
Moe's Italian Sandwiches image
Moe's Italian Sandwiches image

Similar restaurants in your area

2 Home Cooks
orange star4.3 • 405
40 chestnut st dover, NH 03825
View restaurantnext
Bubby's Bagel & Deli
orange star4.7 • 141
33 Chestnut St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive
orange starNo Reviews
238 Indian Brook Drive Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza - Durham
orange star4.3 • 738
45 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Works Bakery Cafe (Portsmouth)
orange starNo Reviews
9 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dover

Blue Latitudes - 431 Central Ave
orange star4.2 • 829
431 Central Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Ember Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.9 • 778
1 Orchard St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Stalk
orange star5.0 • 634
286 Central Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Roger's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 575
869 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0319 - Dover
orange star4.3 • 516
829 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Chapel + Main - 83 Main St
orange star4.7 • 502
83 Main St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dover
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston