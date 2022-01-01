Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl Englewood

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3295 S Broadway

Englewood, CO 80113

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
3 Meat Platter
2 Meat Platter

Sandwich Meals

Sandwich with 2 sides
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

$15.99

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$15.99

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$14.99

Blackened Mahi Filet served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Hot Link Sandwich

Smoked Hot Link Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked hot link sausage, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Tofu Sandwich

Smoked Tofu Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked tofu, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Platter Meals

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.99

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce , pickles and served with cornbread.

Smoked Angus Brisket Platter

$16.99

Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with bbq sauce, pickles and griddled cornbread.

Smoked Half Chicken Platter

Smoked Half Chicken Platter

$15.99

Half a bird, smoked to perfection and topped by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, pickles and served with griddled cornbread.

Smoked Turkey Platter

Smoked Turkey Platter

$14.99

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Wings Platter

Smoked Wings Platter

$15.99

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with griddled cornbread, celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

$17.99

Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

$20.99

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs for Two

Ribs for Two

$38.99

A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

$16.99

Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Side Platter

Side Platter

$10.99

Choice of three sides; served with cornbread.

2 Meat Platter

2 Meat Platter

$18.99

2 meats, 2 sides and griddled cornbread

3 Meat Platter

3 Meat Platter

$20.99

3 meats, 2 sides and griddled cornbread

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style

$8.99

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Kids Rib

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Solo Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$9.49

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

$9.99

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

$9.99

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich Solo

$10.99
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

$9.99

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

$9.99

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Blackened Mahi Sandwich Solo

Blackened Mahi Sandwich Solo

$9.99

Blackened Mahi Filet served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Hot Link Solo

Smoked Hot Link Solo

$8.99
Tofu Sandwich Solo

Tofu Sandwich Solo

$8.99

Haul it Home Family Meals

Double Wide Combo

$43.99

Triple Wide Combo

$53.99

Single Items

Small Side

$3.00

1/2 Pint Side

$4.00

Pint Side

$7.00

Bun

$0.50

Munchies

Moe Pork

$5.00

Moe Brisket

$7.00

Moe Turkey

$6.00

Moe Chicken

$6.00

Moe Wings

$5.00

Moe Ribs

$6.00

Moe Links

$5.00

Moe Catfish

$5.00

Moe Mahi

$5.00

Moe Shrimp

$5.00

Moe Tofu

$5.00
6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$14.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99
Nachos

Nachos

$14.99
Hush Pup APP

Hush Pup APP

$8.99

Small Salad

$4.99

Moe Queso

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

3295 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl image
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl image
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl image
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl image

