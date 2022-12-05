Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

81 Storey Ave

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Signature Sandwiches

Moe's Original

$6.39

Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Turkey

$6.39

Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Ham

$6.39

Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Tuna

$6.39

Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives. Cheese is not included in the price!

Chicken Salad

$6.39

Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!

Veggie

$5.99

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Capicola

$6.39

Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Genoa

$6.39

Genoa, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Premium Sandwich

Madmoe

$7.49

Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MadSicilian

$7.49

Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MoeZilla

$7.99

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball

$7.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean

Pastrami

$8.49

Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard

Drinks

12 oz soda

$1.90

water

$1.90

Chips

Plain (small)

$1.50

BBQ (small)

$1.50

Salt and Vinegar (small)

$1.50

Jalapeño (small)

$1.50

Plain (large)

$2.99

BBQ (large)

$2.99

SC&O (large)

$2.99

Salt & Vinegar (large)

$2.99

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

$4.24

7 Layer Bar

$4.24

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Brownie

$2.75

Marshmallow Square

$2.75

Pickle

Pickle

$1.50

Kids Meal

kids meal

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Website

Location

81 Storey Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

