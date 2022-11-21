Moe's Original BBQ imageView gallery

Moe's Original BBQ Downtown Mobile

review star

No reviews yet

701 Spring Hill Ave

Mobile, AL 36602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter
Moe's Salad
Smoked Wings

Finger Foods

Moe Nachos

$12.00

Baked beans & house fried chips topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken, nacho cheese, red onions, pickled jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and white sauce.

Smoked Wings

Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ

Chicken Finger Snack

$9.00

6 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard

Basket o' Pork Rinds

$5.50

A southern delicacy! Fried in house, tossed in Moe's dry rub, and served with white sauce.

Pimento Cheese n' Chips

$8.00

Better than yuh momma's pimento cheese with a side of our house-fried chips.

Salads & Taters

Moe's Salad

$13.00

Fresh crisp greens topped with shredded cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, tomatoes, toasted spiced pecans, cucumbers, red onions, and a BBQ & White sauce drizzle. Served with a piece of cornbread and your choice of meat & dressing.

Loaded BBQ Tater Platter

$12.50

Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives. Served with a piece of cornbread and choice of 1 side.

Loaded BBQ Tater

$9.00

Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives.

Sandwich Meals

Served with two sides and a drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

$11.50

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

$13.50

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$13.50

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Platters

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$12.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Sausage Platter

$14.00

Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served with BBQ sauce and pickles

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Platter

Smoked Turkey Platter

$14.00

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Wings Platter

Smoked Wings Platter

$16.50

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

$15.50

Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Southern Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.50

Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.00

5 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

$15.00

Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

$17.00

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Combo Platter

$15.00

Pick any 2 meats: pork, Conecuh sausage, chicken, or turkey. Add $1 for chicken fingers, wings, shrimp, or catfish. Add $2 for ribs.

Side Platter

$9.00

Pick and 3 sides to create the vegetable plate of your DREAMS!

Sampler Platter

$35.00

Includes 1/4 lb. of pulled pork, conecuh sausage link, 3 ribs, 1/4 of chicken, 1/4 lb. of smoked turkey, 4 wings, choices of 3 sides, and 2 pieces of cornbread.

Single Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$6.50

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

$6.50

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

$7.50

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

$7.50

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

$8.50

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

$8.50

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Sausage Sand Solo

$7.50

Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served on a buttered and toasted bun with BBQ sauce and pickles.

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Mini Moe's

Includes choice of 1 side

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.75

Kids Sausage Sandwich

$7.75

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

Kids Smoked Wings

$7.75

Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Kids Catfish Platter

$7.75

Kids Shrimp Platter

$7.75

Kids Rib

$7.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Haul it Home Family Meals

Double Wide Pork

$29.00

1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two pints of sides, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Chicken

$31.00

1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Turkey

$31.00

1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Sausage

$31.00Out of stock

1 lb of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Rib

$58.00

1.5 racks of ribs served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Pork

$39.00

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Chicken

$41.00

1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Turkey

$41.00

1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Sausage

$41.00Out of stock

1.5 lbs of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Rib

$80.00

2 racks of ribs, served with 3 pints of sides, 6 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles

Bulk Meat

4oz Pulled Pork

$6.00

Half Pound of Pulled Pork

$7.00

Pound of Pulled Pork

$13.50

Sausage Link

$4.00

1/2 # of Smoked Sausage

$8.00

# of Smoked Sausage

$15.50

4oz Chicken

$7.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$8.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$15.50

4oz Turkey

$7.00

Half Pound of Smoked Turkey

$8.00

Pound of Smoked Turkey

$15.50

Smoked Wings

Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ

1 Rib

$2.50

Half Rack of Ribs

$15.00

Rack Of Ribs

$27.00

Single Items

Small Side

$3.00

1/2 Pint

$4.50

Pint Side

$8.50

1 Piece of Cornbread

$1.00

3 Hushpuppies

$2.00

1 Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

1 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Drink

1 Catfish Filet

$2.50

1 Chicken Finger

$2.00

1 Rib

$2.50

1 Shrimp

$1.50

1 Taco

$3.75

1 Wing

$2.00

Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Test

Location

701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
Moe's Original BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
455 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
POST - 571 Dauphin Street
orange starNo Reviews
571 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - 451 Dauphin Street
orange starNo Reviews
451 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Chicken District
orange starNo Reviews
518 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Hammered Cow
orange starNo Reviews
518 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
PS Taco - The Insider Foodhall - AL - 004 - The Insider
orange starNo Reviews
518 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mobile

Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
The Royal Scam - 72 S Royal St
orange star4.4 • 1,650
72 S Royal St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Serda's Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 1,408
3 S ROYAL ST MOBILE, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Ruth's Chris Steak House
orange star4.5 • 1,234
2058 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Mobile
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
orange star4.5 • 1,013
102 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mobile
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston