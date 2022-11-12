Moe's Original BBQ - Charlottesville UVA Charlottesville UVA

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Original BBQ - Charlottesville UVA

review star

No reviews yet

2119 Ivy Road

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

Pint Side.
Smoked Wings Platter.
Southern Fried Catfish Platter.

Sandwich Meals.

Served with two sides and a drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle.

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle.

$12.00Out of stock

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich.

$14.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich.

$14.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy.

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy.

$15.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich.

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich.

$15.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Platter Meals.

Pulled Pork Platter.

Pulled Pork Platter.

$13.00Out of stock

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style.

$13.00Out of stock
Smoked Half Chicken Platter.

Smoked Half Chicken Platter.

$15.00

Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Platter.

Smoked Turkey Platter.

$15.00

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Ribs Platter, Small (4).

Ribs Platter, Small (4).

$14.00Out of stock

Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6).

Ribs Platter, Large (6).

$18.00Out of stock

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs for Two Platter.

$32.00Out of stock

A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread

Smoked Wings Platter.

Smoked Wings Platter.

$16.00

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping

Southern Fried Catfish Platter.

Southern Fried Catfish Platter.

$16.00

Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Southern Fried Shrimp Platter.

$16.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Side Platter.

Side Platter.

$8.00

Choice of three sides

Kids Meals.

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich.

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Pulled Pork Platter.

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich.

$7.00

Kids Smoked Turkey Platter.

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich.

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Platter.

$7.00

Kids Rib.

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders.

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese.

$7.00

Single Sandwich.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo.

$7.25Out of stock

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo.

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo.

$7.50Out of stock

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo.

$8.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo.

$8.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo.

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo.

$8.50

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo.

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo.

$8.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Haul it Home Family Meals.

Double Wide Pork.

$32.00Out of stock

1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Turkey.

$38.00

1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Chicken.

$38.00

1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Pork.

$42.00Out of stock

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Turkey.

$48.00

1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Chicken.

$48.00

1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Bulk Meat.

Pound of Pulled Pork.

$15.00Out of stock

Pound of Smoked Turkey.

$19.00

Pound of Smoked Wings.

$13.50

Half Pound of Pulled Pork.

$7.50Out of stock

Half Pound of Smoked Turkey.

$9.50

Rack Of Ribs.

$27.00Out of stock

Half Rack of Ribs.

$13.50Out of stock

Whole Smoked Chicken.

$19.00

Half Smoked Chicken.

$9.50

Single Items.

1/2 Pint Side.

$4.00

Pint Side.

$6.50

Bun.

$0.50

Add Moe.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

Location

2119 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

