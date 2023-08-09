Appetizers

Hummus

$7.00

Chickpeas, fresh lemon juice, and our homemade tahini sauce ground to a fine mixture. Drizzled with olive oil and our special blend of seasoning. Served with warm pita bread

Dolmas

$7.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs. Served with tzatziki and warm pita bread

Pesto Dip

$7.00

Pita chips served with pesto, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and olive oil

Baba Ganoush

$7.00

A unique smokey eggplant flavor combined with fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and our famous homemade tahini sauce. Served with warm pita bread

5 Pieces Spanakopita

$8.00

Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in a flaky phyllo pastry

Chicken Strips

$9.00

3 pieces of chicken strips. Served with fries

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Flame-broiled and hand-cut, sautéed with red onions. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Chicken Shawarma

$11.00

Our delicious chicken shawarma sandwich is made with finely carved roasted chicken that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our house garlic sauce wrapped a fresh baked pita bread

Beef Shawarma

$12.00

Our delicious beef shawarma sandwich is made with finely carved roasted beef that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our homemade sauces wrapped a fresh baked pita bread

Falafel Sandwich

$10.00

Our delicious falafel sandwich is made with our own unique falafel recipe, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and topped with our homemade sauces wrapped a fresh baked pita bread

Mediterranean Plates

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$15.50

Our chicken shawarma is seasoned with our delicious homemade marinade, roasted, and finely carved. It is served on a bed of rice with our signature sauces

Beef Shawarma Plate

$15.50

Our delicious beef shawarma is made with finely carved beef that is seasoned in our delicious homemade marinade. The beef is slowly roasted and cooked to perfection. It is served on a bed of rice with our signature sauces

Gyro Plate

$15.50

Flame-broiled and hand-cut gyro, sautéed with red onions and topped with tomatoes. Served with sides of tzatziki and hummus

Falafel Plate

$14.00

4 golden crispy falafels made fresh to order. Served with tomatoes, pickles, and a side of hummus and tahini

Sides

Extra Pita Bread

$1.50

Fries

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

Side of Falafel

$3.00

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, feta, and your choice of house dressing

Greek Salad

$12.50

Tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, red peppers, and feta. Served with a lemon herb dressing

Shish Kabab

Chicken Kebab

$17.00

Our delicious kebab platter includes 2 skewers of succulent pieces of white chicken breasts charbroiled to perfection and seasoned with our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces

Beef Shish Kebab

$18.00

Our delicious beef kebab platter includes 2 skewers of USDA choice beef charbroiled to perfection and seasoned with our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces

Kefta Kebab

$18.00

Our delicious kefta platter includes charcoal grilled lean ground beef skewers, seasoned with fresh herbs and our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces

Lamb Kebab

$18.50

Our delicious lamb platter includes charcoal grilled Ontario lamb skewers that have been lightly coated with our chef's unique blend of Egyptian spices and grilled to perfection. Served with our famous delicious signature sauces

Combo Shish Kebab

$18.50

Your choice of any 2 skewers

Bowls

Build Your Own

$15.00

Your choice of one protein (chicken, gyro, or beef) on a base of lettuce, rice and fries

Desserts

Baklava

$4.00

Kenafa

$7.00

Side Sauces

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$1.00

Lemon Herb

$1.00

Drinks

20 Oz Fountain Drink

$3.00