Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Rochester)

review star

No reviews yet

43 North Main Street

Rochester, NH 03867

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Moe's Original
Turkey
MadSicilian

Signature Sandwiches

Moe's Original

$6.49

Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Turkey

$6.99

Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Ham

$6.99

Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Tuna

$7.49

Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives. Cheese is not included in the price!

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!

Veggie

$6.49

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Capicola

$6.99

Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Genoa

$6.99

Genoa, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Premium Sandwich

Madmoe

$7.99

Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MadSicilian

$7.99

Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MoeZilla

$8.99

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Caprese

Caprese

$6.99Out of stock

Summer in a Sandwich! Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil pesto and a touch of balsamic.

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball

$6.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean

Pastrami

$7.99

Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard

Drinks

20 oz Soda

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.99

Dasani

$1.99

Monster

$3.50

2 Liter

$2.99

Gold Peak

$2.50

Chips

Kettle Plain

$4.09

Kettle BBQ

$4.09

Kettle S & V

$4.09

Kettle S & P

$4.09Out of stock

Lg Lays Plain

$4.59

Lg Lays BBQ

$4.59

Lg Dorito Nacho

$5.59

Lg Dorito Cool Ranch

$5.59

Meal Deal

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Treats

Whoopie Pie

$2.99

Brownie

$2.50

Cookie

$1.99

Pickle

Pickle

$1.50

Kids Meal

kids meal

$7.99

Soups

Corn Chowder

$6.99

Haddock Chowder

$6.99

Chicken Noodle

$6.49Out of stock

Chili

$7.19

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.49Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$7.19
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy!

Location

43 North Main Street, Rochester, NH 03867

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mitchell Hill BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
50 N. Main Street Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Fallen Leaf Bistro
orange star4.7 • 164
44 North Main St Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Revolution Taproom & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,115
61 N Main St ROCHESTER, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
MrSippy BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
184 South Main Street Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Spaulding Steak & Ale - 78 Wakefield St.
orange starNo Reviews
78 Wakefield St. Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0312 - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 561
10 Lilac Mall Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Revolution Taproom & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,115
61 N Main St ROCHESTER, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0312 - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 561
10 Lilac Mall Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Fallen Leaf Bistro
orange star4.7 • 164
44 North Main St Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston